This Japanese space startup raised $90.2 million to put the first billboard on the moon
iSpace[sic], a Tokyo-based startup company has raised $90 million Series A funding to send a spacecraft into lunar orbit by 2019, and then land a year later after orbiting the Moon. The funding was led by Japan Airlines Co. and Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc. Other investors in the Series A funding included Development Bank of Japan, Konica Minolta, Shimizu, Real Tech Fund, KDDI, Suzuki Motor, SPARX, Dentsu and and Toppan Printing. The investors will also be providing technology and other support to ispace, said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and chief executive of ispace. According to Bloomberg, Ispace plans on offering a "projection mapping service" which will serve as a small billboard on the moon. The company hopes to complete this mission by the year 2020.
It doesn't sound like the billboard is projected from an orbiter, but that it will involve a small display landed on the surface, photographed by the spacecraft:
Ispace[sic] says the initial business opportunity is mostly in marketing, including slapping corporate logos on its spacecrafts and rovers, and delivering images to be used in advertising. A successful landing will also let the company offer what it calls a "projection mapping service" -- a small billboard on the moon's surface. The startup says there will be demand from corporations looking to show off their logos with Earth in the background.
Hack that.
ispace, inc.'s website and its mission plans.
[Ed note: The proper capitalization of the company's name noted on their web site is "ispace, inc."]
Also at Space News and The Space Reporter.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:30AM (1 child)
Hey ispace, take your billboard and shove it into Uranus.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @06:13PM
Maybe the NK madman is not so mad trying to rocket Japan. It would at least stop this nonsense. To contribute, send your food parcel to: ...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by requerdanos on Monday December 18, @02:34AM (2 children)
I can only hope that hackers have a silly message up on it on day 0.
They may identify as lowercase, but such capitalization is anything but "proper."
I also see, at the bottom, ISPACE, INC, so they're at least consistently wrong if nothing else.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:12AM
Flat Earth Society related? ;)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Tuesday December 19, @02:41AM
"There's a great Darsh face hanging over the garden wall."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:35AM
in "The Man Who Sold the Moon" did something similar, on a larger scale.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday December 18, @02:37AM (2 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday December 18, @02:41AM
Just because it will be ineffective doesn't mean that they can't get someone to pay for it in advance.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @05:51AM
This is easy stuff. For those who know cyber, it's very easy to cyber these things. They call them memes. They have memes where I'm holding, with great dignity, a document. And people change the writing on the document. A lot try to insult me by meming me, they don't insult me. Because when they do it, they do it because I am WINNING. www.memecreator.org/template/trump-meme-sign [memecreator.org]
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by srobert on Monday December 18, @02:39AM (1 child)
... blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind. Do this. Don't do that. Can't you read the sign.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:45AM
The sign said "Long-haired freaky people need not apply,"
So, I tucked my hair up under my hat and I went in to ask him why.
He said "You look like a fine upstanding young man. I think you'll do."
So, I took off my hat and said "Imagine that. Heh, me working for you."
(My long-haired buddy's favorite song many years ago.)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Monday December 18, @02:45AM (9 children)
Put a satellite in orbit around the moon, and have it project giant advertising onto the moon's surface during the new moon phase. Piss off the world.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday December 18, @03:11AM
The old joke: Soviets painting the Moon red, Americans to write Coca-Cola on it.
Relevant what-if-xkcd [xkcd.com] - even when compensating for a shorter distance, you'd be some order of magnitude short to produce a noticeable results.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by edIII on Monday December 18, @05:53AM (7 children)
Kill them. I'm serious too. What right do they have to deface the moon for all seven billion people on Earth? I wouldn't look at the moon anymore if it were full of advertising. No moonlit walks without being forcibly subjected to some fucking marketer's bullshit?
Nope. I'd hack that fucking satellite and crash it into the moon. Man, fuck advertising and it's need to creep into everything. This is why we will need augmented reality glasses. Just to remove all the advertising crap in the world.
It reminds me of Hancock with Will Smith putting branding on the moon. Cute idea for a movie, but in real life it's profoundly disrespectful and selfish.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @07:20AM (2 children)
don't worry they are just making noise to get a bit of free attention
anyone that seriously thinks this will even get off the masturbation powerpoint presentation, let alone actually onto any kind of "drawing board" is a fool
eventually it may happen though, and you know what.... nobody will give a fuck
why worry about a company defacing the moon if you don't care that its pumping industrial waste into your drinking water?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by lentilla on Monday December 18, @09:36AM (1 child)
You are probably correct; nothing will happen (at least this decade); and this is just attention-grabbing behaviour.
It's also quite immoral to make the suggestion. Joking about plastering the moon with advertising is fine. You can tell when people are joking because there's a bunch of friends sitting around a table with a bottle of wine. On the other hand, a bunch of sober business people being paid to do studies and making press releases is most definitely not joking. And it's beyond not funny, it's downright immoral.
Then there's the multiplier effect - how many people does your action affect? Carve your lover's initials into a tree out bush - whatever. Kick over my letterbox - a week's community service. But graffiti the moon? So yes, dropping a turd on the moon is actually worse that polluting the local water supply because it affects more people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Monday December 18, @05:40PM
Depends on what the pollution does. I'm sure you don't buy into the Eliezer Yudkowski crap that a mote of dust in all 7 billion humans' eyes is worse than murdering someone?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday December 18, @02:06PM (1 child)
Dont worry. Your amazioogle glasses will have all the adverts built in.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday December 18, @10:13PM
Sorry, the blob/binary free was strongly implied. I'm waiting for the LibrePhone from Purism, and any augmented reality tech I have will also be free in such a fashion.
We've seen a very rapid progression in the last 10 years in systems having the ability to map textures (faces in porn article), and Google has the ability to determine objects. I strongly believe it will only be a matter of time till we have both the miniaturized hardware and software to pull real time augmented reality with objectionable parts of reality removed. The objectionable parts would be advertising, and I would remove them from everywhere. The moon, the billboards, your shirt, and whatever audio is around as well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:45PM (1 child)
I wouldn't be at all surprised if the augmented reality glasses projected their own advertising. It's time to kill all marketing droids, for the good of humanity.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @04:54PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJg02ivYzSs [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday December 18, @03:44AM
That's what photoshop is for.
I read one of Abby Hoffman's books back in the day. He was hiding from the police at his publisher's office while writing the book by hand. I don't clearly recall but possibly its title was Steal This Book.
He explained how to project the words "BULL SHIT" on movie theater screens with a flashlight and a piece of aluminum foil.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @06:10AM (7 children)
In some of their gardens, they have sand. At my clubs, we have sand traps. Which are always, always neat & tidy. But the Japanese, they take sand to another level. A whole other level where it's totally amazing. They have little rakes, they put rocks in the sand and rake all around. And you're looking at little islands in the ocean. It's rocks and sand, but it's beautiful. Sounds really crazy, you have to see it. Or see a picture. Trust me, it's a beautiful thing. And they could really do a number on the Moon. I'm telling you, they could send up a guy with one of those little rakes. Or send a robot, they are very big on robots. And there would be no more Man in the Moon. You know the Man in the Moon? He'd be gone, it would be Mister Donut on the Moon. Or Mitsubishi.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Troll) by captain normal on Monday December 18, @06:21AM (6 children)
Maybe you are the real Donald Trump. If so, I'd love to slap a cream pie in your face. Or maybe just bust my knuckles on your nose.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @07:24AM (4 children)
why do you care so much about donald trump fucking the country up when other politicians have been doing it for over a century?
maybe lay off the media hysteria or you might just choke on it
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @08:26AM (2 children)
No one ever asks, why was there the American Revolution. People don't ask that. One reason was very high and unfair taxes. We had a revolution to get away from those taxes. But under my predecessors, taxes got very high again. And very unfair. But now our politicians are working together beautifully. And I don't mean collusion. We're working to repeal a lot of the taxes, we call it the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. Even Little Marco Rubio and Liddle Bob Corker are on board. And I have my pen. I'm sitting with pen in hand. It's happening, folks. Maybe, probably, this week. Very big week ahead!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday December 18, @06:22PM (1 child)
Actually the American Revolution was more about fighting the trade conditions imposed by the huge monopoly, East India Company. Taxation without representation was a subtext and the actual imposition of a tariff on goods imported by the EIC was the real problem with the people of Boston and the Colonies.
https://www.britannica.com/event/Boston-Tea-Party [britannica.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_India_Company [wikipedia.org]
If you do not learn from History, you are destined to repeat it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by dry on Tuesday December 19, @04:17AM
Don't forget about land. With the King declaring that all his subjects were equal and had equal rights to the land, big land developers were pissed off as they had plans to develop all that land to the east.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:08PM
The chief executive of the country gets to appoint people to positions of authority who then can rewrite guidelines as to how agencies enforce or don't enforce the law.
The president also gets to appoint judges who can stay in those positions until they die or they do something so heinous that they are impeached and tossed out.
You may have noticed that the people Trump is appointing are Reactionaries who are opposed to civil liberties and worker rights.
Yes, previous politicians have been bad.
This one was a quantum leap.
Want to see how bad HyperCapitalism/Fascism can get?
Inform yourself about how things are in Indonesia.
Indonesia doesn't even have proper sidewalks. They haven't built any new public infrastructure there since 1966. [dissidentvoice.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Spam) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @08:04AM
When I decided to run for President, many foolish people said, "Oh, he's not really running. Oh, it's just a publicity stunt, not a real campaign. Oh, he has no real experience. Oh, he can't really win!" And other foolish things. Believe me, I'm real. I'm very serious. And the people who thought I wasn't, a lot of them were badly disappointed. Because I proved they were wrong. And a lot of them got violent. We have a terrific trial going on, one of our biggest trials, something like 60 very dangerous people from our alt-left. Who rioted during my inauguration. They call it a protest, it wasn't a protest. It was a riot, folks. The likes of which Washington had never seen. And they were all arrested. But we have a lot of bad, or sick, ones still on the loose. Who deny the will of the people. The people who voted OVERWHELMINGLY for Donald J. Trump. Believe me, I get threats all the time. I would be getting threats all the time. If I listened to the phone calls to the White House, I'm sure there would be a lot of threats. Let me tell you, Obama did one thing right. When he shut down that phone line. I have been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. But I'm not about to turn that phone back on!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday December 18, @06:16AM (1 child)
Invasive ads everywhere, nobody looks at thems.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:48PM
.... except all the people who do.
To folks like you and I, NoScript and an adblocker are as easy as the next breath (here's hoping you're not in need of an iron lung).
To the unwashed masses of humanity, such things are the blackest of voodoo magics - assuming that they've even heard of the things at all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday December 18, @08:56AM (2 children)
From the couldn't-decipher-the-dept.-line-from-this-distance dept.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:14PM
That's exactly the thing, you'd have to have an ad that was literally so large that the entire moon was covered just to give you a very small ad that's visible to most people.
My guess is that this is just some sort of publicity stunt as it would cost trillions or more to actually do at this point.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @06:19PM
So maybe an optometrist group will be the first advertisers?
Squiggle line dash - huh? Oh, it's in JAPANESE!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Monday December 18, @05:30PM
Great, now there will be a giant "CHA" on the moon...
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday December 18, @06:04PM
Will the advertising company executives or the executives who pay them for ad space on the Moon still live on Earth, or will they go live on the Moon too to escape the enraged billions who will want to chop them up into little pieces?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This