Engineers create plants that glow
Imagine that instead of switching on a lamp when it gets dark, you could read by the light of a glowing plant on your desk. MIT engineers have taken a critical first step toward making that vision a reality. By embedding specialized nanoparticles into the leaves of a watercress plant, they induced the plants to give off dim light for nearly four hours. They believe that, with further optimization, such plants will one day be bright enough to illuminate a workspace.
"The vision is to make a plant that will function as a desk lamp — a lamp that you don't have to plug in. The light is ultimately powered by the energy metabolism of the plant itself," says Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and the senior author of the study.
This technology could also be used to provide low-intensity indoor lighting, or to transform trees into self-powered streetlights, the researchers say.
Also at TechCrunch and New Atlas.
A Nanobionic Light-Emitting Plant (DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.7b04369) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Monday December 18, @11:21AM (2 children)
I read "Nanoparticles Can Make Plants Grow" and thought "Meh, pretty sure they were doing that before without assistance".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:33PM (1 child)
As their metabolic energy is used for this gimmick (even more if there is no off-switch), I even expect that the plants will grow worse (and more susceptible to pathogens).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @02:48PM
Planned luminescence obsolescence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:22PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @01:45PM
As long as the streetlight-trees generally send their light down (leaving dark skies), I think this would be very neat. It's the sort of thing I'd expect in the future world of Jeph Jacques http://www.alicegrove.com/page/220 [alicegrove.com] (first page of the graphic novella).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:34PM (1 child)
Slave light for the slave masters watching over the slave workers. What? The plants aren't complaining...
Incidentally, I'd like to read about the first person to run a greenhouse using these LEPs. Maybe they'll use the LEPs to grow more LEPs!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @04:18PM
If the plant slaves get out of line, you just tranquilize them [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:49PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Monday December 18, @08:54PM
Does it look anything like a firefly? [wikipedia.org]
If so, the larvae eat other insects, worms, and slugs. Depending on the species, the adults will eat either nothing, nectar from flowers, or in one case members of other firefly sub-species. Source [animals.mom.me]
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
