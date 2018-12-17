from the mix-'em-with-nanoparticles-in-plants dept.
RFID tags can be used to monitor the vital signs of many people simultaneously:
Replacing devices based on 19th-century technology* and still in use, Cornell University engineers have developed a simple method for gathering blood pressure, heart rate, and breath rate from multiple patients simultaneously. It uses low-power radio-frequency signals and low-cost microchip radio-frequency identification (RFID) "tags" — similar to the ubiquitous anti-theft tags used in department stores.
The RFID tags measure internal body motion, such as a heart as it beats or blood as it pulses under skin. Powered remotely by electromagnetic energy supplied by a central reader, the tags use a new concept called "near-field coherent sensing." Mechanical motions (heartbeat, etc.) in the body modulate (modify) radio waves that are bounced off the body and internal organs by passive (no battery required) RFID tags.
The modulated signals detected by the tag then bounce back to an electronic reader, located elsewhere in the room, that gathers the data. Each tag has a unique identification code that it transmits with its signal, allowing up to 200 people to be monitored simultaneously.
The tricorder just got cheap.
*Footnote refers to the sphygmomanometer (aka blood pressure cuff or blood pressure meter) which was invented in 1881.
Monitoring vital signs over multiplexed radio by near-field coherent sensing (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41928-017-0001-0) (DX)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday December 18, @12:59PM (1 child)
Study Links Non-Ionizing Radiation to Miscarriage [soylentnews.org]
Mechanical motions such as heartbeat will require wavelengths short enough to detect millimetres or lower displacement.
Miicrowaves that is, same wavelenght/frequency range as cellphones use.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday December 18, @06:01PM
Please turn off your radiating device when getting in the hospital, you're screwing up all our patient monitoring.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Monday December 18, @05:08PM
Even after reading TFA, I still don't really understand how the device reads blood pressure. I can understand how it can read other vital signs, like heartbeat, but I don't see how a device that is merely tucked inside my shirt pocket can read my blood pressure. It would certainly be nice to have though.
I had a doctor appointment last week and they used a small, wrist-mounted device to take my bp. I said, "That's nice. I wish I had one of those. Are they expensive?" and the nurse answered, "I think they're only about $30 or $40 dollars." I was impressed.
A non-invasive glucose monitor is the Holy Grail of meters, however.
