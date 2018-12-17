from the Do.-Not.-Want. dept.
A report has recommended that online/tech companies and social media platforms be held more liable by the UK government for the content that users post:
A report published by the Committee on Standards in Public Life advises the UK government to bring forward legislation "to shift the liability of illegal content online towards social media companies" upon Brexit. While the report's focus is on the problem of online intimidation, the advice envisages the UK moving away from the safe harbors offered by the EU's E-Commerce Directive.
[...] The protection offered by the E-Commerce Directive is a hot topic right now, one which necessarily involves the UK. However, with the UK due to leave the EU at 11pm local time on Friday 29 March, 2019, it will then be free to make its own laws. It's now being suggested that as soon as Brexit happens, the UK should introduce new laws that hold tech companies liable for "illegal content" that appears on their platforms.
The advice can be found in a new report published by the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Titled "Intimidation in Public Life", the report focuses on the online threats and intimidation experienced by Parliamentary candidates and others. However, the laws that currently protect information society service providers apply to a much broader range of content, including that alleged to be copyright-infringing.
"Currently, social media companies do not have liability for the content on their sites, even where that content is illegal. This is largely due to the EU E-Commerce Directive (2000), which treats the social media companies as 'hosts' of online content. It is clear, however, that this legislation is out of date," the report reads. "Facebook, Twitter and Google are not simply platforms for the content that others post; they play a role in shaping what users see. We understand that they do not consider themselves as publishers, responsible for reviewing and editing everything that others post on their sites. But with developments in technology, the time has come for the companies to take more responsibility for illegal material that appears on their platforms."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Monday December 18, @03:45PM (3 children)
the above equation seems fairly straightforward to me.
if FB and all did NOT try to influence people by removing/making less easy to access SOME content THEY deem offensive, I would side with them.
As things are, they deserve all the problems they got themselves into.
Even if this move in particular seems just some political bargaining tactic. Tech companies are too big not to buy politicians in the long run.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:54PM
Indeed. The same applies to google who introduce DMCA filtering of results despite not being required to do so voluntarily, now it's being treated as "the letter of the law". This is the same reason you don't negotiate with terroists.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday December 18, @10:05PM (1 child)
You better re-read what is proposed.
In other words, make Facebook and Twitter the police force for the UK.
Monumental fines simply because some citizen says something the government objects to, and you are ok with that?
This proposal upon Brexit will lead to a rush toward the Exit by all big social companies.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday December 18, @10:26PM
Great! Sounds like a win-win. Companies that can't resist the forbidden fruit of censoring speech should be all in and at the mercy of the whims of whatever country they collect cash in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @04:17PM (2 children)
These bit jumped out at me: >Furthermore, national security, public interest and law enforcement requirements of the United States prevail over the safe harbour scheme, so that United States undertakings are bound to disregard, without limitation, the protective rules laid down by that scheme where they conflict with such requirements. The United States safe harbour scheme thus enables interference, by United States public authorities, with the fundamental rights of persons, and the Commission decision does not refer either to the existence, in the United States, of rules intended to limit any such interference or to the existence of effective legal protection against the interference.
>This judgment has the consequence that the Irish supervisory authority is required to examine Mr Benis’ complaint with all due diligence and, at the conclusion of its investigation, is to decide whether, pursuant to the directive, transfer of the data of Facebook’s European subscribers to the United States should be suspended on the ground that that country does not afford an adequate level of protection of personal data.
My reading (not a legal expert) is that data residency is the important bit here. Which in my view is a small step but not sufficient.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday December 18, @05:22PM (1 child)
I don't think it's data residency at all. I think it's data accessibility that they're talking about, and that if a site is available to view in a country then the indexer or holder of content is responsible for complying with that country's laws.
From the report summary at gov.uk:
The only interface with residency would be whether a provider or indexer in another country with no ties to it is actually actionable. (i.e. if I get a notice from BPI (the British equivalent of RIAA) I can probably safely ignore it or simply respond that they're operating out of their jurisdiction.) But in this case the companies they are talking about all take money from those countries in advertising and likely maintain infrastructure there.
It's almost a mirror image of the Microsoft Ireland case.... If the US has a right to regulate their data, then they have a right to ours by parity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @10:45AM
If a country builds a Great Firewall, it is with intent to use it for censorship, however many times "think of the children" gets spewed out at the time to mislead the gullible. The subjects of the Crown are 100% in position of "knew or should have known", now.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday December 18, @04:56PM (8 children)
They should just go whole-hog and completely eliminate safe harbor protections completely, for all sites. Any site where users can submit any comments or content should be held completely liable for the content of that material by the UK government, with absolutely no leeway at all, so sites that want to be safe need to either completely eliminate the ability for users to post anything, or they need an army of moderators to check everything that's posted before it can be seen publicly.
Of course, this might mean that media companies will scramble to get out of the UK completely, and perhaps even block access from the UK, but that's OK. We'll see how successful this strategy is.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Monday December 18, @05:29PM (5 children)
Well, yes, all the media should leave the UK immediately. That is the whole purpose! We need to eliminate dissent. We must control the resident media. Therefore, we push out all the media we cannot control, cut off access to any of them once they go outside the jurisdiction and then are simply left with the propaganda media engine we, the government, like so much. It is as simple as that, and all will be sold as a good old "think of the children" fallacy.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday December 18, @05:53PM (4 children)
As I always say in situations like this, "every nation gets the government it deserves". This is apparently what the British people deserve. Maybe the Scots will decide they don't deserve it and vote for independence next time.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 18, @06:58PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday December 18, @07:40PM (2 children)
They did vote for independence, and they got it. Independence doesn't guarantee good lawmaking, as seen here with this recommendation to eliminate safe harbors. In fact, independence frequently means much more incompetent law-making overall, as seen with the UK vs. the EU, and especially with the US Southern states vs. the US federal government. As for immigration control, there's plenty of EU nations that don't seem to have the problems that the UK has, so I don't really see how Brexiting will fix that for them. (And the UK, being one of the most populous and powerful nations in the EU, should in theory have way more power to set EU policy than places like Belgium.) It's mostly a problem of their own making, and it's being blamed unfairly on the EU.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday December 18, @10:23PM (1 child)
Oh, come on. British have been making law, and fairly good law, for hundreds of years before the EU was a thing.
Look around the world at places that were colonized by the British, and compare that to the French, Dutch, and (horrors!) the Spanish. Even after they British left or were kicked out, British model governments were generally orderly and well run.
This current crop of British governance with its overwhelming invasive resilience is a relatively recent thing. Probably this necessitated by the over-extension of rights of migration afforded to anyone with a British (or indian, canadian, australian, etc, etc) passport (in decades past) and the new influx of EU-induced mandatory admittance.
Crap law because of the EU, not in-spite of the EU.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday December 18, @10:27PM
Oh, come on. British have been making law, and fairly good law, for hundreds of years before the EU was a thing.
The people who made law back then are long since dead. Things change.
and the new influx of EU-induced mandatory admittance.
There's plenty of EU countries that don't seem to be complaining so much, including most of the ones in the east and south.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday December 18, @10:28PM
100% agree. This would be an effective solution to everyones' problems. It would be at least hilarious to watch play out.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday December 19, @11:40AM
We don't have any safe harbor protections here in the UK, they're safe harbour protections.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @06:14PM (8 children)
This stuff hits UKIP and BNP, the two political parties that actually care about the nation. It's a way to suppress them even more.
Just the other day I saw that a school kid asked to do a report on immigration accessed the UKIP party website with his logged-in school account, and then had the police called. The UK took the book "1984" as a plan to implement, not a warning.
Basically, pointing out the cause of increased rape and terrorism can get you arrested. You'll serve more time than actual violent criminals, assuming you survive the prison.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @06:51PM (3 children)
Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel
What the weak head with strongest bias rules, Is pride, the never-failing vice of fools.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @07:30PM (2 children)
In good times, it is easy and enjoyable to be unpatriotic. That's how you get bad times.
A nation is violently created in poverty. It builds itself, establishing rule of law and commerce. It becomes powerful and wealthy. The poverty is forgotten. The violence is either forgotten or becomes something to be ashamed of. Militarism is lost. Outsiders with different values are welcomed, causing disunity. The disunity allows the population to be divided against itself by tyrants. Corruption and inequality set in, and welfare breeds sloth. The economy fails and people fight for the scraps. Ultimately, in weakness and disunity, the nation is torn apart by either internal or external forces.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday December 18, @08:12PM (1 child)
Do you have a proposed solution? I'm not being snarky here; I'd genuinely be interested in what to do in a post-nation-states world.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @10:51PM
I don't think it is possible to escape the cycle. Some parts of the cycle are horrible: starvation, genocide, untreated disease, rampant crime...
Part of the cycle is nice. In that part of the cycle, keeping the status quo is probably wise. Slow the cycle when things are good.
For example, you can't have a genocide if you don't let another group arrive.
In the bad part of the cycle, speed it up I suppose. That sounds like "kill faster", which perhaps reduces the total number who get killed. Ugh. It's horrible.
I think we're reaching the end of the good part. There are regions in the USA that don't speak English, and there are regions (example: Dearborn, MI) that are full-on hostile to Western civilization. For some fairly vague notion of "soon", perhaps starting in 20 to 60 years and then taking 50 to 100 years, we're looking at disaster. A few centuries could easily pass before something good rises from the ashes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Monday December 18, @09:35PM (3 children)
If they care so much about "the nation" (we have at least four "indigenous" ones in the UK) then why are they a bunch of ignorant, divisive, hate-spreading, violence-loving fascists?
They've just put the UK on a path to extreme poverty and disintegration.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:06PM (2 children)
I'll start with the easy one: divisive. The fact that you don't support them is divisive! If you would simply join them, there would be no divide. You're being divisive.
Hate and violence are behaviors that are supported by evolution. They serve a valuable purpose. Those without such behavior were less likely to leave descendants.
The entire country is fascist, sorry to say. There are speech restrictions, gun restrictions, government watching everybody... while Hitler and Mussolini may have lost a war, their ideology won.
Ignorance is hard to measure, but consider this: the UK has been on a self-destructive path, losing identity and values and the ability of a normal person to properly support a family. Continuing on that same path while expecting to somehow find success is clearly ignorant. Alternate paths don't ensure success, but staying the course ensures failure.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 19, @04:48AM (1 child)
Okay, but why do you think UKIP and company have the solution? Divisiveness for the sake of divisiveness is no guarantor of improvement either.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:37AM
The UK hasn't been putting itself first. They got into the EU. Factories got shut down. They've allowed an invasion of people who are busy raping, bombing, running people down with trucks, and living on the dole.
I doubt it can be fixed without major violence. I think major violence is coming, and the winner might not be very British.
But, had the UKIP and BNP been the choices elected half a century ago, the UK would be in fine shape today.
Again, there is no certainty of recovery. Almost any random choice has better chances than continuing on the current path.
