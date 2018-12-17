from the smiles-all-around dept.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has thanked President Trump and the Central Intelligence Agency for information that he said helped prevent a terrorist attack on the Kazan Cathedral and other locations:
President Vladimir V. Putin called President Trump on Sunday to thank him for the work of the Central Intelligence Agency in helping prevent an Islamic State attack in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg.
In rare words of praise for the C.I.A., Mr. Putin said the agency had provided information that "helped detain terrorists planning explosions," the Kremlin said in a statement posted on its website. The attackers planned to strike crowded sites including Kazan Cathedral, a landmark Orthodox Christian church, the statement said.
"The information received from the C.I.A. was sufficient to search for and detain criminals," the statement said. "The head of the Russian state asked the American president to convey words of thanks to the director of the C.I.A. and the American intelligence officers who received this information."
The attack was described as imminent. It was said to be planned for Sunday — just two days after the first arrests were made on Friday. It was not clear when the C.I.A. provided the tip.
Also at BBC, USA Today, the Washington Post (archive), CNN, and RT.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Mykl on Monday December 18, @11:21PM (6 children)
Regardless of whether or not there is an attempt by Russia to influence western politics, it's a good thing that their various agencies can work together to stop Bad Thingstm from happening.
Or are we supposed to assume that the Deep State set up a bunch of innocents for some PR?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @11:32PM
*It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia theme song plays*
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by driverless on Tuesday December 19, @12:44AM (4 children)
Trump should be chuffed, getting public praise from your boss reflects well on you.
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:43AM (1 child)
"It seems Mitt is still stuck in the cold war." - BHO
Parent
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday December 19, @02:35AM
"It seems Mitt is still stuck in the cold war." - BHO
I know, he's so fickle! Imagine letting silly things like invading neighboring countries and conducting cyberwarfare on your electoral processes change one's opinion.
Parent
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Tuesday December 19, @03:04AM (1 child)
FIFY
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geotti on Tuesday December 19, @04:00PM
You might be interested in having a look at this scan [twimg.com] of Obama's KGB ID.
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:35PM (14 children)
The propaganda spinning machine is going to need an overhaul after this crap load of hooey.
Yeah, I'm sure Putin was thrilled that his domestic security apparatus didn't see the attacks coming.
There is something ominous about all of this beyond the normal gamesmanship going on here.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:46PM (6 children)
Maybe you could highlight a few more words? I am sure none of us can see your point without it.
You think *this* is something to worry about? Yet the 24/7 russians russians russians that the DNC and media have been chanting since last year is nothing to worry about huh? Interesting.
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @12:13AM (5 children)
Nothing like Shooting the messenger, I suppose you also demean those who's English and punctuation isn't to your standards amIright?
Go away, Troll, you added nothing to the conversation.
Parent
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:24AM
And you do?
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Tuesday December 19, @01:43AM (2 children)
It's "whose"
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:40AM (1 child)
No, it is clearly a contraction:
Parent
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday December 19, @10:01AM
Well, in that case it should be 'those who are' - which does not contract down to 'who's'. Just saying.
It's always my fault...
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday December 19, @03:18AM
I wouldn't call an epileptic seizure "nothing."
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:50PM (4 children)
I agree. Bold italics. Well, ok, in all seriousness, I do agree.
This is the way things should be... right? I don't buy the omg Russians narrative. Why does this make me uneasy?
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @12:15AM (2 children)
This is America, I can use html if I damn well want to, whats your problem pilgrim, can't handle those who live outside your fence, BAHHHH.
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:05AM (1 child)
Yeah, well bold and italics at the same time!!!
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:27AM
Too bad the blink tag no longer works for him.
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 19, @03:05AM
Cuz it's a brave new world of cooperation between countries; one which controls it's people in evil ways more and more, and one which is Russia.
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:30AM (1 child)
https://practicaltypography.com/bold-or-italic.html [practicaltypography.com]
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @11:15AM
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by IndigoFreak on Tuesday December 19, @12:10AM (2 children)
The USA never gave them th information. It was gained through espionage/hacking. And the US government will never say so since it would be a black eye.
Ok. Story time's over.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 19, @03:09AM
Exactly: the info was from the CIA but they didn't give it willingly.
"Thanks for the info!"
"What info? From where?"
"Never mind...but thanks."
Parent
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Tuesday December 19, @08:13AM
What's interesting is it appears they were using telegram encrypted messaging!
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @12:12AM (1 child)
Putin is a supreme troll. Look forward to how mueller investigation will pan out.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday December 19, @12:41AM
"You call him a Troll, I call him a reliable ally" Bashar E.
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @04:28AM
Yes, this is nice and all but it's sad to know that the current US president has more common courtesy toward a leader of a competing foreign power than toward the previous President of the United States.
