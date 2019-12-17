from the digital-divide dept.
Rick Falkvinge, founder of the original Pirate Party, now living in Germany, has published four parts so far of series on analog equivalent privacy rights. He plans to have 21 parts in all. The series starts out early on with the point that there is no reason for the offline liberties of our parents to not be carried over into the same online liberties for our children and examines this point from different directions. So far he has posted in detail on the following topics over at Private Internet Access' blog:
- Our children should have the same rights as our parents
- The analog, anonymous letter
- Posting an Anonymous Public Message
- Our children have lost Privacy of Location
Rick will post more over the next few weeks. The current batch of adults and teenagers are likely the last generation to have any choice in the matter. Apathy and ignorance abound and deciding not to decide is still, sadly, a choice.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Tuesday December 19, @04:47AM (10 children)
I've often wondered what some people are thinking. It used to be, and may still be, that I could go to my local library and find phone books from all around the country.
What I'd like to know is, in the not too distant past, whether the "right to be forgotten" ever existed, and if so, who went around to the libraries blacking out listings for people who chose to exercise this "right."
I'm guessing it didn't used to work this way. And these people today who want this right have greatly inflated ideas of the world's interest in anything about them.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday December 19, @04:59AM
And at least in Germany, you always had the possibility not to be listed in that phone book. However listing in the phone book was opt-out, not opt-in.
Note however that this is not quite the same as location services of smartphones: Your phone was at a fixed position, independent from where you were. And quite obviously, the phone book also didn't contain your current position, only your address and phone number.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday December 19, @05:20AM
What a great generalization.</sarcasm>
The victims of revenge porn [forbes.com] having "inflated ideas of the world's interest in anything about them", right?
And so are the victims of online defamation [forbes.com]?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by vux984 on Tuesday December 19, @05:20AM (4 children)
'What I'd like to know is, in the not too distant past, whether the "right to be forgotten" ever existed, and if so, who went around to the libraries blacking out listings for people who chose to exercise this "right."'
Yes, the right existed de facto. You didn't need to go around to libraries blacking out listings, because the simple burden of having to go to a library and sift through 10s of thousands of pages and microfiches by hand meant you were effectively forgotten without anyone having to lift a finger to make it so. Sure anyone willing to travel to the right library and spend a week or two sifting pages could find the info. But nobody did that unless it was really important.
The fact that you can type a query about anyone years and see all the news articles etc about them from the last 10-20 years 2 seconds later means that every co-worker, potential relationship, potential employer, neighbor, and bored acquaintance will look you up. These people would never have invested the time and energy to retrieve that information.
The information may have existed, but it was effectively forgotten. The average person didn't need a "right" to be forgotten, because the average person got forgotten by the simple practical reality of how much work it was to look something like that up.
"And these people today who want this right have greatly inflated ideas of the world's interest in anything about them. "
"the world's interest"? you are probably right. But the interest of the people immediately around them? Sure those people will look them up. The people around us are the people one interacts with though, so it has a pretty significant impact on one's life. Its foolish to think otherwise.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday December 19, @07:25AM (1 child)
Sifting through microfiche was more common than you think. I had to do it often in college fro two different fields of research. It was indexed (sort of). And one got pretty good at it.
Old land records often exist in no other forms in many places. And yes one could occasionally find records of fraudulent transactions in the microfiche.
But fraud was harder in those days, you had to do more of it in person. Now you can hide in your mom's basement and commit fraud
half way around the world.
There never was a right to be forgotten. And NOW is exactly the wrong time in history to introduce such a right.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @10:35AM
Exactly: You did it for research. You probably would not have done it in order to check on your new neighbour, unless you already had some very concrete suspicion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Tuesday December 19, @02:23PM (1 child)
Just over two decades ago I had a loud, miserable neighbor living in the apartment next door to me. I mentioned it to someone I worked with and they said something about him being a terrible guy, and that I should check with the local newspaper about him. I called up the paper, mentioned his name, and was told that they did know him, had a file, and made a copy for me to pick up.
It turns out that about then years before he'd intentionally run his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend off the road and gone to prison for it. When he got out he moved next door to me. So his ten years hard time explained why he was playing Flashdance over and over a decade after it came out. I always imagined him over there dancing in leg warmers.
So no sifting "through 10s of thousands of pages and microfiches by hand" required. The info didn't require any more effort than one conversation, one phone call, and a drive to pick up the file (downloading files was still done primarily by automobile in the mid-nineties.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Tuesday December 19, @03:46PM
Yes. And? That's a case of PEOPLE literally remembering him. That's an entirely different situation. People don't soon forget, they never did.
But if you did something bad or stupid before the internet, all you really had to do to be forgotten was move to another zipcode, and he'd get a fresh start with no neighbors or coworkers who knew him.
This neighbor of yours was obviously still living in the town he'd offended since he was known to the locals and his activities had been recorded in the LOCAL paper, where the staff there remembered him by name as well. All he'd have to have done to get away from his past is move to another city.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday December 19, @06:51AM
You could have either an unlisted number, which wouldn't show up in the phone book or give a partial name.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @12:12PM (1 child)
Others have addressed this but I'll add my own angle: the huge difference is the level of effort involved.
If you are a suspected criminal, the police or the FBI or their foreign equivalents in other nations can set resources to track you specifically. That has always been true, from the equivalent of police in ancient Mesopotamia until today.
When I was a kid, grocery stores didn't have loyalty programs. Now they do, and if you're not a member you pay 50% extra for your groceries. Unless you have plenty of money to spare for the sake of privacy, you're forced to let the grocery store company - and anyone they sell the data to - know where you live, what you buy, what kind of pets you have.
Even if you turn off the GPS on your phone your wireless carrier can use cell tower connection triangulation to figure out where you are all of the time with a decent level of accuracy. They can sell that information too.
And of course your credit or debit card is a giant mix of convenience. Convenient alternative to cash for you, convenient vehicle for tracking all of your financial habits for the company that supplies the card - and again, anyone they sell it to.
We don't have a police state in the US. Not yet. But in countries like China it's being built as we speak and we are laying all of the groundwork for one here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:09PM
> When I was a kid, grocery stores didn't have loyalty programs. Now they do, and if you're not a member you pay 50% extra for your groceries.
Either you are big on exaggeration or you don't live around here. My grocery loyalty cards (NE USA) are sometimes worth a buck or two off, on certain specials -- perhaps 20% discount on that item. Overall it might be a few % over the year. If there are none of these specials in my purchase, I don't give them the card.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday December 19, @05:22AM (1 child)
Believe it or not, you can STILL actually write a letter.
So, yes, while the state/corp collection of everything online is horrible and anti-society, the examples are a little odd.
It just takes some EFFORT to do.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @01:15PM
Yep, I just mailed about 70 Christmas / Holiday cards, and wrote a short message in nearly all of them. Stamps have gotten a little pricey, but I'm convinced that the recipients appreciate the paper card -- if nothing else, most of them reciprocate. We have a high shelf, the cards that come in are lined up and make a nice holiday decoration.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 19, @06:26AM (4 children)
Those are important articles - I enjoyed reading them, and hope they get widely linked.
I know they're just blog articles, but I wish he had proofread them. And a secret ND had (maybe coming in later articles?) with solid recommendations would be nice. We will never be able to reproduce the idyllic days of yesteryear (which had there own problems), so: what is the way forward?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 19, @06:27AM (1 child)
N/T
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday December 19, @02:16PM
You can probably turn it off. That's what I've done. I'd rather my honest mistakes make it through than automated mistakes arise. It's turned me into a more careful proofreader as well, so there's that.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday December 19, @07:28AM
A what? I honestly have not the slightest idea what you are talking about here.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday December 19, @02:21PM
That's the very argument for a "right to be forgotten." We are now aware of the problems of operating without such a right in an age where past circumstance is essentially an open book. This offers a way forward; society should try to figure out if it's better than what we currently have. Most of the objections to it I've heard to date aren't very well reasoned, but it may be that someone, somewhere, has some good arguments against it. I'd like to read such a thing.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Tuesday December 19, @07:51AM (3 children)
Anyone has always had the capacity to snoop on someone else, although it was expensive to do so, and usually involved a private investigator.
Today, digging up dirt on someone is extremely easy, if you know of some internet data aggregating websites. Like SearchQuarry and Spokeo for example.
If you are aggregating a bad reputation, it is going to be harder and harder for you to come out smelling like a rose, no matter what you say or wear.
Mixed bag here... for one thing, its getting quite easy to cross-reference anyone you have an interest in, and use that to help you decide whether or not to dig yourself in further. But then, things like revenge porn and submitting false bad stuff into the system also becomes possible.
Mixed bag of goodies here. And the cat is out of the bag.
Mommas don't have to worry about where their kids are, if she has them on "electronic leashes". But then other people can snoop as well. But they have always been able to snoop anyway, just not as easily or covertly, or done by script.
I am talking as an old fart here, knowing things as they had been. I accept this new technology as offering a lot of good things, but it comes with a lot of bad things too. So was fire, or the invention of the firearm.
I guess a lot of this comes to don't make waves, don't stand out, as making yourself a center of attention is apt to draw some unwanted attention. Just lay low and do a good job, don't push the law, and you look like you will come out ahead.
But then, its always been that way. What goes around comes around faster these days.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @10:44AM
Yeah, that's typically the behaviour you show to survive under a repressive regime. The difference is that now the repressive regime consists of the entire public.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday December 19, @02:14PM
Other problems arise from interactions with the legal system. The benefit of this easy-to-investigate circumstance is that when someone is an actual threat, you can learn about it and practice various avoidance measures.
However, not all listed interactions actually indicate legitimate threats. From there, an entire cascade of problems arise.
There are those who are falsely accused and subsequently convicted. Such individuals are not threats; they are victims. Those who use the never-forgotten event to triage those individuals are then perpetrators of evil. We know of many severe cases where DNA evidence has exonerated the wrongfully convicted – but such exoneration is costly and difficult, and we know that many more wrongful convictions have occurred.
There are plea bargains where the accused, legitimately fearing a dangerously capricious legal outcome, took the plea to trade a known not-as-bad outcome for the potential of a very-bad outcome, and so are convicted by their own hand, as it were, yet not actually guilty of the accusation. Aside from the issue of the risks at hand at the time, which are extraordinarily difficult to assess unless one is directly involved, the person taking the plea bargain likely had an insufficient understanding of just how much a conviction will actually affect their life going forward.
There are those who are actually guilty, but the circumstances are such that it's irrelevant to anyone else; for instance, yes, they did X to Y, but Y had to be stopped from doing Z at the time, but this was not provable, etc. There are many circumstances where whatever happened is irrelevant to anyone but those directly involved, and in fact are pendant more upon your good behavior than the behavior of the person under investigation. For instance, never threaten to physically injure anyone's family, and never fear a person who has been known to rise to defend them violently in such a case.
There is the issue of rehabilitation: X did indeed do Y, but that was then, and this is now, and X is no longer inclined that way. In a world where no error or misstep goes forgotten, the nature of rehabilitation shrinks to comprise a continually more constrained set of opportunities, while outside that set, the ever-increasing number of closed doors comprise endless, ever-increasing retribution. The problem here is that the punishment that the legal system imposes is no longer the entire punishment; in fact, it may not even be the significant part of the punishment.
There are the mommy/sin/repression laws: X was indeed smoking a joint or selling sex or peacefully protesting "without a permit" or riding at the front of the bus, but these laws are inherently wrongful, the result of corruption of the legislative process by those who think they have a right to force consenting, informed adults into limits of what they may do with themselves and others and away from equitable use of public space and resources. They certainly do not. They have the power because the legislative system is inherently broken at this time, but such a right cannot arise except as an adjunct to slavery, indenture, or chattel.
It is not at all clear that the aggregation of all information, regardless of how harmful, in trivially accessible form accrues more to the positive side of the social ledger in general. In specific, we know that it is extremely damaging. From my POV, it's far better to leave a carefully measured retribution to the legal system, while encouraging society at large to rehabilitate.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @02:23PM
You 'The problem would be hard to fix, so let's just give up.' people have been a major hindrance for every serious reform throughout history. Instead of giving up, we need to push for real privacy laws in this country, and decrease the amount of data that is released to the general public. The good aspects of these technologies are not as important as reclaiming our privacy. Trying to stop every bad person will just lead to a hopelessly repressive society.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday December 19, @04:09PM
(why is there a special CSS to add padding to the top of all unordered list items, but only in the comment section?)
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
Reply to This