According to a new fossil analysis, previously described Australian fossils do contain evidence of 3.5-billion-year-old microbial life. However, the complexity of the fossilized microbes suggests that life arose much earlier, possibly as far back as 4 billion years ago:
In 1992, researchers discovered evidence of what was then potentially the earliest life on Earth: 3.5-billion-year-old microscopic squiggles encased in Australian rocks. Since then, however, scientists have debated whether these imprints truly represent ancient microorganisms, and even if they do, whether they're really that old. Now, a comprehensive analysis of these microfossils suggests that these formations do indeed represent ancient microbes, ones potentially so complex that life on our planet must have originated some 500 million years earlier.
The new work indicates these early microorganisms were surprisingly sophisticated, capable of photosynthesis and of using other chemical processes to get energy, says Birger Rasmussen, a geobiologist at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, who was not involved with the work. The study "will probably touch off a flurry of new research into these rocks as other researchers look for data that either support or disprove this new assertion," adds Alison Olcott Marshall, a geobiologist at the University of Kansas in Lawrence who was not involved in the effort.
[...] The analysis detected several distinct carbon ratios in the material [DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1718063115] [DX], Schopf, Valley, and colleagues report today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Two types of microfossils had the same carbon ratio as modern bacteria that use light to make carbon compounds that fuel their activities—a primitive photosynthesis that did not involve oxygen. Two other types of microfossils had the same carbon ratios as microbes known as archaea that depend on methane as their energy source—and that played a pivotal role in the development of multicellular life. The ratio of a final type of microfossil indicated that this organism produced methane as part of its metabolism.
That there are so many different carbon ratios strengthens the case that these are real fossils, Schopf says. Any inorganic processes that could have created the squiggles would be expected to leave a uniform carbon ratio signature, he says. The fact that microbes were already so diverse at this point in Earth's history also suggests that life on our planet may date back to 4 billion years ago, he says. Other researchers have found signs of life dating back at least that far, but those findings are even more controversial than Schopf's.
A new study shows that iron-bearing rocks that formed at the ocean floor 3.2 billion years ago carry unmistakable evidence of oxygen. The only logical source for that oxygen is the earliest known example of photosynthesis by living organisms, say University of Wisconsin-Madison geoscientists.
"Rock from 3.4 billion years ago showed that the ocean contained basically no free oxygen," says Clark Johnson, professor of geoscience at UW-Madison and a member of the NASA Astrobiology Institute. "Recent work has shown a small rise in oxygen at 3 billion years. The rocks we studied are 3.23 billion years old, and quite well preserved, and we believe they show definite signs for oxygen in the oceans much earlier than previous discoveries."
The most reasonable candidate for liberating the oxygen found in the iron oxide is cyanobacteria, primitive photosynthetic organisms that lived in the ancient ocean. The earliest evidence for life now dates back 3.5 billion years, so oxygenic photosynthesis could have evolved relatively soon after life itself.
Until recently, the conventional wisdom in geology held that oxygen was rare until the "great oxygenation event," 2.4 to 2.2 billion years ago.
Scientists have found evidence of microbial life in a fossil dated to 3.7 billion years ago:
Rapid emergence of life shown by discovery of 3,700-million-year-old microbial structures (DOI: 10.1038/nature19355) (DX)
Biological activity is a major factor in Earth's chemical cycles, including facilitating CO2 sequestration and providing climate feedbacks. Thus a key question in Earth's evolution is when did life arise and impact hydrosphere–atmosphere–lithosphere chemical cycles? Until now, evidence for the oldest life on Earth focused on debated stable isotopic signatures of 3,800–3,700 million year (Myr)-old metamorphosed sedimentary rocks and minerals from the Isua supracrustal belt (ISB), southwest Greenland. Here we report evidence for ancient life from a newly exposed outcrop of 3,700-Myr-old metacarbonate rocks in the ISB that contain 1–4-cm-high stromatolites—macroscopically layered structures produced by microbial communities. [...] The ISB stromatolites predate by 220 Myr the previous most convincing and generally accepted multidisciplinary evidence for oldest life remains in the 3,480-Myr-old Dresser Formation of the Pilbara Craton, Australia.
Scientists have found fossilized microbes that they have dated to between 3.77 and 4.28 billion years old:
The fossil structures were encased in quartz layers in the so-called Nuvvuagittuq Supracrustal Belt (NSB). The NSB is a chunk of ancient ocean floor. It contains some of the oldest volcanic and sedimentary rocks known to science.
The team looked at sections of rock that were likely laid down in a system of hydrothermal vents - fissures on the seabed from which heated, mineral-rich waters spew up from below. Today, such vents are known to be important habitats for microbes. And Dr Dominic Papineau, also from UCL, who discovered the fossils in Quebec, thinks this kind of setting was very probably also the cradle for lifeforms between 3.77 and 4.28 billion years ago (the upper and lower age estimates for the NSB rocks).
[...] At present, perhaps the oldest acknowledged evidence of life on the planet is found in 3.48-billion-year-old rocks in Western Australia. This material is said to show remnants of stromatolites - mounds of sediment formed of mineral grains glued together by ancient bacteria. An even older claim for stromatolite traces was made in August last year. The team behind that finding said their fossil evidence was 3.70 billion years old. [...] Part of the interest in ancient life is in the implication it has for organisms elsewhere in the Solar System. "These (NTB) organisms come from a time when we believe Mars had liquid water on its surface and a similar atmosphere to Earth at that time," said Mr Dodd. "So, if we have lifeforms originating and evolving on Earth at this time then we may very well have had life beginning on Mars."
Evidence for early life in Earth's oldest hydrothermal vent precipitates (DOI: 10.1038/nature21377) (DX)
Fossils discovered by UNSW scientists in 3.48 billion year old hot spring deposits in the Pilbara region of Western Australia have pushed back by 580 million years the earliest known existence of microbial life on land. Previously, the world's oldest evidence for microbial life on land came from 2.7- 2.9 billion-year-old deposits in South Africa containing organic matter-rich ancient soils.
"Our exciting findings don't just extend back the record of life living in hot springs by 3 billion years, they indicate that life was inhabiting the land much earlier than previously thought, by up to about 580 million years," says study first author, UNSW PhD candidate, Tara Djokic. "This may have implications for an origin of life in freshwater hot springs on land, rather than the more widely discussed idea that life developed in the ocean and adapted to land later."
Scientists are considering two hypotheses regarding the origin of life. Either that it began in deep sea hydrothermal vents, or alternatively that it began on land in a version of Charles Darwin's "warm little pond". "The discovery of potential biological signatures in these ancient hot springs in Western Australia provides a geological perspective that may lend weight to a land-based origin of life," says Ms Djokic.
Earliest signs of life on land preserved in ca. 3.5 Ga hot spring deposits (open, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15263) (DX)
(Score: 2) by lx on Tuesday December 19, @04:09PM
Bullet holes? My auntie arse! [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday December 19, @03:53PM
Cool, have to update my History of the Earth. One thing, is "primitive" really such a good way to describe the photosynthesis of those times? Especially when they just said it was "surprisingly sophisticated". There was no oxygen in the atmosphere then, and so photosynthesis had to be different.
I cobbled this list together. Here is part of it. Thought of drawing it on the sidewalk in chalk near any high school that was trying to "teach the controversy", but it seems such is rare and fleeting. Anyway, at about 3 million years per 1 m slab of sidewalk, the list is about 1.5 km long. Interruptions for street crossings stretches it to 2 km. Helps give some perspective to just how short our own history is. At about 100 million years per block (33 slabs per block), the extinction of the dinosaurs is less than 1 block from present time and their presence is only 2 blocks long, while the events in this article are 35 blocks away.
Million
years
ago
0 Domination of Homo Sapiens
0.1 ^ Holocene. Old Stone Age.
0.2 V Pleistocene. Homo Sapiens ^^^ evolves in Africa. Homo erectus vvv
...
65.4 ^ Cenozoic. Paleogene. Paleocene. Age of Mammals begins
65.5 V Mezozoic. Cretaceous. K-T Extinction. Age of Dinosaurs ends.
...
252.2 ^ Mesozoic, Triassic. Age of Dinosaurs begins
252.3 V Paleozoic, Permian. Permian-Triassic extinction. The Great Dying
last trilobites go extinct
270 Pangaea supercontinent forms
...
530 1st fish, possible 1st animals on land
The Cambrian Explosion: Multicellular life becomes plentiful and varied.
542 ^ PHANEROZOIC EON. Paleozoic. Cambrian.
v PROTEROZOIC EON. Neoproterozoic. Ediacaran.
...
1650 Oldest known eukaryote fossils
1800 Columbia supercontinent forms
1850 Oceans saturated. Land starts absorbing O2.
possible 1st eukaryotes (single cell lifeform with a nucleus), the 3rd of the 3 domains of life and the type of cell that makes up all plants, animals, and fungi.
2100 v Huronian glaciation.
2400 ^ Huronian glaciation. May have covered entire world. Maybe caused by oxygen removing the greenhouse gas methane from the air
2450 Great Oxygenation Event. Ocean beds saturated. O2 begins to build up in oceans, poisoning anaerobic life.
2500 ^ PROTEROZOIC EON
v ARCHEAN EON
2700 1st steranes, a chemical that is a biomarker for eukaryotes
3200 1st appearance of oxygen in oceans.
3450 1st stromatolites, a "bacteria city"
3460 Oldest certain fossils, of bacteria.
3500 Earliest probable fossils, of cyanobacteria like organisms
3700 Earliest known banded iron formations. O2 waste of anaerobic life rusts the iron
3800 ^ ARCHEAN EON Earliest known biomarkers for life, lipids.
v HADEAN EON v Late Heavy Bombardment
3850 1st indirect evidence of life: Greenland apatite enriched in 12C. Kerogen
3920 ^ Late Heavy Bombardment.
4031 2nd oldest known rocks: Acasta Gniess.
4280 Oldest known rocks: Nuvvuagittuq greenstone belt in Quebec.
4404 Oldest known mineral: Zircons from Jack Hills in W. Australia.
4450 Surface cools enough for liquid water. Rains create the oceans.
4533 ^ HADEAN EON. Collision of Theia & Earth spins Earth so fast that a
day was about 6 hours long, and creates ring of debris that becomes the Moon.
4550 All nearby matter absorbed into Earth, and growth slows.
4560 Earth begins to form.
4567 The sun ignites.
4568 Solar system begins.
