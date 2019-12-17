from the shocking-behavior dept.
Stanford scientists have administered electric jolts to mice in response to a pattern of brain activity in the nucleus accumbens that occurs just before "impulsive behavior" (in this study, overeating). This reportedly disrupts the impulse and the impulsive behavior, but not normal behavior. The lead author of the study says the research could lead to a brain implant that could "predict and prevent a suicide attempt, a heroin injection, a burst of binge eating or alcohol intake, or a sudden bout of uncontrolled rage":
Just imagine if you could predict and prevent a burst of binge eating or alcohol intake, a heroin injection, a sudden bout of uncontrolled rage or a suicide attempt. The world would be a better place.
Long journeys start with first steps. In a study [open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1712214114] [DX] published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Stanford researchers led by neurosurgeon Casey Halpern, MD, have identified, both in mice and in a human subject, a signature pattern of electrical activity in a small but important deep-brain region called the nucleus accumbens just a second or two before a burst of impulsive behavior.
The nucleus accumbens is the hub of the brain's reward circuitry, which evolution has engineered to reinforce survival-promoting actions by inducing pleasure in anticipation or performance of those actions. The researchers showed in mice that supplying a small electrical jolt to the nucleus accumbens as soon as the electrical signature manifested there stopped the mice from overindulging in fatty food — without messing up the rest of their natural activities.
"Impulses are normal and absolutely necessary for survival," Halpern said when I interviewed him for our news release on the new study. "They convert our feelings about what's rewarding into concrete action to obtain food, sex, sleep and defenses against rivals or predators."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 19, @03:20PM (1 child)
Last century called and they want their ECT back ... Seriously we have been trying to use electricity or jolts and shocks of various kinds for quite a long time now. So how is this different? Perhaps all that is changed is what it claims to cure -- Ben Franklin wrote about curing "female hysteria" and it's been used on pretty much everything under the sun since then as a potential "cure" or just a disruption of various urges.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 19, @03:28PM
It was refined, targeted to specific areas of the brain with lower intensity, and combined with real time data from the brain.
I'm not telling you to RTFA, but surely you have heard of stuff like this [ucsf.edu] or this [scientificamerican.com]?
(Score: 1) by dexcheque on Tuesday December 19, @03:33PM (1 child)
A university in California can alter behavior. What could possibly go wrong...?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 19, @03:41PM
They make it all work flawlessly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @03:43PM (2 children)
I often begin working on hobby projects impulsively. Perhaps that's unhealthy and I should develop better time management skills than suddenly binge working for 5+ hours, but nonetheless hundreds of hours of work otherwise wouldn't have occurred.
This doesn't matter in the case of voluntary use, where one can easily disable it should it cause problems, but would be an utter disaster should it be mandated for parolees/felons/domestic abusers/drug addicts as part of mandatory treatment/&c.
This kind of device was an early premise of Zootopia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkJGLCleFmI [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnnVhvhHeNs [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 19, @03:54PM (1 child)
This method used by the Stanford researchers could be very broad now but end up refined later.
For example, if you want an implant that stops people from eating too much, but not prevent drug abuse, violent outbursts, or creative moments. Is it going to be that hard to detect that the impulse is related to overeating? Sure, it will likely be more complicated than if (user_is_shoveling_food_in_mouth) {checkForImpulsiveOvereating();}. But this is just a proof of concept.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @04:08PM
But is such a tempting target for politicians who mean well that extreme wariness is warranted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Tuesday December 19, @04:00PM (1 child)
It only works for impulsiveness, so unfortunately it looks like Trump supporters can't be controlled after all... Sad.
However it does mean that mass shootings could be culled without Trumpweenies screaming like the children they are about their beloved and all-sacred and somehow Christian second amendment.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @04:18PM
Question: is tweeting at 3 AM from a solid gold toilet considered impulsive behavior?
What about: "I can't help myself! I grab them by the covfefe. With a mouth full of tic tacs."
Or asking for Diet Coke #5 of 12 for today?
Or a McDonald's order of: 2 Big Macs, 2 Filet O Fish, and Chocolate Shake. (Yuk! Gross!)
Is starting a nuclear war impulsive behavior? Especially if one has already publicly expressed the idea that nuclear war is perfectly acceptable.
Just wondering.
Help me Obi Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @04:03PM
— H. L. Mencken
