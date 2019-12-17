from the omg-dhs-is-doing-security dept.
Avionicstoday reports Boeing 757 is vulnerable to remote, non-cooperative, penetration
A team of government, industry and academic officials successfully demonstrated that a commercial aircraft could be remotely hacked in a non-laboratory setting last year, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said Wednesday at the 2017 CyberSat Summit in Tysons Corner, Virginia.
"We got the airplane on Sept. 19, 2016. Two days later, I was successful in accomplishing a remote, non-cooperative, penetration," said Robert Hickey, aviation program manager within the Cyber Security Division of the DHS Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate.
"[Which] means I didn't have anybody touching the airplane, I didn't have an insider threat. I stood off using typical stuff that could get through security and we were able to establish a presence on the systems of the aircraft." Hickey said the details of the hack and the work his team are doing are classified, but said they accessed the aircraft's systems through radio frequency communications, adding that, based on the RF configuration of most aircraft, "you can come to grips pretty quickly where we went" on the aircraft.
[...]in March 2017, at a technical exchange meeting, he said seven airline pilot captains from American Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the room had no clue.
"All seven of them broke their jaw hitting the table when they said, 'You guys have known about this for years and haven't bothered to let us know because we depend on this stuff to be absolutely the bible,'" Hickey said.
Better late than never, hope is still alive, right?
"And I look at all of those and say, 'If we're not looking at those from a different perspective, we're going to miss the boat,' no pun intended," Hickey said. He said he doesn't know the answers yet for aircraft cyber infrastructure, adding that it's not a policy issue yet because more research needs to be done on these systems to understand what the issues are. Patching avionics subsystem on every aircraft when a vulnerability is discovered is cost prohibitive, Hickey said.
The cost to change one line of code on a piece of avionics equipment is $1 million, and it takes a year to implement. For Southwest Airlines, whose fleet is based on Boeing's 737, it would "bankrupt" them if a cyber vulnerability was specific to systems on board 737s, he said, adding that other airlines that fly 737s would also see their earnings hurt. Hickey said newer models of 737s and other aircraft, like Boeing's 787 and the Airbus Group A350, have been designed with security in mind, but that legacy aircraft, which make up more than 90% of the commercial planes in the sky, don't have these protections.
Aircraft also represent different challenges for cybersecurity and traditional land-based networks, Hickey said. He said that whether it's the U.S. Air Force or the commercial sector, there are no maintenance crews that can deal with ferreting out cyber threats aboard an aircraft.
"They don't exist in the maintenance world," Hickey said, noting that when he was in the Air Force, he commanded a logistics group. Hickey was also an airline pilot for more than 20 years. The chief information officers of airlines "don't know how to chase a cyber spark through an airplane either," Hickey said. "Why? Because they have been dealing with, and they're programmed to, and they do a great job of, protecting the terrestrial-based networks. Airplanes are absolutely different — crazy different."
Oh, well, so long for hope, I guess there'll be no patch Tuesday for this one.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @04:48PM (1 child)
I wonder if this means creating false GPS transmissions, or other false satellite transmissions, which easily overpower the actual satellite signals with locally generated on-board signals. In this case, what would a defense be? Signed satellite transmission packets so you can ensure their authenticity? Use of antenna that could only receive from space and not see signals originating from the ground or within the aircraft?
Or is there some other interpretation of this quote? What is meant by "RF configuration of most aircraft", that could result in a hack?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Knowledge Troll on Tuesday December 19, @04:57PM
I've been trying to figure out what they mean too.
I think this is worse than that case. Spoofing GPS and even remotely driving ships around with the spoofed signal was proven to work some time ago so I'm hoping this isn't just a rehash of that known thing. Additionally though is this comment: we were able to establish a presence on the systems of the aircraft. That indicates to me that they were able to penetrate into an aircraft system and use it to manipulate others.
My best guess at this point is that they were able to buffer overflow (or some similar concept) one of the information processing systems receiving data via RF. Given the pilot comments of we depend on this stuff to be absolutely the bible I suspect they were able to manipulate something like the artificial horizon. That could be catastrophically bad.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @04:55PM (3 children)
If this could bankrupt an airline, this could be part of a multi-pronged economic attack.
It is probably unknown what economic consequences would ensue if, for example, a major airport were to lose electrical power for many hours, as such a thing is totally unprecedented in the history of aviation. If the electrical power loss also affected other major infrastructure, the economic consequences would be more severe.
It seems like a cyber pearl harbor is inevitable. And we blissfully unprepared. Busy with FaceBook. Obsessed with Selfies. Walking while Tweeting.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:03PM
Or dogmatically ignoring the whole thing while singing Amazing Grace with their fingers stuck in their ears...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 19, @05:03PM (1 child)
Didn't we have major incidents in the last 5 years where airlines were fucked by technical/scheduling issues? And that volcano in Iceland.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-airlines-it/u-s-government-auditor-to-look-into-airline-it-disruptions-letter-idUSKCN1C323O [reuters.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/27/british-airways-system-problem-delays-heathrow [theguardian.com]
https://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2016/08/08/delta-air-lines-reports-that-systems-are-down-worldwide/W83NqGCZilko3jhd8hb8sO/story.html [bostonglobe.com]
http://www.ktvu.com/news/more-long-lines-and-flight-disruptions-at-southwest-airlines-due-to-computer-glitch [ktvu.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_eruptions_of_Eyjafjallajökull [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_travel_disruption_after_the_2010_Eyjafjallajökull_eruption [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @05:23PM
Didn't we have a major airport lose power just a few days ago? That is what I was sarcastically hinting at.
