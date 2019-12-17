Apple has been accused of slowing down old iPhones by tying performance to battery condition. This could cause some users to upgrade to a newer model rather than get the battery replaced:
Apple may be slowing down older iPhones in order to counteract problems with decreased battery capacity, according to Primate Labs founder John Poole. The news could add fuel to the conversation around planned obsolescence—the idea that tech companies purposely slow down older devices to encourage users to buy new models. Claims of planned obsolescence have hit almost all the big firms, and have reached the status of a major conspiracy theory in many tech circles.
In a recent blog post, Poole, whose company created the Geekbench benchmarking system, set out to detail the data behind a particular Reddit post claiming that Apple was slowing down iPhones with low-capacity batteries. The user was getting lower-than-expected scores on Geekbench, which improved after they replaced the battery in their iPhone 6S.
[...] Of course, part of the battery issues have to do with the changes that came with iOS 10.2.1, Poole wrote. Apple introduced the update to combat a bug causing the sudden shutdown of iPhone 6 and 6S models. "I believe (as do others) that Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point," Poole wrote in the post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @07:54PM (4 children)
When the battery degrades, just leave the phone plugged in to the wall all day, like a landline.
Or, you know, the phone could, like, slow down, to conserve battery, dude, bro, like, whoa.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @07:56PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @07:58PM (1 child)
Fuck ... Apple.
Posted from my iPhone
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Tuesday December 19, @08:16PM
You have that backwards mate. It's not you who fucks Apple, it's Apple who fucks you!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @08:05PM
If Apple were truly innovative, their batteries would explode even better than the Samsung Note 7. Thus the battery would never have a shorter battery life and the issue is moot.
Apple fanboys would applaud a suggestion to leave their phone plugged in to electrical power all day -- if it came from Apple. They would cheer and applaud. And call it "courage", like removing the industry standard headphone jack.
Why make the phone slow down to conserve battery? If the battery life gets shorter and shorter, this will prompt the owner to either (1) get the battery replaced, or (2) buy a new phone. Ahh, but I see the brilliant move now. Slowing down the phone would prompt the user to get a new phone -- but not to have the battery replaced.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday December 19, @08:02PM (1 child)
So you could just flash a warning once a day, or maybe whenever you plug/unplug it from power; "This device's battery no longer meets the recommended minimum quality for optimal performance. We recommend replacing the battery to get the most out of your Apple device. Click here to see a few suggestions on how to arrange this quickly, or click here to disable this warning forever."
It's such a simple thing they could do, and still gain sales and keep users, I doubt they intentionally did this to obsolete the old devices. I think it's a little paranoid to assume they did.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday December 19, @08:08PM
Why prompt the user to get the battery replaced when you can prompt them to buying a new phone?
If Apple wanted users replacing batteries, they would have made the battery easily replaceable. Like other phones. (or explode like Samsung.)
Replacing the battery doesn't lead to new phone sails.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @08:08PM
After suffering "the slows" on a few well used ThinkPad XP laptops, I've often wondered if IBM/Lenovo and/or MS had some planned obsolescence built in. Whatever it is, it doesn't seem to appear in diagnostics I've tried and it doesn't go away even with a complete re-install of the OS (from the hidden partition). Eventually the machine gets so slow that it has to be retired.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday December 19, @08:18PM
I seem to recall that PalmOS could downclock the PalmPilot's DragonBall processors significantly, in response to the battery voltage dropping. I suspect this was to extend battery life for a PDA at the expense of wakeup time and up to a limit, interactive performance. It at least gives you a continuous but non-debilitating indication that it's time to replace/charge the batteries and doesn't leave you stranded mid-day.
