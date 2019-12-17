Stories
A First Look at RPG: Turns Out It's Not Only Role-Playing Games

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 20, @05:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the if-you-know-then-you're-old dept.
Software

Andrey_Karpov writes:

Many of you have heard about one of the oldest programming languages, COBOL, and you have also heard that COBOL programmers are much asked for nowadays to maintain old legacy code. There's another old-timer which few know about and which is still in use and will be in use for quite a while for applications in various specific fields (i.e. finance, banking, etc.). Its name is IBM RPG.

[...] RPG has been around for more than half a century. By the end of the 1950s, IBM had built a huge number of electromechanical devices called tabulating machines.

Let's talk about IBM RPG.

