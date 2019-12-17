17/12/19/2112230 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 20, @05:09AM
from the if-you-know-then-you're-old dept.
from the if-you-know-then-you're-old dept.
Many of you have heard about one of the oldest programming languages, COBOL, and you have also heard that COBOL programmers are much asked for nowadays to maintain old legacy code. There's another old-timer which few know about and which is still in use and will be in use for quite a while for applications in various specific fields (i.e. finance, banking, etc.). Its name is IBM RPG.
[...] RPG has been around for more than half a century. By the end of the 1950s, IBM had built a huge number of electromechanical devices called tabulating machines.
Let's talk about IBM RPG.
A First Look at RPG: Turns Out It's Not Only Role-Playing Games | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 20, @05:09AM
Role-playing grenades.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @05:30AM
Tank hunting we will go... [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This