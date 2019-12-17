from the sure dept.
The White House is briefly shutting down the "We The People" petition website, but promises that all existing petitions will be reinstated on the new, less costly site:
The White House has said it will be shutting down its website for petitions from midnight on Tuesday until a new one is set up in late January. The "We The People" site was set up by the Obama administration in 2011. It promised a response to all petitions drawing more than 100,000 signatures but the Trump administration has not responded to any since January.
The White House said its new platform would save taxpayers more than $1m (£746,500) a year. The total budget of the White House for 2018 is $55m and its information technology budget for the year is $4.94m.
A White House official told the Associated Press news agency that the administration would "respond to public concerns next year" and that all existing petitions would be reinstated then.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @08:26AM (3 children)
Good god we knew this would happen! He is firing all of the IT staff and replacing them with cheaper Russian agents! They will hack petition results and change them to benefit Putin in his goal to conquer the world and destroy the united states. This has to be stopped we must impeach now and fire a first strike at Russia!
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday December 20, @08:55AM
Not to mention removing all the bad words like "science" and "evidence".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 20, @09:22AM (1 child)
Whoever modded that post informative probably missed the sarcasm font . . .
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 20, @09:50AM
You know? There actually is such a thing as "sarcastic modding"
Now... explicitly mod me +Sarcastic (grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @09:00AM
"Disruption of communications can only mean one thing."
Yoda: "Begun, this clown war has."
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Wednesday December 20, @09:00AM
I'm curious as to what they will try to replace Drupal with. You can't get much easier or cheaper than that. Given the general lack of competency and the overall high levels of corruption in the incumbent regime, I expect that the stated savings estimates are completly fictitious.
They haven't responded to any petitions since January so they have no interest in ensuring the site is functional anyway. I expect that they'll attempt to shoehorn M$ Sharepoint into the site, causing it to fall on its face hard, go into major cost overruns, continue to ignore the service as before, and then close it down, declaring "success".
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by lx on Wednesday December 20, @09:57AM
To comply with incoming transparacy rules the new URL will be fuckthepeople.gov
