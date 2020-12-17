from the go-faster dept.
Future Seagate HDDs will begin including two separate sets of actuator arms that can operate independently in order to double read/write speeds:
Seagate's multi-actuator technology is a simple concept, and the idea certainly isn't new. In fact, the company has already developed drives with multiple actuators in the past, but they weren't economically viable due to higher component costs.
Most HDDs read and write data to and from multiple platters. For instance, Seagate's largest drives wield up to 8 platters and 16 heads. The heads, which are connected to the end of an actuator arm assembly, read and write data from both sides of each platter.
Unfortunately, those 16 heads are all aligned on the same arm, which means they all move in unison. Simultaneously aligning all the heads on all the platters isn't possible because of the incredibly thin data tracks on the platters, so only one of the heads is actively reading or writing data at any given time. That limits read/write throughput and performance with randomly accessed data.
Seagate's new design uses two sets of actuator arms that operate independently. Each carries eight heads. That means the drive can read or write from two heads at once, provided they are attached to different actuator arms. The drive can respond to two commands in parallel and one head can read while another writes, or both can read or write simultaneously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @10:22AM (3 children)
Let us double the number of parts to fail!
Honestly, double actuators for the same track would make more sense. That way if you started having a head failure with one, you have a backup to offload your data before the drive fails completely.
This way, you just have more of a chance of losing half the drive, and most likely interleaved cylinders/sectors/tracks if it provides a throughput boost.
New hardware designs are definitely not always better than old ones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @10:46AM
You make a good point that it /could/ lead to longer living drives on top of the better througput. Unfortunately I can't help but see this as a late in the game attempt by Seagate to remain relevant. If you care about perfoance in a drive you're likely picking a Samsung or Intel SSD over the lackluster Seagate hybrids.
This tech is seriously old. It was once used with 2 separate interfaces so you could deliver content to webservers through read-only arms. Pretty sure that died a quick death.
Conspiracy theory - "BONUS" they could set the SMART data however they like so you are only warned about a bad read/write element outside of warranty, as the failure can remain "hidden" for longer. **yay Seagate**
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @10:48AM (1 child)
If I understand the concept correctly, each individually operated actuator + set of heads can cover the entire drive surface anyway, which covers your scenario of a single head failure. If anything, if designed correctly, I see doubling of parts as creating redundancy inside the drive, not adding more single points of failure. The additional read/write throughput is a bonus. If you lose a head on today's drives, you lose access to the data on what, once side of an entire platter? This design fixes that issue. Not that I'm sure if it's even a common failure case.
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Wednesday December 20, @10:59AM
Not according to the animation.
One actuator arm covers the top half of the platters, and the other arm covers the bottom half. If you lose a head, you still lose access to the platter.
