NASA thinks that the technologies needed to launch an interstellar probe to Alpha Centauri at a speed of up to 0.1c could be ready by 2069:
In 2069, if all goes according to plan, NASA could launch a spacecraft bound to escape our solar system and visit our next-door neighbors in space, the three-star Alpha Centauri system, according to a mission concept presented last week at the annual conference of the American Geophysical Union and reported by New Scientist. The mission, which is pegged to the 100th anniversary of the moon landing, would also involve traveling at one-tenth the speed of light.
Last year, Representative John Culberson called for NASA to launch a 2069 mission to Alpha Centauri, but it was never included in any bill.
Meanwhile, researchers have analyzed spectrographic data for the Alpha Centauri system and found that small, rocky exoplanets are almost certainly undiscovered due to current detection limits:
The researchers set up a grid system for the Alpha Centauri system and asked, based on the spectrographic analysis, "If there was a small, rocky planet in the habitable zone, would we have been able to detect it?" Often, the answer came back: "No."
Zhao, the study's first author, determined that for Alpha Centauri A, there might still be orbiting planets that are smaller than 50 Earth masses. For Alpha Centauri B there might be orbiting planets than are smaller than 8 Earth masses; for Proxima Centauri, there might be orbiting planets that are less than one-half of Earth's mass.
In addition, the study eliminated the possibility of a number of larger planets. Zhao said this takes away the possibility of Jupiter-sized planets causing asteroids that might hit or change the orbits of smaller, Earth-like planets.
(For comparison, Saturn is ~95 Earth masses, Neptune is ~17, Uranus is ~14.5, and Mars is ~0.1.)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday December 20, @11:52AM (3 children)
Congress can barely let NASA stick to a 4 year plan, no way will a 50 year plan come to fruition.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday December 20, @11:57AM (2 children)
An arrival date of July 4th 2075 might work - play heavilly on the jingoism and 'patriotism'. That would require launching in 2035 at 0.1c.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday December 20, @12:00PM
2076 even :)
Why can't I edit - I can on hackernews!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 20, @12:00PM
2075? One of us read the summary wrong. Please see my post below. .1c or 1c???
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday December 20, @11:55AM
Yes, funding for a launch date in 10 presidential elections time certainly will work.
I suspect that Apollo would have been shelved had JFK not got killed in 1963.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 20, @11:58AM (3 children)
About 40 years travel time (assuming the vehicle achieves .1c quickly, and can brake quickly, which is unlikely, so add a couple years for accel and decel) then we wait about 4 years for any radio transmissions to come back to us. That isn't quickly enough to make me happy, but at least people are thinking in the right direction. Expect some kind of results around 2110 to 2115, if everything goes right. There are babies being born today who might live long enough to see headlines about newly discovered planets in the Centauri systems.
We could get some inconclusive results sooner than that, presuming that sensing equipment is focused on the system during travel. But, about the time the sensors start getting a good picture, it will be time to turn and burn, meaning, the sensors will be pointed at earth, rather than Centauri. And, no, I don't think that swiveling the sensors will give a good picture during deceleration. There's going to be a fire right there, in the way. I guess it will be a good time to see what our own system looks like from interstellar space.
Of course, we can also survey portions of the galaxy outside of the line-of-sight travel path. Parallax is a beautiful thing - having sensors outside of the solar system is likely to tell us interesting things about other systems, as well. Maybe we have a lot of distances figured wrong, because our measuremaent base is just to damned small for accuracy?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @12:03PM (2 children)
Oh, get real! Nothing, absolutely nothing in this world is made to make you happy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 20, @12:27PM (1 child)
Now and then, something makes me smile, if not really happy. https://pics.me.me/cantafford-to-feed-and-house-please-spay-or-neuter-your-14920440.png [pics.me.me]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @12:44PM
All good until you realize that this is only incidental.
By the example you chose as an feeble attempt of a rebuttal, you implicitly admit that even what you are making (and over which you should have a modicum of control) is not making you happy.
Merry Christmas, old sod, may your next year plastics come better that this year's - not like you'll benefit from it, but at least you can chalk one as remarkable enough to justify your life on this Earth.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 20, @11:59AM
At 0.1c max speed, it'll take longer than 45 years - if it doesn't whizzes by at destination and needs to break for an orbital insertion, it's more like 70-something years in an acceleration-decelleration travel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @12:24PM (3 children)
I guess there is oil to be found on Alpha centauri... or the native inhabitants need freedom, but shouldn't we actually try to get our asses to Mars (or even a bit further) first?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 20, @12:29PM (2 children)
We've already got cameras on Mars. Let us assume that it takes fifty years to get our asses there, after we plant some cameras and other hardware. This is great news! There may be people studyint the Centauri systems by 2200!!!
Alright, so I'm being overly optimistic. Sue me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @12:49PM
If I hurt my knuckles
When I punch you in the face
I'm gonna sue, sue
Yes, I'm gonna sue
Sue, sue, yeah that's what I'm gonna do
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 20, @12:57PM
Guess what? Those people will be librahls and will discover AGW has effects at least as far as Alpha Centauri.
And this just to make you happy [soylentnews.org]
(large trollish grin)
