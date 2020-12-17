from the
Google published a "Chrome browser" app in the Windows Store on Tuesday, but it simply opened up a Google Chrome download page in the default Windows browser. Most users would then have been able to download and install the Chrome browser, except for the minority of Windows 10 S users who are restricted to downloading Windows Store apps which must use the EdgeHTML rendering engine rather than Blink. Microsoft was not amused at the stunt and removed the "app" from its Store later that day:
Google published a Chrome app in the Windows Store earlier today, which just directed users to a download link to install the browser. Microsoft isn't impressed with Google's obvious snub of the Windows Store, and it's taking action. "We have removed the Google Chrome Installer App from Microsoft Store, as it violates our Microsoft Store policies," says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge.
Citing the need to ensure apps "provide unique and distinct value," Microsoft says "we welcome Google to build a Microsoft Store browser app compliant with our Microsoft Store policies." That's an invitation that Google is unlikely to accept. There are many reasons Google won't likely bring Chrome to the Windows Store, but the primary reason is probably related to Microsoft's Windows 10 S restrictions. Windows Store apps that browse the web must use HTML and JavaScript engines provided by Windows 10, and Google's Chrome browser uses its own Blink rendering engine. Google would have to create a special Chrome app that would adhere to Microsoft's Store policies.
Most Windows 10 machines don't run Windows 10 S, so Google probably won't create a special version just to get its browser listed in the Windows Store. Google can't just package its existing desktop app into a Centennial Windows Store app, either. Microsoft is explicit about any store apps having to use the Edge rendering engine.
Microsoft has added a setting to Windows 10 that will let users restrict new software installation to only those apps hosted in the Windows Store. The option debuted in the latest version of Windows 10 Insider, the preview program which gives participants an early peek at the next feature upgrade as Microsoft builds it. That version, labeled 15042, was released Friday.
With the setting at its most stringent, Windows 10 will block the installation of Win32 software -- the traditional legacy applications that continue to make up the vast bulk of the Windows ecosystem -- and allow users to install only apps from the Windows Store, Microsoft's marketplace. Other settings allow software installation from any source, or, while allowing that, put a preference on those from the Windows Store.
Unless Microsoft removes them, the options will appear in the next Windows 10 feature upgrade, dubbed "Creators Update," which is to launch in March or April.
-- submitted from IRC
Microsoft has announced a new version of Windows called Windows 10 S. It only runs apps from the Windows Store, and is positioned between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, both of which can run third party applications. Microsoft also announced a new line of Surface laptops running the OS. The laptops have been described as competing with either Google's Chromebooks or Apple's MacBook Air, and aimed at students:
Windows 10 S is Windows 10 with its wings slightly clipped: it can only run apps from the Windows Store, disabling compatibility with the enormous breadth of Windows programs out there, which in the educational context translates to better security, consistent performance, focus for students, and improved battery life. It's cheaper and less versatile than Windows 10 Pro, which is exactly what schools are looking for (and the thing that's had them gravitating toward Google's Chrome OS in recent times).
[...] Immediately upon its introduction, Windows 10 S spans a price range from $189 to $2,199 (for the top Surface Laptop spec). So is this a straightforward and affordable solution for mass educational deployment? Or is it a super streamlined operating system for powering extremely desirable and long-lasting laptops? Yes. Microsoft's answer to both of those things is yes. It's not impossible to achieve both goals with the same software, of course, but it is difficult to position the OS in people's minds.
[...] The Windows on ARM effort is going to be rekindled by the end of this year, and Windows 10 S is the likeliest candidate to be the OS of choice for those new computers, in which case the significance of the S label will once again be complicated. Come the holidays, buying a Windows 10 S PC could mean getting either an Intel or an ARM machine, it could mean cheap and cheerful or it could be a premium portable.
Microsoft's only choice to move forward is to throw the Win32 baby out with the bathwater. And that brings us to the introduction of Windows 10 S.
Windows 10 S is just like the Windows 10 you use now, but the main difference is it can only run apps that have been whitelisted to run in the Windows Store. That means, by and large, existing Win32-based stuff cannot run in Windows 10 S for security reasons.
To bridge the app gap, Microsoft is allowing certain kinds of desktop apps to be "packaged" for use in the Windows Store through a tooling process known as Desktop Bridge or Project Centennial.
The good news is that with Project Centennial, many Desktop Win32 apps can be re-purposed and packaged to take advantage of Windows 10's improved security. However, there are apps that will inevitably be left behind because they violate the sandboxing rules that are needed to make the technology work in a secure fashion.
"A casualty of those sandboxing rules is Google's Chrome browser. For security reasons, Microsoft is not permitting desktop browsers to be ported to the Store."
Microsoft Windows is back on ARM:
Just shy of a year after announcing that Windows was once again going to be available on ARM systems, the first two systems were announced today: the Asus NovaGo 2-in-1 laptop, and the HP Envy x2 tablet.
[...] The Asus laptop boasts 22 hours of battery life or 30 days of standby, along with LTE that can run at gigabit speeds. HP's tablet offers a 12.3 inch, 1920×1280 screen, 20 hours battery life or 29 days of standby, and a removable keyboard-cover and stylus. Both systems use the Snapdragon 835 processor and X16 LTE modem, with HP offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to go with it.
Lenovo is expected to announce a similar system in the coming weeks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @02:59PM (1 child)
I would have thought that it would be permissible for Google to publish its wares on the Microsoft Store.
It's not like Microsoft bothered with an internet explorer for android. and if they did then fine advertise it on the play station network or whatever its called for free installation like any other program.
I guess if the restrictions are technological in order to create a lock-in, then they are both guilty.
and really I dont like how so many things require a seperate validated login with real name info and all of that to just download a free application. it used to be ftp sites and then http sites that just let you download stuff was a thing.
maybe the lack of net neutrality will usher in an age of not even being able to leave the AOL network and there will be no internet? count my blessings i guess.
i cant even use dialup anymore because of AT&Ts changes to fiber. there were BGP issues a few weeks ago that affected local calling and I dont even have voip on my mainline. there will be no way to escape the personalized cloud due to the fencing put up, so enjoy the humor while you can.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 20, @03:22PM
It may take more time than you have patience for, but things will change.
Once upon a time, PCs could add great value to people's lives. Simplify things like General Journal / Ledger and Accounts Receivable / Payable. And automate tedious repetitive Payrolls. Even VisiCalc spreadsheets caused Apple IIs to appear on corporate desktops because the total system cost was within many mangler's purchasing authority -- without having to even go through the mainframe "computer center" guys (before God invented words like IT).
Next, dialup came along. No, I don't mean PPP or SLIP. I don't even mean AOL. I mean CompuServe.
Then AOL. Then Internet.
The value was there, and so people adapted to it. They had to learn crazy weird computer things. Terms like CONFIG.SYS. (Or how to watch a Mac happy face and the icon parade at the bottom of the screen until a desktop appeared.)
The same could happen again.
Geeks will devise more and better ways of disguising all traffic. If you have any kind of connectivity at all, it will be enough. All traffic will be encrypted. What ports you connect to simply won't matter. Or alternately, everything will be HTTPS or SSH. (And it is possible to accept both HTTPS and SSH on the same port! [ostechnix.com]) In short ISPs will know less and less about what you are connecting to. Extremely widespread use of TOR might become a thing. Major tech companies might start offering free TOR nodes as part of a way to be protected. At first FTP sites, and Web sites were operated to provide a service at the cost of the owner. Anonymity might also be offered this way, at first, if circumstances warrant. Just like the PC, the dialup and the internet and even open source were long under the radar of most people, services providing freedom might start out this way too until they are just too big to stop. This may or may not prove true of digital currencies as well.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday December 20, @02:59PM (2 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 20, @03:44PM (1 child)
This. Fuck the Windows Store. Fuck it with a big, fat splintery wooden dick.
The Windows store is for idiots who don't know how to download directly from a web site or install from physical media because they were raised by iPhones.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday December 20, @03:58PM
If a school issues a Windows 10 S computer to each student, is each student an idiot? If a company issues a Windows 10 S computer to each employee, is each employee an idiot? If a relative buys a Windows 10 S computer as a gift for someone, is the recipient an idiot? Is every owner of an Xbox One console an idiot?
A desktop application downloaded from some website can see, disclose, and modify everything in the user's profile.* By contrast, a UWP application is sandboxed to see only those documents that the user chooses to make available to it, making it more difficult for the application to abuse the user's trust.
For desktop applications from a well-known publisher, such as Google Chrome, a knowledgeable user will know from which site to obtain a clean copy and will be inclined to trust the publisher because it has a lot to lose. This isn't quite so true of applications from a smaller publisher, such as a hobbyist or startup. What should the operator of a lesser-known website from which desktop applications can be downloaded do to make the website and applications appear trustworthy?
Since when do most new desktop and laptop PCs still come with an optical drive? I thought those started to be left out a decade ago.
* "Profile" is the name in Windows for a home directory.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 20, @03:06PM (1 child)
An important bit of explanation, unmentioned in the summary, is that Windows 10 S is quite different than Windows 10. 10 S only runs apps from the store. It boots fast. In short, it is intended to be like a Chromebook. It is unclear what the S in 10 S stands for. Maybe "sucks" perhaps. Or some other Stupid pejorative.
Does Microsoft think that Google's browser and Blink engine is somehow less safe than Microsoft's browser?
If third parties can provide apps, through the store, and users can execute them, and such an app could be a Browser, then would it make that much difference in what rendering engine the browser uses? As long as it keeps the machine from getting additional malware beyond the basic malware OS. If Google provided a browser that used EdgeHTML as the rendering engine, it seems it wouldn't change the user's general experience -- so why not allow a real Chrome browser?
Maybe Microsoft wants all rendering done through its own EdgeHTML engine in order to spy on users? That would make cents.
If the App Store terms are unacceptable to Google, I wonder how many other developers find the terms unacceptable?
If Windows 10 S is such a small installed base relative to Windows 10, then it seems like it might never catch up with Chrome OS / Chromebooks. Especially if Google can make their product more attractive. I don't know of Google would want to play the way Microsoft did in the 80's, 90's, 2000's, etc. But Google's highly attractive online properties not working, or having a sub-par experience on Windows 10 S would be sweet turnabout using Microsoft's own bag of dirty tricks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 20, @03:27PM
It is mentioned in the summary.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @03:43PM (1 child)
Wasn't there once an antitrust case because Microsoft tied their browser to their operating system? And now they do it again, openly? How come they get away with it?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 20, @04:02PM
Yes. Microsoft lied about all kinds of things, artificially tied their browser to their OS, and in 2000 were found guilty of anticompetitive practices. But they only got a slap on the wrist. As you can see, it didn't stop their anticompetitive practices at all.
Presumably they have since found the right people in Washington DC to pay off.
