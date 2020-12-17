from the if-!white-then-kick() dept.
The New York City Council has unanimously passed a bill to address algorithmic discrimination by city agencies. If signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City will establish a task force to study how city agencies use data and algorithms to make decisions, and whether systems appear to discriminate against certain groups:
The bill's sponsor, Council Member James Vacca, said he was inspired by ProPublica's investigation into racially biased algorithms used to assess the criminal risk of defendants. "My ambition here is transparency, as well as accountability," Vacca said.
A previous, more sweeping version of the bill had mandated that city agencies publish the source code of all algorithms being used for "targeting services" or "imposing penalties upon persons or policing" and to make them available for "self-testing" by the public. At a hearing at City Hall in October, representatives from the mayor's office expressed concerns that this mandate would threaten New Yorkers' privacy and the government's cybersecurity.
The bill was one of two moves the City Council made last week concerning algorithms. On Thursday, the committees on health and public safety held a hearing on the city's forensic methods, including controversial tools that the chief medical examiner's office crime lab has used for difficult-to-analyze samples of DNA. As a ProPublica/New York Times investigation detailed in September, an algorithm created by the lab for complex DNA samples has been called into question by scientific experts and former crime lab employees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @10:54PM
Encryption lets TERRORISTS do bad things, and statistics enables RACIST government actions. The only solution is to ban the study of numbers. It's just too problematic.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday December 20, @11:13PM (1 child)
>this mandate would threaten New Yorkers' privacy
How exactly would exposing the algorithms threaten anyone's privacy, unless they were tuned to specific individuals? I'd go so far as to say the only "privacy" threatened is that of the people trying to hide their abuses behind "the algorithm said ..." - either because their biases were encoded in the algorithm, or because it said no such thing, but they're accustomed to lying about it to justify their misdeeds. We can only hope that a whole lot of officer privacy gets violated in prison if it's discovered that they were flat-out lying about individuals being red-flagged by the software.
That's the "nice" thing about drug dogs - easy to train them to "point" on subtle commands, or to lie and claim that they were pointing to subtly for bystanders to notice, and really hard to prove the truth.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 20, @11:28PM
Pattern p = Pattern.compile("berg$");
