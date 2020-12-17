from the renewable-sources-FTW dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Recently, Solartech Universal made headlines as part of solar machine maker Meyer Burger's heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and SmartWire (SWT) hardware announcements. Meyer Burger announced their new hardware manufacturing lines using a Solartech Universal solar panel. The 'champion module' hit 334.9W – a 20.5% solar panel efficiency. The cells used in the panel hit as high as 24.02% – higher than JinkoSolar's 23.45% (albeit with a different cell type).
Solartech Universal says this panel should be available in 2018 as the company works through the challenges of integrating the new manufacturing hardware into the current line (see Solartech Universal panel assembly video at end of article). The specification page for the panel family is available on the website – it peaks at 330W models, and notes being available soon.
[...] Meyer Burger calls heterojunction 'the Solar Cell of the Future (pdf).' An actual heterojunction solar cell just hit 26.6% efficiency in November. Again, well beyond, Jinko's 23.45%. This greater efficiency is partially because of additional layers of solar material – amorphous silicon – that grabs a different wavelength of light to make electricity.
Source: https://electrek.co/2017/12/19/florida-company-solar-cell-of-the-future-500w-heterojunction/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 21, @12:30AM
Wiki has a time line of solar https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_solar_cells [wikipedia.org]
Its nice to see some of the 10 and 20 years away stuff starting to finally come to market. 40% solar efficiency was claimed back in 2006.

(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 21, @12:30AM (3 children)
How much more efficient would solar panels be if they were mounted on a device that would keep them pointed at the Sun?

(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 21, @12:42AM (1 child)
I would bet most solar efficiency is quoted at mid-day sun with a perfectly aligned panel.

(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday December 21, @12:52AM
No, a perfectly-aligned panel receives more sunlight, hence its output is higher.
If the panel is not optimally aligned, or the time of day means less sunlight, then the input energy is reduced, as is the output electricity. Efficiency doesn't change (much).
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday December 21, @12:48AM
Solar panels are sufficiently cheap that it is more cost effective to just install more panels rather than installing them on a solar-tracking mount.
To answer your question directly, efficiency is unaffected by their alignment with respect to the sun (mostly, there are probably second-order effects).
With a non-optimal alignment they receive less sunlight and they produce less electricity. Efficiency remains the same.
