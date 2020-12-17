from the breaking-the-thermionic-limit dept.
Purdue University researchers have demonstrated a transistor using a negative capacitor made with hafnium zirconium oxide:
Researchers have experimentally demonstrated how to harness a property called negative capacitance for a new type of transistor that could reduce power consumption, validating a theory proposed in 2008 by a team at Purdue University.
[...] Capacitance, or the storage of electrical charge, normally has a positive value. However, using the ferroelectric material in a transistor's gate allows for negative capacitance, which could result in far lower power consumption to operate a transistor. Such an innovation could bring more efficient devices that run longer on a battery charge.
[...] Properly switching off [transistors] is of special importance to ensure that no electricity "leaks" through. This switching normally requires a minimum of 60 millivolts for every tenfold increase in current, a requirement called the thermionic limit. However, transistors that harness negative capacitance might break this fundamental limit, switching at far lower voltages and resulting in less power consumption.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @02:11AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @02:41AM
I don't know. But if there is an interference problem, maybe that limit could be extended by shielding (where you really want low power and don't care about adding some more mass).
This could compete against the tunnel field-effect transistor [wikipedia.org] (TFET):
