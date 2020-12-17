from the 0.7734 dept.
We're not sure what to make of this one. With the variety of smartwatches and fitness trackers out there, we can't be surprised by what sort of hardware ends up strapped to wrists these days. So a watch with an RPN calculator isn't too much of a stretch. But adding a hex editor? And a disassembler? Oh, and while you're at it, a transceiver for the 70cm ham band? Now that's something you don't see every day.
The mind boggles at not only the technical prowess needed to pull off what [Travis Goodspeed (KK4VCZ)] calls the GoodWatch, but at the thought process that led to all these features being packed into the case of a Casio calculator watch. But a lot of hacking is more about the "Why not?" than the "Why?", and when you start looking at the feature set of the CC430F6137 microcontroller [Travis] chose, things start to make sense.
Source: A Watch Only A Ham Can Use
(Score: 5, Informative) by MrGuy on Thursday December 21, @01:46PM (1 child)
First, the "summary" here isn't a summary - it's essentially reproducing the article (which is only 2 short paragraphs and a sentence long). I understand sometimes we take the summary from the intro paragraph of TFA verbatim, but this is MOST of the linked article.
Second, TFA isn't actually TFA. What we're linking to is a DIFFERENT third-party site's summary of the ACTUAL article. One that did a much better job summarizing the actual article than is done here.
The ACTUAL article is here, [goodwatch.org] and actually describes the project and how it was done.
Sorry, Fnord666 - I respect our hard working editors, but I feel this is well below our standards.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Yog-Yogguth on Thursday December 21, @09:55PM
Thanks for the link!
Crazy and very impressive :)
Bite harder Ouroboros, bite! tails.boum.org/ linux USB CD secure desktop IRC *crypt tor (not endorsements (XKeyScore))
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @02:09PM
I went straight to the Goodwatch link and was suitably amazed. I've been using this model Casio for many years. The major bonus for me is that setting time, changing time zones, setting the alarm is all done directly by punching in the digits. None of this "hold down the button while the time advances" crap. Put another way, the UI has enough buttons.
It's a little hard to change the battery and since the battery life of the original Casio is about 7 years (with occasional alarm use), I've just been buying new watches when the battery goes flat (less than USD $20 each).
One feature I've always wanted was additional stop watch functions. The included stop watch includes the split function (display freezes, then next press re-syncs to the running clock). It would be handy to also have Taylor split, where the display freezes and the internal timer restarts (times successive intervals). I'm going to ask the designer if he's considered adding this.
Reply to This