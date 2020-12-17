Stories
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) Declares Uber a Transport Service

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 20, @05:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the if-it-walks-like-a-duck dept.
canopic jug writes:

After a period of consideration, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has decided that Uber is a transport service, just like any other taxi company. There is lot to say about Uber's use of untrained, non-professional drivers and other abusive practices.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Wednesday December 20, @06:04PM (1 child)

    by janrinok (52) on Wednesday December 20, @06:04PM (#612417)

    There are existing laws throughout Europe that applicable to transport services, particularly regarding safety and licensing. Uber, Lyft et al have claimed that they were not bound by such laws but the EU Court's decision makes it clear that they are, and henceforth they will have to comply with the appropriate legislation.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday December 20, @06:33PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday December 20, @06:33PM (#612435)

      The upside for Uber is that unpleasant behavior and harassment are expected, and probably legally grandfathered as tradition, for major metropolis and South Europe taxi drivers.

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday December 20, @06:35PM

    by drussell (2678) on Wednesday December 20, @06:35PM (#612437) Journal

    Of course they are essentially a taxi / limo for hire company.

    They've just been trying to circumvent existing rules and regulations in the latest round of "But, but, but... On a COMPUTER!!!"

    :facepalm:

  • (Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday December 20, @07:01PM

    by meustrus (4961) <meustrusNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Wednesday December 20, @07:01PM (#612450)

    I can see a hypothetical taxi service that fulfills the dream of Uber. It would be the app sold as a service in a competitive marketplace. Independent operators, who would contend with local regulation on their own, would buy into the app as a way to get customers.

    Then the app could sell additional services - like background checks - directly to customers. Want a choice of more than one cabbie? Pay a fee. Want to see aggregated customer reviews for your cabbie? Pay a fee.

    Not that the existing taxi companies would be very happy about this. In a way, Uber's business model has evolved to fit into the narrow space where they can say "fuck you" to municipal regulators.

