Alteryx S3 Leak Leaves 123m American Households Exposed

Wednesday December 20, @07:30PM
An Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 cloud storage bucket containing information from data analytics firm Alteryx has been found publicly exposed, comprising the personal information of 123 million US households.

[...] The 36 GB data file titled "ConsumerView_10_2013" contained over 123 million rows, each one signifying a different American household. A similar file was seen by UpGuard when the personal details of 198 million American voters, compiled in a dataset by a data firm used by the Republican National Committee, were exposed.

[...] Default security settings for S3 buckets usually allow only authorised users to access the contents; however, UpGuard reports the bucket was configured via permission settings to allow any AWS "Authenticated Users" to download its stored data.

Authenticated users are any user that has an AWS account.

[...] Alteryx took ownership for the bucket after it had secured it, UpGuard said, with an Alteryx spokesperson playing down the leak to Forbes.

"Specifically, this file held marketing data, including aggregated and de-identified information based on models and estimations provided by a third-party content provider, and was made available to our customers who purchased and used this data for analytic purposes," the spokesperson is quoted by Forbes as saying. "The information in the file does not pose a risk of identity theft to any consumers."

Source: Alteryx S3 leak leaves 123m American households exposed

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday December 20, @07:49PM (3 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday December 20, @07:49PM (#612483)

    Why are giant databases containing private information on most of the voting population actually legal and unregulated in the US?
    Maybe we do need a real violent dictatorship takeover for a few years, to teach Americans that the proliferation of databases conveniently allowing you to mass-scale sort targets is a terrible idea. The Europeans got the point 75 years ago, shouldn't the US learn?

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 20, @07:54PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 20, @07:54PM (#612489)

      Why are giant databases containing private information on most of the voting population actually legal and unregulated in the US?

      Why do you hate profit?

      Maybe we do need a real violent dictatorship takeover for a few years...
      The Europeans got the point 75 years ago, shouldn't the US learn?

      Ah, you're commie. That explains why. Carry on, then (just beware TMB)

      (sarcastic grin)

    • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 20, @08:12PM (1 child)

      by Sulla (5173) on Wednesday December 20, @08:12PM (#612505) Journal

      the people can not be all, & always, well informed. the part which is wrong [. . .] will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. if they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. we have had 13. states independant 11. years. there has been one rebellion. that comes to one rebellion in a century & a half for each state. what country before ever existed a century & half without a rebellion? & what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? let them take arms. the remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them. what signify a few lives lost in a century or two? the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. it is it’s natural manure.
      Paris, Nov 13, 1787
      Thomas Jefferson

      • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday December 20, @08:17PM

        by Sulla (5173) on Wednesday December 20, @08:17PM (#612510) Journal

        If folks would like to take it literally a liberty tree still stands in Randolph, NJ and the clone of one in Acton, MA.

