from the Vulkans-cannot-lie dept.
After a long wait, AMD is finally delivering on their two-year promise of open-sourcing their AMD Vulkan driver for Linux!
Ahead of the Vulkan 1.0 debut nearly two years ago, we heard that for AMD's Vulkan Linux driver it was initially going to be closed-source and would then be open-sourced once ready. At the time it sounded like something that would be opened up six months or so, but finally that milestone is being reached! Ahead of Christmas, AMD is publishing the source code to their official Vulkan Linux driver.
What Is This Driver?
This Vulkan driver they are open-sourcing is their "official" Vulkan driver as found for Linux users already within the AMDGPU-PRO driver. It's also the shared code-base to their Vulkan Windows driver. Basically, it's their full-featured Vulkan driver that AMD has been investing in the past 2+ years.
With this being the official AMD Vulkan driver and from their shared code-base, it's important to note that this is NOT a driver living within Mesa. This AMD Vulkan driver lives in its own code-base and is not using or dependent upon Mesa/Gallium3D but rather just interfacing with libdrm / AMDGPU DRM / LLVM directly.
... With this official Vulkan driver being shared across platforms, I was curious if this open-source access would allow it to be built on Microsoft Windows or if they are not opening up all of the bits for the Windows integration, etc. The AMD response to this question was, no, the code they are pushing out was stripped down to just their Linux code.
What About RADV?
... RADV was started out by David Airlie and Bas Nieuwenhuizen in what they figured would be a short-lived effort while waiting on the AMD open-sourcing milestone to occur. But with this AMD milestone having taken much longer than anticipated, in the mean time RADV has become a roughly feature complete and compliant Vulkan driver with modest performance potential. David Airlie has indicated in our forums that RADV is mature enough now where he doesn't plan to stop work on this driver when the AMD open-sourcing of their driver happens. Thus moving forward we're likely to see these two separate open-source Radeon Vulkan drivers continue.
At least with the official Vulkan driver not being Mesa-based, it isn't "stepping on the toes" of RADV or anything as it will continue to be its own separate code-base while RADV continues to live within Mesa.
Only time will tell what will happen in the future if RADV developers will lose interest and stop maintaining the driver or if Linux gamers will continue preferring RADV since its already packaged and available on many Linux distributions, etc.
It is worth noting that AMD is only opening the parts of their proprietary driver that are related to Vulkan; the OpenGL components are remaining closed-source.
With two competing open-source drivers now available (AMD's AMDGPU and Mesa's RADV), will this mean the end of one of them going forward or will both continue to live on independently? Does having two choices merely further fragment the Linux ecosystem, or is it good to be able to switch between drivers where one may be lacking in performance or compatibility with certain software and games?
Further reading:
- AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 Now Bundles Open-Source Components, Lets You Mix & Match Drivers
- The Feature Differences Now Between AMD's Two OpenGL & Two Vulkan Linux Drivers
- AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 vs. RADV/RadeonSI Radeon Linux Gaming Performance
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:16AM (8 children)
So still no AMD GPUs can be used in freedom. Sigh.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @10:18AM (7 children)
There's no reason for FOSS advocates to always bite the hand that feeds, you know.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @12:23PM
They get off on it, it's their thing. That way there's always an excuse for crappy hardware support.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @01:25PM
It's their form of virtue signaling.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday December 21, @01:31PM (4 children)
Ungrateful wretches.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @02:12PM
There are only two alternatives: Starve to death or kill the master.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @02:23PM (1 child)
If you're a full-bore Stallmanite who thinks proprietary software is nothing short of evil - the sort willing even to cheapen the horror of slavery in the name of berating corporations they don't like - there's not much I can say.
To the less extreme FOSS fans among us, this is clearly step in the right direction, and very much a Good Thing™. We don't berate institutions for doing Good Things.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:51AM
You don't need to even know who RMS is to believe that proprietary software is nothing short of evil. All it takes to convince someone of that is having them follow the Intel IME fiasco.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:57AM
Slaves?
HAHHAAHHAAHAHHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHA
Entitled much?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @10:16AM (2 children)
I was wondering if the Linux driver was less sophisticated than the Windows driver (Linux has long been a second-class citizen for graphics drivers, of course), but apparently not. From TFA:
A real grown-up graphics driver, for Linux, released as FOSS? I guess we no longer need to pin our hopes on Elon for flying pigs.
Could 2018 be the year of the Linux desktop?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Thursday December 21, @06:52PM
Every year is the year of the Linux desktop! (p >= 1.0)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:43AM
If by "grown up" you mean crashes all the time.
Even die hard Windows fan boys will admit this. With the stable versions of Windows (XP, 7), just about every blue screen of death is caused either by faulty hardware or by drivers.
Open source people tend to care a lot more about fixing bugs than about features and deadlines. Building a driver as closed source and then opening it would mean that by now the only thing left is to find and fix all the bugs.
Remember Netscape? That's probably the best known example of open sourcing a closed product, and fixing that took basically a complete rewrite.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Thursday December 21, @10:18AM (13 children)
It will depend on the code quality and commitment from AMD
Just dumping some code on the internet rarely works out as planned. Especially since this is from a source base that runs both on Windows and Linux. That means it is probably filled with all kinds of NIH abstractions and will not look like a typical Linux driver.
Will AMD be willing to keep this driver up to date? Will they actively work to integrate it with Xorg and/or the kernel? And while doing so will they listen to criticism?
Secure messaging: http://quickmsg.vreeken.net/
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @10:22AM (12 children)
You see that they're Freeing their Linux driver, and your response is to question their commitment?
Why would they have invested in a Linux port if they had no intention of maintaining it?
Does it matter? What matters is that it's a working Free driver.
Of which there will clearly be plenty.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by pe1rxq on Thursday December 21, @10:53AM (8 children)
A working driver with no commitment is a problem: I don't want to be pinned to a specific release or version.
Will it work with next months kernel? I might need it for a different reason.
To often I have been burned by some guys trowing stuff on the internet and then just disappear. It will work nicely as long as you don't mind getting stuck in that single moment in time.
Secure messaging: http://quickmsg.vreeken.net/
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:29AM
ok, so ignore it and don't use it.
AMD will then respond to your attitude as they see fit, etc.
but stop whining about it, because there are other people who would prefer that AMD does this sort of thing in the future as well (which they may not do if the response they get is your response).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 21, @01:35PM (6 children)
Recompile? Easier yet - hand that task off to DKMS. When you install your new kernel, DKMS automagically compiles your driver to work with it. I suppose that if you have special needs, that my not be good enough - but it works well for me. I will note that Nvidia has a number of legacy drivers available for download, and they all seem to compile with new kernels. There may come some time when they no longer compile with the most up-to-date kernels, but at the moment, things do work.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @02:12PM (5 children)
Does Linux promise API compatibility between minor releases?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 21, @03:23PM
I think that they work really really hard toward that goal - but it's not exactly a "promise". When you upgrade, you may expect problems now and then. If you're using the latest and greatest, you may expect problems more often than people who restrict themselves to stable. Since I'm on the testing branch of Debian, I experience issues relatively frequently. On the other hand, if you're still using kernel 3.2 on some distro that was released five years ago, you won't have very many problems. Of course, you are facing obselesence issues, eventually.
For amusement, you might consider this: Automotive technology is around 100 years old now. And, despite that 100 years history, sometimes, the manufacturers create lemons. Linux, Windows, Mac, Gentoo - they all have their lemonade specials. Unlike the automotive industry, software doesn't make guarantees, and it's unlikely that any court will take your side if you should sue. Stuff happens, and eventually, some combination of circumstances will bite you in the ass.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday December 21, @03:39PM (1 child)
The "stable kernel API/ABI" argument has been an issue for a while. Proponents say it will solve all of our hardware problems while opponents say it will allow hardware manufactured to slip in more binary blobs. Both arguments are valid but the latter means drivers can be neglected and left to rot while Windows drivers are carefully tweaked and optimized.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @03:55PM
Surely it's less evil for a blob to be left to rot, than for it to be periodically unearthed and lazily hacked into just about coping with the API changes, no?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:49AM (1 child)
API, yes between minor versions, mostly between major versions. However, this is not handled by the Linux people, the API is controlled by the Glibc people.
ABI, yes, even between major versions ("we don't break user space").
However, this doesn't matter as aside from certain USB stuff, drivers need kernel internals, and internals are NEVER guaranteed to stay the same.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday December 22, @09:20AM
I meant the API and ABI for kernel modules.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by djh2400 on Thursday December 21, @02:38PM (2 children)
My understanding is that AMD feels they must maintain their own driver in order to support enterprise/business customers. They can't just leave a complex video driver for a flagship line of products up to the whims of the Mesa team, which may or may not break things at new versions or perhaps may or may not accept pull requests from AMD themselves. In order to provide support for their product (graphics cards under Linux), they need something that they fully control. (Although, why would they be picky about control on the graphics side while happily letting the Linux team control the built-in Vega drivers?)
Furthermore, I believe that, to them, the idea of adopting RADV from Mesa directly — even with the ability to add their own, custom patches — ultimately would create more work for them since their in-house driver is part of and shares many similarities to the Windows driver. Maintaining two distinctly code bases is likely something they feel would cost too much or that they can't handle effectively.
Of course, Mesa is now free to peruse AMD's code and copy over any missing features, just as AMD is now capable of from Mesa. My guess is that neither party feels they can leave the graphics-driver project entirely up to the other, and so both drivers will probably live on for now. I expect that regular users will be happy sticking with Mesa while business customers will stick to a driver which is "officially supported" (although RADV outperforms AMDGPU in certain benchmarks already). Though, I admit my understanding of the underlying issues and/or politics is probably limited, so take all of this with a grain of salt. I'd love to be corrected if someone knows more!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by djh2400 on Thursday December 21, @02:41PM
My apologies; I meant Ryzen drivers. I was intending to contrast how the graphics line is managed from their perspective compared to the processor line.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday December 21, @03:06PM
For OpenGL, we'll still need Mesa. AMD have only Freed their Vulkan driver.
Reply to This
Parent