from the complacency-disrupticons dept.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket sets up at Cape Canaveral ahead of launch
SpaceX won't hit its 2017 target for a test flight of its new, huge Falcon Heavy rocket – but the massive launch craft is now in place at Cape Canaveral in Florida, where it will undergo testing including a full static test fire, as well as final assembly, before attempting its inaugural launch early next year.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared images of the Falcon Heavy set up in a Cape Canaveral facility, nearly complete minus some remaining elements like the fairing and payload that will top the rocket.
Here's hoping for a successful test flight of Falcon Heavy.
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @12:58PM
Is it going to sit at the location it is intended to launch from for a whole 10-15 days?
Is Musky really going to get his Tesla Roadster into Mars orbit?
If that does succeed, should it be considered a nuisance/space junk?
Musk has said that the launch might have a 50% chance of success and that he just hopes the rocket will get far enough from the launch pad to not damage it. Is he deliberately lowballing the chance of success to make the accomplishment seem more exciting?

(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 21, @02:43PM
My impression is that it is to get into the orbit that Mars occupies, but nowhere near the planet Mars. The launch window to hit this particular orbit WHEN Mars is actually going to be there occurs only about every 2 years.
(Score: 2, Informative) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM
We're still 4.5 months from the optimum transfer orbit window, but you can get to mars now. It just takes more delta-V.
I don't believe there is enough public data to guesstimate if they'll make it or not. Not is the safe bet. Mars is hard.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 21, @02:51PM
Why not? They can't launch through bad weather yet or equipment problems like fuel leaks.
Perhaps not, but he can knock it out of the Earth-Moon system.
Why should we care who considers it "space junk"?
Sounds like there's significant risk then. If it does blow up, does that mean he deliberately lowballed the chance of failure? Sometimes the only way to figure out how to do something, is to do it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @04:27PM
I didn't particularly know. Seemed like a long time to keep it on the pad (a whole year even!).
He wants to send 1 million people to Mars (sure, over a long time) which would take 10,000 BFR trips.
I guess it doesn't matter with Phobos and Deimos looming overhead.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday December 21, @05:19PM
My Question is this: Could an Astronaut hop a ride in the Tesla, if the car made it safely? *Assuming an Astronaut makes it to the Mars surface in a reasonable time frame.* Probably the coolest publicity stunt I could ever conceived of, would be having an Astronaut cruising around in a Tesla. It would be the Only production car to ever be driven on the surface of a celestial body. It could quite possibly end up being the Only to ever accomplish the feat at that. Even attempting it, makes for a rather cool possibility.

(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday December 21, @05:24PM
*oops* Was thinking there was a possible plan to land it on Mars . . .

(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @06:00PM
Breaking News: First Car Crash on Mars

(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @07:27PM
Try explaining that one to your insurance guy.
On the other hand, first one to crash into a tree beyond LEO has to win something.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday December 21, @10:39PM
Possibly a Darwin award?

(Score: 2) by legont on Friday December 22, @06:04AM
First car crash death on Mars; and it's gonna be Uber's anyway. (note that the first American was killed... in NYC by an electric cab https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_H._Bliss [wikipedia.org] )

(Score: 1) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday December 21, @11:07PM
If they were going anywhere near Mars there would be significant delays to scrub the car and descent module for planetary protection.
It's going to be an artificial satellite or a Terran debris field. We're not sure which yet.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday December 21, @01:57PM
I'm genuinely excited about this launch. I've had so many spectacular Kerbal rocket failures, either on the launch pad or shortly after lift off, that I really want SpaceX to just nail this the first time.
Common sense though says retreat to the safety of the bunker and watch via remote link for this first attempt.
