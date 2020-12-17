Stories
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Sets Up at Cape Canaveral Ahead of Launch

posted by janrinok on Thursday December 21, @11:37AM   Printer-friendly
DannyB writes:

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket sets up at Cape Canaveral ahead of launch

SpaceX won't hit its 2017 target for a test flight of its new, huge Falcon Heavy rocket – but the massive launch craft is now in place at Cape Canaveral in Florida, where it will undergo testing including a full static test fire, as well as final assembly, before attempting its inaugural launch early next year.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared images of the Falcon Heavy set up in a Cape Canaveral facility, nearly complete minus some remaining elements like the fairing and payload that will top the rocket.

Here's hoping for a successful test flight of Falcon Heavy.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Sets Up at Cape Canaveral Ahead of Launch
  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @12:58PM (11 children)

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday December 21, @12:58PM (#612767) Journal

    Is it going to sit at the location it is intended to launch from for a whole 10-15 days?

    Is Musky really going to get his Tesla Roadster into Mars orbit?

    If that does succeed, should it be considered a nuisance/space junk?

    Musk has said that the launch might have a 50% chance of success and that he just hopes the rocket will get far enough from the launch pad to not damage it. Is he deliberately lowballing the chance of success to make the accomplishment seem more exciting?

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 21, @02:43PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) on Thursday December 21, @02:43PM (#612795)

      My impression is that it is to get into the orbit that Mars occupies, but nowhere near the planet Mars. The launch window to hit this particular orbit WHEN Mars is actually going to be there occurs only about every 2 years.

      • (Score: 2, Informative) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM

        by ElizabethGreene (6748) on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM (#613009)

        We're still 4.5 months from the optimum transfer orbit window, but you can get to mars now. It just takes more delta-V.

        I don't believe there is enough public data to guesstimate if they'll make it or not. Not is the safe bet. Mars is hard.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 21, @02:51PM (8 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 21, @02:51PM (#612802) Journal

      Is it going to sit at the location it is intended to launch from for a whole 10-15 days?

      Why not? They can't launch through bad weather yet or equipment problems like fuel leaks.

      Is Musky really going to get his Tesla Roadster into Mars orbit?

      Perhaps not, but he can knock it out of the Earth-Moon system.

      If that does succeed, should it be considered a nuisance/space junk?

      Why should we care who considers it "space junk"?

      Musk has said that the launch might have a 50% chance of success and that he just hopes the rocket will get far enough from the launch pad to not damage it. Is he deliberately lowballing the chance of success to make the accomplishment seem more exciting?

      Sounds like there's significant risk then. If it does blow up, does that mean he deliberately lowballed the chance of failure? Sometimes the only way to figure out how to do something, is to do it.

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @04:27PM

        by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday December 21, @04:27PM (#612829) Journal

        Why not? They can't launch through bad weather yet or equipment problems like fuel leaks.

        I didn't particularly know. Seemed like a long time to keep it on the pad (a whole year even!).

        Why should we care who considers it "space junk"?

        He wants to send 1 million people to Mars (sure, over a long time) which would take 10,000 BFR trips.

        I guess it doesn't matter with Phobos and Deimos looming overhead.

        [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday December 21, @05:19PM (6 children)

        by Freeman (732) on Thursday December 21, @05:19PM (#612851) Journal

        My Question is this: Could an Astronaut hop a ride in the Tesla, if the car made it safely? *Assuming an Astronaut makes it to the Mars surface in a reasonable time frame.* Probably the coolest publicity stunt I could ever conceived of, would be having an Astronaut cruising around in a Tesla. It would be the Only production car to ever be driven on the surface of a celestial body. It could quite possibly end up being the Only to ever accomplish the feat at that. Even attempting it, makes for a rather cool possibility.

        "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday December 21, @01:57PM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 21, @01:57PM (#612778)

    I'm genuinely excited about this launch. I've had so many spectacular Kerbal rocket failures, either on the launch pad or shortly after lift off, that I really want SpaceX to just nail this the first time.

    Common sense though says retreat to the safety of the bunker and watch via remote link for this first attempt.

