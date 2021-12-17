from the badge-of-[dis]honor dept.
Russia got caught running a state-sponsored doping program for athletes competing in various sports events from 2011-2015. Russia has been banned from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. However, individual athletes can compete under the Olympic flag if they are cleared by a panel featuring representatives from the International Olympic Commission (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the Doping Free Sport Unit of the Global Association of International Sports Federations. They also have to wear a simple English logo:
Russian athletes who compete in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics must wear a simple logo that reads "Olympic Athlete from Russia" — and their uniforms can't include other words or references to their home country, an International Olympic Committee panel said Wednesday.
The IOC's Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group released guidelines for uniforms, accessories and equipment two weeks after Russia was effectively banned from the upcoming Olympics because of a widespread and organized doping campaign.
The ban includes provisions for Russian athletes who are declared "clean" to participate in South Korea. Russian officials say 200 or more athletes could meet the criteria.
The logos are sure to create a stir at the Olympics, an event that is heavy on both symbolism and patriotism. At recent events in Russia, the country's athletes have worn clothes with logos that say their nationality resides in their hearts.
The IOC says the restrictions will apply to competition and training uniforms, along with casualwear, and will cover Russian athletes, coaches and team officials. In addition to limiting the contingent to one or two colors, the fonts "should be in English and as generic as possible," the panel said.
Back in November Russia was suspended from international athletics after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) exposed widespread state-sponsored cheating and corruption. The executive director of Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Nikita Kamayev, resigned as Russia scrambled to have the competition ban lifted in time for the 2016 Olympics. Ten weeks ago Kamayev announced that he wanted to write a book revealing the history of doping in Russian athletics.
"I want to write a book about the true story of sport pharmacology and doping in Russia since 1987 while being a young scientist working in a secret lab in the USSR Institute of Sports Medicine," he told the newspaper in an email. "I have the information and facts that have never been published."
Just as inspectors from the athletics’ world governing body IAAF were due to start a two-day visit to Russia to assess any progress made with regard to anti-doping processes, Kamayev suddenly died of a massive heart attack. In a remarkable coincidence, the former founding chairman of RUSADA, Vyacheslav Sinev, who left the agency in 2010, also unexpectedly died on 3 February.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) database has been accessed by a "Russian cyber espionage group operator by the name of Tsar Team (APT28), also known as Fancy Bear."
The breach was made possible by spear phishing of an "International Olympic Committee (IOC)-created account for the Rio 2016 Games" that saw the account-holder's passwords obtained.
"The group accessed athlete data," WADA says, "including confidential medical data - such as Therapeutic Use Exemptions delivered by International Sports Federations (IFs) and National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) - related to the Rio Games; and, subsequently released some of the data in the public domain, accompanied by the threat that they will release more."
Fancy Bear is thought to also go by the names APT 28 and Tsar Team. Whatever the group's name, the site [please think before visiting site run by hackers - Ed] on which it has posted a rationale for its attack claims no national affiliation. The Russian link comes from WADA director general Olivier Niggli, so says the agency "has been informed by law enforcement authorities that these attacks are originating out of Russia."
The Russian link matters because ahead of the Rio games the nation was the subject of accusations of systematic, government-sponsored doping. Some Russian athletes were even banned from competition. Others were roundly booed during the games.
[Continues...]
A newly released World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report has found that the scale of Russian doping at the 2012 London and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, as well as other events such as the 2013 World Championships in Athletics, was much larger than previously thought:
International sports's antidoping watchdog on Friday laid out mountainous evidence that for years Russian officials orchestrated a doping program at the Olympics and other competitions that involved or benefited 1,000 athletes in 30 sports. The findings intensified pressure on the International Olympic Committee to revisit Russia's standings at the 2014 Winter Games and penalize the nation ahead of the 2018 edition.
The evidence, published by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was the coda to a set of investigations conducted by the Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, who issued a damning report in July that prompted more than 100 Russian athletes to be barred from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The follow-up report outlined competitions that had been tainted by years of extraordinary preparations, ensuring Russia's dominance at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the 2013 track and field world championships in Moscow and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the "apex" of Russia's cheating at which it took advantage of controlling drug-testing.
The subterfuge included using table salt and Nescafé instant coffee granules to conceal tainted urine, the report said. Some samples were clearly fraudulent: Urine provided by two female hockey players at the Sochi Games contained male DNA. Yet Mr. McLaren suggested that the full extent of the cheating might never be known. "It is impossible to know just how deep and how far back this conspiracy goes," he said Friday, calling the "immutable facts" of his report clear but far from comprehensive. "For years, international sports competitions have unknowingly been hijacked by the Russians."
WADA report (151 pages) and statement. More documents available here. Also at USA Today (opinion column):
The only way to restore integrity to the Olympic movement is with a testing agency that is not beholden to the International Olympic Committee or its sports federations. Require the respective Olympic committees to sign on, agreeing to uninhibited and unannounced out-of-competition testing. Insist that the sports federations cede responsibility for sanctions.
DeathMonkey on Thursday December 21, @07:35PM

How pathetic do you have to be to cheat at the Olympics?
How pathetic do you have to be to cheat at the Olympics?
Reply to This
bob_super on Thursday December 21, @07:44PM

I find your lack of awareness disturbing.
I find your lack of awareness disturbing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday December 21, @07:47PM
I find your lack of awareness disturbing.
No, I'm fully aware of Putin's penis envy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by unauthorized on Thursday December 21, @07:49PM (5 children)
Indeed, why would people cheat on something that they train their entire lives to compete in? It's almost like people compete in things for the gratification of victory, rather than because they enjoy doing it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday December 21, @07:52PM (4 children)
People cheating I can understand. We're talking about the Russian government cheating, though.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @08:14PM
"No, I'm fully aware of Putin's penis envy." DeathMonkey
Putting people of various tribes on a seemingly equal field and making generalizations based on who wins ... A new concept.
Reply to This
Parent
unauthorized on Thursday December 21, @08:39PM

And what do you think the government is made from? Sponges?
And what do you think the government is made from? Sponges?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday December 22, @12:20AM (1 child)
And what do you think the government is made from? Sponges?
I don't know why you had to bring Trump into this... I was talking about the Olympics.
Reply to This
Parent
Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @05:49AM

Not the Special Olympics?
Not the Special Olympics?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday December 21, @09:36PM (10 children)
Tthe Russians use drugs, the Americans use money, and the Chinese use eugenics. When it comes to winning people will do what they can get away with.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday December 21, @10:01PM (9 children)
Justin Galtin uses drugs, [w3schools.com] and he's American.
Florence Griffith-Joyner probably used drugs also, [wikipedia.org] although she was never caught.
Not that never being caught means much [wikipedia.org]
Some sports are just dirty, and all competitors should be viewed with suspicion.
Reply to This
Parent
takyon on Thursday December 21, @10:04PM

PartTimeWebDesigner?
PartTimeWebDesigner?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday December 21, @11:09PM (5 children)
What we really need is a juicer olympics. A true olympics of human vs human the best of hard work and dedication and then some sort of olympics where people are using the "best" of modern "medicine" to make them jump forty feet and run up vertical walls.
I want to watch a real life version of that animatrix where the runner ran so fast he glitched and his body came apart, except because of body modifications and drugs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday December 22, @01:29AM (3 children)
What we really need is a juicer olympics. A true olympics of human vs human the best of hard work and dedication and then some sort of olympics where people are using the "best" of modern "medicine"
That won't work. My understanding is that it's basically impossible to tell for sure if people are doping, when they use certain compounds: you can't tell if those hormone levels are really natural for their bodies or not, or if the after-effect of taking those drugs is something normal for their bodies or not. It's not like narcotics, where you can easily spot it in the blood or hair afterwards.
The answer is simple: just give up all non-amateur sports competitions. We don't need them. They've all become a farce because of doping, so it's really pointless trying to certify any athletes as "clean", where surely there's some (and maybe all of them) who really aren't, they're just good at not getting caught, because the testing regime is fundamentally flawed and can't really be fixed without keeping the athletes all quarantined in a place like a gigantic Biosphere 2 for several years. So just stop all pro sports, and stop the Olympics. Besides, the Olympics has been a farce for a long time for other reasons too. Just look at what an economic disaster it is for the host countries, and only benefits some politicians who will be out of office before the SHTF. Notice how Norway pulled out of the bidding for the winter Olympics because they finally realized it was a big net negative.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @03:09AM (2 children)
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=20891&page=1&cid=548996#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Pristine sports as we know it will become incompatible with upcoming biotech and anti-aging advances. Denying athletes these advancements would be tantamount to maintaining a class of subhumans for the sole purpose of entertainment. Eventually, 120-year-olds will be able to beat Usain Bolt's 100m times. Heck, maybe even a 120-year-old Usain Bolt will beat his pre-retirement running times.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Friday December 22, @03:51AM (1 child)
You've got a great point there. Pretty soon, we'll all have enhancements, even if it's just drugs to trick our bodies into staying in tip-top shape without having to waste time exercising, plus drugs to keep us from aging. Personally, I think that day can't come soon enough. Not only would it just be nice to not age, and for some people, have to struggle with their weight etc., but as a society we spend an enormous amount of resources on dealing with health problems, and we suffer a lot of lost productivity because of it too. It takes ~20 years of massive resource investment to turn a new human into a productive economic unit, and then because of aging they only have ~45-50 years or so of productive economic output; it's an incredible waste. If we could keep humans alive and healthy until the age of 120 at least, we'd double the amount of return we get on that investment. Plus, if we can drastically reduce the death rate, and at the same time figure out how to more densely pack the population so we don't wreck the environment (or move lots of people to offworld colonies or space stations), we can greatly grow the population, which will increase the economy, as well as increase innovation just by sheer numbers. (Packing people more densely really isn't that hard; lots of people want to live in Manhattan, for instance, which isn't even all *that* dense, and converting existing cities to that density would just take some construction and doing something legislatively about the NIMBYism, so that lots more housing units can be built while keeping housing costs down to encourage people to live there.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @04:00AM
I want to see some arcologies [wikipedia.org] get built.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
takyon on Friday December 22, @03:05AM

Time for a little comment recycling.
Time for a little comment recycling. [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday December 22, @01:22AM (1 child)
Some sports are just dirty, and all competitors should be viewed with suspicion.
Some sports?
How about all sports?
As far as I'm concerned, we might as well give up on the idea of "un-doped" athletes these days, and since it's really kinda pointless to watch a competition where people are all cheating, we should just give up on non-amateur athletics altogether (including the Olympics, which, while not exactly "professional", is pretty close to it since the athletes dedicate much of their lives to it).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @03:15AM
You got it. Who are they doing it for? Themselves, or for others?
Amateur athletics will rule the day and you'll be able to dope or use gene therapy as much as you want. Except there will be less pressure to use the unsafe methods of doping since you won't be competing against others for money.
Maybe athletes will just switch over to parkour since it's somewhat practical.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:40PM
Really? Just look at Lance Armstrong and most of the Tour de France. When the entire field of sports is summed to up 1 winner-takes-all (can be worth millions) and rest just a field of losers, then what do you expect? As long as there is money, there will be cheating.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @07:37PM (11 children)
> Should be in English
Everybody is trying to appeal to the Chinese these days. If you're gonna deviate from French being the primary language to settle IOC tough choices (like country order in the parade), then you should go for Chinese or Arabic, not English...
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Thursday December 21, @07:59PM (10 children)
Why not Cyrillic script stating "A Doping Free athlete from Russia".
If the idea is to change the Russian mind set about doping and banned drugs, why humiliate the clean athletes, when the intent is to humiliate the corrupt government sponsored system?
Show Russians they can compete (and perhaps win) without cheating, and the cheating goes away.
Force them to sit out a year and the cheating goes deeper underground.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 21, @08:45PM (7 children)
You mean they haven't been performing eugenics/selective breeding experiments for decades?
Anyone who doesn't think politics and intnational sport are not linked needs to be reminded of the South African apartheid boycotts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rugby_union_and_apartheid [wikipedia.org]
We created the Geneva Coventions to try and keep war "clean", and yet most countries cheat (dirty bombs, rendition, assassination, third-party proxies). Why should sport be any different?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday December 21, @10:41PM (4 children)
"We created the Geneva Coventions to try and keep war "clean", and yet most countries cheat (dirty bombs, rendition, assassination, third-party proxies). Why should sport be any different?"
Are you just trolling?
What are the stakes in war? Winner takes all. Winner gets to keep living. Winner gets the land. Winner gets the resources. It makes sense to cheat when your wealth, survival, and way of life are at stake.
Why should sport be different? What are the stakes? Winner gets a shiny medal, loser doesn't. Yeah, I'd say there is a difference here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday December 21, @10:54PM (2 children)
In the U.S it could mean, winner get's Advertising contracts to put their likeness on cereal boxes, etc. Though, there's always, the I have to win mindset.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Friday December 22, @12:09AM (1 child)
Of course. Your not wrong, and I get that there are is a lot more going on behind the scenes than just a shiny medal at the end. The whole system is rotten and corrupt, and there's a lot money in it, despite it being for so-called 'amateur atheletes'.
But no matter how you frame it, there is a world of difference between war and sport. One can always afford to be a good sport in sports, and to play within the rules.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday December 22, @06:32AM
> One can always afford to be a good sport in sports, and to play within the rules.
Winning that Olympic medal, besides being the dream of your life and the reward for years of suffering, also may be your only opportunity for fame and to make enough cash, via sponsorships and training jobs, to pay for the years of pain ahead of you as your body takes a revenge.
Let me revert the question: Being given a good opportunity, who wouldn't consider cheating if it helps guarantee the result ?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday December 22, @01:37AM
It's more than that. Olympics are for national prestige. But they depend on money to continue, and that money comes not from national governments trying to look good, it comes from commercial activity, namely sponsors and advertising, which is fed by viewership. In short, if everyone just stops watching these fraudulent games, they stop flying into host cities to watch in person, and they stop watching on TV, then the known-corrupt IOC will fall apart due to lack of money, and the Olympics will come to an end. Fundamentally, the modern Olympics is nothing more than a giant commercial venture, not much different from pro NFL football.
You're exactly right about the stakes: the stakes with the Olympics are pretty paltry, just some stupid medals and some national prestige for whoever actually cares about that. ("Woo hoo! Our athlete won the 100m dash!! Yippee!") The citizens aren't in danger of getting bombed or displaced or anything like that because of losing one of these sports competitions. So they only continue because various citizens care enough to watch them. And if these sports competitions become so completely obvious a farce that the viewers lose all interest in watching them, then these sports will end. That's why it has to be different.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 22, @04:27AM (1 child)
So what if they have?
Do you think world class athletes settle for the fat chick or the couch potato as marriage partners?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday December 22, @06:25AM
But maybe the dumb blonde with the large breasts, rather than a medal winner in a complementary sport.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday December 21, @10:19PM (1 child)
Yeah, I'm sure NOT punishing the wrong behavior will result in it ending.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 22, @04:35AM
Right you are. I see you have been paying attention. [google.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @07:45PM

Western athletes get Therapeutic Use Exemptions.
Western athletes get Therapeutic Use Exemptions.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday December 21, @07:55PM (2 children)
Which western governments have been running state-sanctioned doping programs?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @08:11PM
Strangely, the obviously doped Russians didn't manage to sweep the Olympics, the way East Germany proved capable of.
It is clear proof of the superiority of Great Western People Training Hard over Weak Russians Doping, of course !!!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @09:53PM
You mean on the quiet, or openly? It is like the annual "list" of least corrupt countries. Some governments pay top dollar for placement in the top 20.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Some call me Tim on Thursday December 21, @08:15PM (11 children)
Meanwhile the IOC is taking bribes as fast as they can collect them to determine where the contests will be held. Is there really a need for the Olympics these days? I say pick a year, in the very near future, for the last games and be done with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @08:44PM (1 child)
How else would stadium builders and television executives extract money from the citizens of developing nations?
Reply to This
Parent
takyon on Thursday December 21, @08:51PM

FIFA World Cup. Not as lucrative, but it will do.
FIFA World Cup. [wikipedia.org] Not as lucrative, but it will do.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 21, @08:50PM
The white elephant builders of the world demand their livelihoods!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @08:57PM
Water is wet!
Prof: Olympics are Overrated as an Economic Growth Engine [soylentnews.org]
Winter Olympics: What now for 2022 after Norway pulls out? [bbc.co.uk]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday December 21, @09:44PM (6 children)
I'm with you. Greed destroyed the Olympics. The cloying nationalism didn't help either. As for the coverage, what's the point of even trying to watch the competition, when the TV coverage doesn't actually show the competition, only hours of commercials and fluff pieces about how little Timmy worked so hard to become a bobsledder? Anyone else remember the Winter Olympics when they spent untold hours building up Dan Jansen, only to see him fail to win a medal? It's ridiculous.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @09:59PM (5 children)
Nationalism was there from day 1.
NBC thinking that the US public only wants to see US athletes who win, and know their back story more than see others perform, there's your problem.
Raw event feeds are great. By the time NBC inserts their content of ads and sob stories, I don't understand how Americans are brainwashed enough to keep watching this low-quality drivel.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 21, @10:02PM
Boredom and availability. It's turned on at a lot of restaurants and bars.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:11PM
Indeed, the olympics originated in a time of kings and princes, where one prince's subjects competed against another's, with undertones that would be considered semi-racist today.
I wasn't aware that raw event feeds were available. I guess it is a combination of not having another choice that I wouldn't have to pay for, and what the exclusive media outlet is providing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Crash on Friday December 22, @12:17AM
I had gotten a VPN to watch the CBC coverage, unfortunately that isn't working very well anymore.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Walzmyn on Friday December 22, @01:35AM (1 child)
NBC's coverage is the suck.
pisses me off again every time they announce the contact 16 years in advance.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday December 22, @02:01AM
The IOC should have/trigger (not sure whose lawyers won) a clause that says the contract is void if NBC can't sustain the viewership, endangering the future of the games.
Of course, NBC is one of the biggest customers of the IOC, so I don't know if they would risk pissing them off. But given the latest Disney move, can Comcast really lose that G-rated cash cow?
Reply to This
Parent