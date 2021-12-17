from the I-read-this-on-my-mobile-phone dept.
In this article I describe repairing an IBM 029 keypunch that wouldn't punch numbers. Keypunches were a vital component of punch card computing, recording data as holes in an 80-column card. Although keypunches have a long history, dating back to the use of punch cards in the 1890s, the IBM 029 keypunch is slightly more modern, introduced in 1964. The repair turned out to be simple, but in the process I learned about the complex mechanical process keypunches used to encode characters.
A couple weeks ago, I was using the 029 keypunch in the Computer History Museum's 1401 demo room and I found that numbers weren't punching correctly. The keyboard has a "Numeric" key that you press to punch a number or special character. (Unlike modern keyboards with a row of numbers at the top, numbers on the 029 keyboard share keys with letters.) When I tried to type a number, I got the corresponding letter; the keypunch was ignoring the "Numeric" key. The same happened with special characters that required "Numeric".
Frank King, an expert on repairing vintage IBM computers, showed me how to fix the keyboard. The first step was to remove the keyboard from the desk. This was surprisingly easy—you just rotate the keyboard clockwise and lift it up.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday December 21, @09:32PM (3 children)
One of the more cooler things I have is about a half foot deep stack of punch cards. Might be interesting to try and sort them out and see if I could take it to one of those machines and run the program.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Thursday December 21, @09:36PM
Sure, why not? It has been done before [righto.com], although this was a modern application run on the Computer History Museum's IBM 1401 computer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:00PM (1 child)
Will it run Windows 10?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:10PM
With enough punch cards you could get it to emulate your favorite Turing machine.
So, yes, it can run Windows 10. In theory. Very slowly. It might not even boot in your lifetime.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Thursday December 21, @10:32PM (3 children)
That is what they are called, not "PUNCH" cards.
Look at the documentation from the period.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:54PM (2 children)
Hollerith cards.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Thursday December 21, @11:04PM
http://bitsavers.trailing-edge.com/pdf/ibm/punchedCard/Training/Levy_Punched_Card_Data_Processing_1967.pdf [trailing-edge.com]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 22, @01:26AM
Hollerith is just one possible encoding.
Oh, and They were indeed punch cards until they were punched.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by KritonK on Friday December 22, @06:31AM
The keypunch in the article is an 029 keypunch. There were also 026 keypunch machines, which produced slightly different hole sequences. When I started using computers as a student, we had to enter programs using punch cards. There were only a few keypunch machines available, a mixture of 026 and 029s, and there was always a waiting line for them. So, imagine that you had a program, punched in an 026 machine, and an 029 machine became available; you couldn't use it! I got around this by figuring out which keys to press on an 026 machine to get 029 encodings, and always punched my programs using 029 encoding. The reason I chose 029 was that 029 > 026, so I assumed that 029 was newer and the way of the future! (A couple of years later I discovered video terminals and never used punch cards again!)
