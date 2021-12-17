Stories
Study Finds Online Interest in Sex Rises at Christmas, with More Births Nine Months Later

posted by martyb on Thursday December 21, @10:36PM
from the when-fixing-card-punches-is-not-exciting-enough dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

To fight overpopulation, ban holidays?:

It's often wryly observed that birth rates peak in September, with many studies citing seasonal changes in human biology to explain this post-holiday "baby boom." But new research from scientists at Indiana University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência in Portugal finds that spikes in pregnancies are actually rooted in society, not biology.

The evidence was discovered in the "collective unconscious" of web searches and Twitter posts that researchers now use to reveal our hidden desires and motivations.
The analysis revealed that interest in sex peaks significantly during major cultural or religious celebrations—based upon a greater use of the word "sex" or other sexual terms in web searches. These peaks broadly corresponded to an increase in births nine months later in countries with available birth-rate data.

Moreover, the effect was observed in two different cultures, with the greatest spike occurring during major holiday celebrations: Christmas in Christian-majority countries and Eid-al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, in Muslim-majority countries.

What is it about Santa Claus and his elves that gets people so hot and heavy?

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:40PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:40PM (#612996)

    search "how to use condom"

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday December 21, @10:41PM (2 children)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday December 21, @10:41PM (#612998)

    My money's on it being his never-mentioned family member [comixology.com].

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:46PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:46PM (#613002)

    vacation time = time to have more sex

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM (#613010)

      Ask lingerie stores how they feel about Christmas sales ...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:01AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:01AM (#613039)

      came here to say this, thank you for the correct conclusion, end thread

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:57AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:57AM (#613074)

        For any Brits in the audience,
            vacation = holiday
            national vacation ~ bank holiday

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM (3 children)

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM (#613003)

    How is this news to anyone?

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by maxwell demon on Thursday December 21, @11:37PM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 21, @11:37PM (#613023) Journal

      The news is that you can get pregnant from online sex. ;-)

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @11:52PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday December 21, @11:52PM (#613030)

      With New Year's a week from Xmas, There is indeed potential for procreative promiscuity.
      Someone's gonna refill your glass at Christmas because she'd really like to be a grandma, and someone else is gonna fill your glass at New Years because they hope to start the year with a bang.

      To assess the importance of the temperature, compare Portugal with Brazil. I'm filling grant papers already.

    • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday December 22, @02:22PM

      by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Friday December 22, @02:22PM (#613198)

      A disproportionate number of children are born in the fall relative to other times of the year. We've known why a very long time.

  • (Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM (2 children)

    by vux984 (5045) on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM (#613004)

    Maybe its just time off work, and more relaxing, more drinking, and more partying going on?? Sure there are other holidays, but those are mostly confined to one day. Christmas through New Years spans the whole week or so, with lots of places shutting down or working reduced hours throughout, and multiple big holidays -- so there's lots of time off, lots of parties. I've been to 2 office Christmas parties already, and another one tonight...

    • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday December 21, @11:35PM

      by acid andy (1683) on Thursday December 21, @11:35PM (#613022)

      Heh the MOTD at the bottom said:

      Many people are unenthusiastic about their work.

    • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday December 21, @11:54PM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 21, @11:54PM (#613033) Homepage Journal

      They say it's the longest night of the year. Plenty of time to get laid, for those that want that. And don't we all? Are we babies? Good luck, everyone! Good luck.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by petecox on Thursday December 21, @11:34PM (3 children)

    by petecox (3228) on Thursday December 21, @11:34PM (#613021)

    I've never spent Christmas in Portugal but isn't it cold up there? Shiver alone or 'sleep' with a friend.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:50PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:50PM (#613028)

      Cold temperature makes sheeple stay indoors and fuck.

      Haven't you noticed? People are exactly as stupid as plants. Behavior is entirely detemined by temperature. There's absolutely no difference at all.

      In winter, plants hibernate because it's cold. As soon as the temperature rises again in spring they bloom.

      In winter, people stay indoors because it's cold. If there's even one warm day, every fucking piece of shit asshole moron is immediately outside walking around crowing, "Hot damn it's hot today!"

      People are irredeemable shit.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:55PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:55PM (#613034)

        Parent is a virgin basement dweller who lives at the same temperature everyday.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM (#613037)

          This air conditioned attic is making me cranky!

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM (2 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM (#613038)

    Just another quick reminder to please, please, please, please, have your humans spayed or neutered.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:25AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:25AM (#613062)

      Advocating female reproductive mutilation is anti-feminist behavior and will not be tolerated.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:53AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:53AM (#613161)

        Oh, come on mods - that one was kinda funny. It was NOT a troll, FFS. If I have to explain the funny, you've got a problem. Just think about it . . . and get that stick out of your ass.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:49AM (#613056)

    Christmas songs

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9jbdgZidu8 [youtube.com]

    spoiler not a rick roll

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 22, @04:15AM

    by crafoo (6639) on Friday December 22, @04:15AM (#613102)

    I guess it makes sense we were selected for a propensity to have sex during holidays and celebrations. When people get together the genetic diversity you have access to is increased, which is good for overall health of your offspring (not boning a close family member). Healthy offspring = more likely to pass on genetic code.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @07:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @07:06AM (#613139)

  • (Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday December 22, @09:44AM

    by GreatAuntAnesthesia (3275) on Friday December 22, @09:44AM (#613167) Journal

    Booze.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:39AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:39AM (#613169)

    For example, I really want to die this time each year...

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @11:50AM (#613175)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by HiThere on Friday December 22, @06:13PM

    by HiThere (866) on Friday December 22, @06:13PM (#613270)

    I've always claimed that Santa Claus was an American (i.e. US) fertility goddess. Note how pregnant he looks. This is out of line with the traditional European St. Nicolas. There's a blurring of sex roles, in that the presents that Santa Claus delivers tend to be made things rather than grown things, which is more of a masculine gift. With grown things the symbolism would be more definitely female. I think the made presents are probably a representation of the "protestant work ethic".

    OTOH, it seems to me that British representations of Santa Claus that I've seen also look like a fertility goddess in drag. I can't remember any specific references though, but they, for some reason, tended to be more heavily into holly than the US version.

    FWIW, I think that Santa Claus has recently been losing weight, and certainly "Mrs. Claus" has usually been slender, though sometimes she looks more like a non-slender grandmother. But she has never really caught on the way Rudolph did, though I think she had similar commercial genesis.

