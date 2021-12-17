from the when-fixing-card-punches-is-not-exciting-enough dept.
To fight overpopulation, ban holidays?:
It's often wryly observed that birth rates peak in September, with many studies citing seasonal changes in human biology to explain this post-holiday "baby boom." But new research from scientists at Indiana University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência in Portugal finds that spikes in pregnancies are actually rooted in society, not biology.
The evidence was discovered in the "collective unconscious" of web searches and Twitter posts that researchers now use to reveal our hidden desires and motivations.
...
The analysis revealed that interest in sex peaks significantly during major cultural or religious celebrations—based upon a greater use of the word "sex" or other sexual terms in web searches. These peaks broadly corresponded to an increase in births nine months later in countries with available birth-rate data.
Moreover, the effect was observed in two different cultures, with the greatest spike occurring during major holiday celebrations: Christmas in Christian-majority countries and Eid-al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, in Muslim-majority countries.
What is it about Santa Claus and his elves that gets people so hot and heavy?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:40PM
search "how to use condom"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:52PM
DicksQuick
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Friday December 22, @12:05AM
You really shouldn't ask a duck about anything sexual.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 22, @05:32AM
Silly duck. It's Christmas. Everyone wants to UNWRAP their pressies, not wrap them.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday December 21, @10:41PM
My money's on it being his never-mentioned family member [comixology.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:53PM
http://noobist.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Vixen.jpg [noobist.com]
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday December 21, @11:50PM
I've mentioned Theresa. I think I've mentioned her. She's one of my daughters. Not my favorite, but she's one of them.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @10:46PM
vacation time = time to have more sex
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @11:03PM
Ask lingerie stores how they feel about Christmas sales ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:01AM
came here to say this, thank you for the correct conclusion, end thread
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:57AM
For any Brits in the audience,
vacation = holiday
national vacation ~ bank holiday
(Score: 4, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM
How is this news to anyone?
(Score: 4, Informative) by maxwell demon on Thursday December 21, @11:37PM
The news is that you can get pregnant from online sex. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday December 21, @11:52PM
With New Year's a week from Xmas, There is indeed potential for procreative promiscuity.
Someone's gonna refill your glass at Christmas because she'd really like to be a grandma, and someone else is gonna fill your glass at New Years because they hope to start the year with a bang.
To assess the importance of the temperature, compare Portugal with Brazil. I'm filling grant papers already.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday December 22, @02:22PM
A disproportionate number of children are born in the fall relative to other times of the year. We've known why a very long time.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday December 21, @10:51PM
Maybe its just time off work, and more relaxing, more drinking, and more partying going on?? Sure there are other holidays, but those are mostly confined to one day. Christmas through New Years spans the whole week or so, with lots of places shutting down or working reduced hours throughout, and multiple big holidays -- so there's lots of time off, lots of parties. I've been to 2 office Christmas parties already, and another one tonight...
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday December 21, @11:35PM
Heh the MOTD at the bottom said:
Many people are unenthusiastic about their work.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday December 21, @11:54PM
They say it's the longest night of the year. Plenty of time to get laid, for those that want that. And don't we all? Are we babies? Good luck, everyone! Good luck.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2, Funny) by petecox on Thursday December 21, @11:34PM
I've never spent Christmas in Portugal but isn't it cold up there? Shiver alone or 'sleep' with a friend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:50PM
Cold temperature makes sheeple stay indoors and fuck.
Haven't you noticed? People are exactly as stupid as plants. Behavior is entirely detemined by temperature. There's absolutely no difference at all.
In winter, plants hibernate because it's cold. As soon as the temperature rises again in spring they bloom.
In winter, people stay indoors because it's cold. If there's even one warm day, every fucking piece of shit asshole moron is immediately outside walking around crowing, "Hot damn it's hot today!"
People are irredeemable shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:55PM
Parent is a virgin basement dweller who lives at the same temperature everyday.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM
This air conditioned attic is making me cranky!
(Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Thursday December 21, @11:59PM
Just another quick reminder to please, please, please, please, have your humans spayed or neutered.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @01:25AM
Advocating female reproductive mutilation is anti-feminist behavior and will not be tolerated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:53AM
Oh, come on mods - that one was kinda funny. It was NOT a troll, FFS. If I have to explain the funny, you've got a problem. Just think about it . . . and get that stick out of your ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @12:49AM
Christmas songs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9jbdgZidu8 [youtube.com]
spoiler not a rick roll
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 22, @04:15AM
I guess it makes sense we were selected for a propensity to have sex during holidays and celebrations. When people get together the genetic diversity you have access to is increased, which is good for overall health of your offspring (not boning a close family member). Healthy offspring = more likely to pass on genetic code.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday December 22, @09:44AM
Booze.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:39AM
For example, I really want to die this time each year...
(Score: 3, Funny) by HiThere on Friday December 22, @06:13PM
I've always claimed that Santa Claus was an American (i.e. US) fertility goddess. Note how pregnant he looks. This is out of line with the traditional European St. Nicolas. There's a blurring of sex roles, in that the presents that Santa Claus delivers tend to be made things rather than grown things, which is more of a masculine gift. With grown things the symbolism would be more definitely female. I think the made presents are probably a representation of the "protestant work ethic".
OTOH, it seems to me that British representations of Santa Claus that I've seen also look like a fertility goddess in drag. I can't remember any specific references though, but they, for some reason, tended to be more heavily into holly than the US version.
FWIW, I think that Santa Claus has recently been losing weight, and certainly "Mrs. Claus" has usually been slender, though sometimes she looks more like a non-slender grandmother. But she has never really caught on the way Rudolph did, though I think she had similar commercial genesis.
Put not your faith in princes.
