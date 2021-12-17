from the read^W-picture^W-watch-this dept.
The EU is offering cash bounties to improve the security of the VLC media player. The VLC bounties are a proof-of-concept test to learn how to run future bounties via Free and Open Source Software Audit 2 (FOSSA-2). In this trial run, bounties which range from $100 for low-severity bugs and up to $2,000 for critical bugs are offered via HackerOne.
According to Wikipedia: "VLC media player (commonly known as VLC) is a free and open-source, portable and cross-platform media player and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC is available for desktop operating systems and mobile platforms, such as Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone, Android, Tizen, iOS."
Much more information, as well as downloads, are available on the VLC homepage.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 22, @04:15AM (5 children)
Weren't they threatening VLC with copyright and patent violations not that long ago?
Have they stopped worrying about the streaming capabilities, the ripping capabilities etc?
Why are they suddenly interested in security?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @04:18AM
Not sure what incident you are talking about. Did you mean Kodi/XBMC?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Friday December 22, @04:27AM (3 children)
No, France has not become a part of USA [videolan.org].
So Frenchy, so chic.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday December 22, @07:39AM (2 children)
I said nothing about software patents.
But since YOU did:
> And in Europe, we don't have valid software patents.
That is categorically untrue, and you should stop telling people that. In Europe, software is not patent-eligible "as such", but it is if it solves a technical problem.
A partial list of EU recognized software patents, (some French in origin)
http://www.mpegla.com/main/programs/avc/Documents/avc-att1.pdf [mpegla.com]
It was only this year that fraunhofer mp3 patents lapsed:
https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/en/ff/amm/prod/audiocodec/audiocodecs/mp3.html [fraunhofer.de]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Informative) by canopic jug on Friday December 22, @11:11AM
In Europe, software is not patent-eligible "as such", [...]
In Europe, software may not be patented. Full stop. Software and several other categories are specifically excluded by name as per article 52 of the 1973 European Patent Convention.
(2) The following in particular shall not be regarded as inventions within the meaning of paragraph 1:
[...]
schemes, rules and methods for perform- ing mental acts, playing games or doing busi- ness, and programs for computers;
There is no wiggle room there despite what lobbyists from M$, Nokia, and others [techrights.org] might get the mainstream press to mislead or lie about.
It has become a contentious issue because the European Patent Office EPO) [techrights.org] has been illegally granting invalid patents on software, even though they are unenforceable. The idea they appear to have is to steamroll the EU and just issue enough untill software patents are defacto accepted in the EU.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday December 22, @01:03PM
You mean the same class of software to which VLC belongs?
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 22, @04:31AM (1 child)
We make money the old-fashioned way: we mine it.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Friday December 22, @10:39AM
mining example:
- HEY YOU! that's my wallet!
- now it's mine!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @05:13AM (3 children)
Why would anyone allow any media player internet access, I mean I get that MP4's and other media files can carry malicious packages but, you can deny processes from vlc network access, unllike media player
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @05:20AM (2 children)
VLC can stream from URLs and also fetch track/album data.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by noyou on Friday December 22, @07:11AM (1 child)
Sure but who would be dumb enough to send their playlists to the MPAA or the RIAA oh right people that think uber is a good company, and that being tracked evey step they take is ok
(Score: 2) by Ramze on Friday December 22, @07:36AM
I don't care for the feature either, but at least it can be turned off... and it's open source, so one can verify that the "off" mode actually works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @05:50AM
How about fixing the god damn tempo changing bug. That's why i've been testing other media players on my phone. Not that any of them are actually completely usable.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by drussell on Friday December 22, @06:04AM (4 children)
Gee, I wonder who has been most successful recently in editing that particular part of the Wikipedia entry:
You know... All those mobile platforms...
Obviously they must have been listed in order of relevance and market share... All those popular mobile devices running Windows 10 Mobile and all those Windows Phone phones.... Oh, and maybe Android or iOS...
LOL indeed...
:facepalm:
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Friday December 22, @10:38AM (3 children)
They simply listed them in order of coolness. Inverse, ofc.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday December 22, @11:59AM (2 children)
So, iOS is cool?
What exactly is cool about a overpriced piece of hardware with a "unique" feature of a rectangle with curved edges and completely closed software ecosystem that is under complete control of a single bloated corporation?
While others, <*cough*>Android/Google<*cough*> are far from perfect, at least they allow to bypass the software store with a single configuration option, and allow for competition from multiple hardware vendors creating choice in physical features.
(Score: 3, Informative) by nobu_the_bard on Friday December 22, @02:32PM (1 child)
Every single discussion I have anymore about any piece of software with clients, one of the first three questions is "can I use it with iPhone"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @06:05PM
Another example that shows how this industry is toxic and why I wish it would be nuked from orbit.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Bot on Friday December 22, @10:45AM
1. write open source software
2. introduce security bugs
3. get bounty to remove security bugs
4. PROFIT!!!
