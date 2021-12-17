from the making-friends-and-mending-fences dept.
The Trump administration has imposed a 300% tariff on the import of Bombardier CSeries jet airliners. Airbus and Bombardier recently announced a partnership to build the planes in Mobile, Alabama that would sidestep the tariff:
The Trump administration on Wednesday recommended steep anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets, setting up the next round of a fierce international trade dispute between the United States and Canada. The U.S. Commerce Department announcement to impose duties of nearly 300 percent stems from a complaint by Boeing Co that Bombardier had been unfairly and illegally subsidized by the Canadian government, allowing the planemaker to dump its newest jetliner in the U.S. market below cost.
"Today's decision validates Boeing's complaints regarding Bombardier's pricing in the United States, pricing that has harmed our workforce and U.S. industry," Boeing said in a statement on the decision, which was generally expected within the aerospace industry.
Delta Air Lines, the second largest U.S. carrier by passenger traffic, has an order for 75 of the 100-to-150 seat CSeries jets. The aircraft starts at $79.5 million, according to list prices, or some $5.9 billion for the total order, but carriers typically receive steep discounts. If imposed, the duties would more than triple the cost of a CSeries aircraft sold in the United States, based on Boeing's assertion that Delta received the planes for $20 million each, well below an estimated cost of $33 million and what Bombardier charges in Canada.
Bombardier criticized the U.S. decision as out of touch, citing the Canadian planemaker's plan to team up with European Airbus to launch assembly of the CSeries from a production line in Mobile, Alabama, making it a domestic product for U.S. buyers.
Update: Boeing in talks with Embraer; Brazil backs jetliner alliance
Related Stories
Airbus has partnered with Bombardier to produce C-Series jet planes:
European aerospace firm Airbus is to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet project. Bombardier has faced a series of problems over the plane, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff.
Bombardier's Northern Ireland's director Michael Ryan said the deal was "great news" for the Belfast operation. About 1,000 staff work on the C-Series at a purpose-built factory in Belfast, mostly making the plane's wings.
Airbus and Bombardier's chief executives said the deal - which will see Airbus buy a 50.01% stake - would help to boost sales.
Bombardier was in talks with Chinese firms prior to signing the deal with Airbus.
Airbus and Bombardier are likely to avoid the tariff issue by producing planes at a facility in Mobile, Alabama (archive).
The deal may lead to a closer partnership between Boeing and Embraer:
[In] 2017, the partnerships are transatlantic. Europe and Canada come under a single umbrella with Airbus taking control of the Bombardier's C Series airliner and with an expanding manufacturing footprint in the U.S., Canada and China. That leaves Boeing and Brazil's commercial airplane manufacturer, Embraer, potentially asking "what's next?"
While the tie between Airbus and Bombardier may not bring Embraer and Boeing into full partnership, the pair has been inching closer for years. In 2012, Boeing and Embraer (ERJ) signed a broad agreement to collaborate on a broad range of areas, including airplane "efficiency, safety and productivity." A year later, the two companies signed an agreement to market Embraer's new KC-390 airlifter to the U.S., U.K. and Middle East governments. In 2013, Embraer launched a major overhaul of its regional jets and consciously stopped short of competing with Boeing and Airbus. The U.S. and Brazilian companies collaborated on potentially selling and building F/A-18 Super Hornets together for Brazil, but the deal was felled by the revelations that the National Security Agency had spied on the Brazilian president.
Embraer has been expanding its U.S. manufacturing presence as well, assembling its business jets in Florida.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @05:03AM (14 children)
Like softwood the WTO will reverse it, there are not suing under corporate sovereignty in nafta which is good I guess or something... there is no hope for actual people
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @06:12AM
What?
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday December 22, @03:14PM (8 children)
The World Trade Organization can veto tariffs imposed by random countries? What are they going to do, threaten Trump? Yeah let me know how well that works.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 4, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Friday December 22, @04:54PM (1 child)
Sanction, not veto.
Signatories, not random.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @10:50PM
Before sanctions, there must be a WTO ruling. The US didn't impose the tariff without reason; the US gave a reason that fully justifies the tariff under WTO rules.
If a WTO ruling went against the US, the US would back down. The factory already got moved to the US, so backing down is no loss. The US already won.
That all presumes that the WTO would be involved. Canada is busy trying to negotiate NAFTA. Bitching to the WTO would severely harm the ability to negotiate good NAFTA terms. Canada knows to not get WTO involved... but if they do, that gives Trump a greater ability to junk NAFTA. Trump wins either way.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Friday December 22, @04:59PM (3 children)
Yes, the WTO could in fact do just that.
Basically, what happens is "You impose tariffs we don't like? Everybody else is now going to impose tariffs on you." Which would really suck for, say, producers of US agricultural products currently flooding the market in Latin America. Those people would make outraged phone calls to their Congressmen, and the US tariffs would go away shortly thereafter.
This kind of extended calculation of consequences, though, is not something that Trump has shown any signs of knowing how to do. He behaves not totally dissimilar from the little kid who knows hardly anything about chess and is hard to play because you have to remember why all his random-seeming moves are wrong.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @06:50PM (1 child)
Trump already got Bombardier to build a factory in the USA to avoid the tariff.
If the WTO gets all upset, Trump can back down, and it won't matter. The factory in the USA wouldn't be thrown away. Trump already won. Any WTO ruling is moot.
It is astonishing that people claim major intellectual failings in a person who is a multi-billionaire, then got elected with half the budget of Hillary and little support from his own party. If a fool can do this, why don't most of us succeed in that way? What is stopping you from being a president or a billionaire? Maybe this applies to your judgement of Trump's ability: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @08:24PM
Well, that link certainly applies to somebody in this discussion.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @06:54PM
Canada isn't going to go whine to the WTO while trying to renegotiate NAFTA. That would be stupid, playing right into Trump's hands. NAFTA would go down in flames. Canada knows it, Trump knows it, Canada knows Trump knows it, Trump knows Canada knows it...
You're badly misunderestimating Trump.
(same AC)
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday December 23, @03:34AM (1 child)
They can rule, in the case of unfair tariffs, that another country can ignore things like copyright.
This particular tariff is quite the bullshit, Boeing doesn't even have a competing aircraft and all it is going to do is cripple America's industry as rather then innovating, Boeing will just keep selling 707's. With enough tariffs, the American aviation industry could end up like the auto manufacturers used to be, where it was expected the pieces of shit cars would never reach 100,000 miles and the main innovation was to be more boat like.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @07:22AM
To substitute for the "100-to-150 seat CSeries jets", we need to find a few jets that cover that size range. More exactly, in a single-class economy config the CS100 does 133 seats and the CS300 does 160 seats. Each 1st-class seat replaces 3.5 to 5.3 economy seats.
Here is a contender:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_737_MAX [wikipedia.org]
It has slightly more seats in an all-economy config. It actually has fewer seats if you put in a bunch of first class, since the ratio is at one extreme. Simple math shows that the aircraft come out equal if there are 136 economy seats and 6.857 first-class seats. Thus, with 6 or 7 first class seats, this is an appropriate substitute for the CS300.
What you'd want as a substitute for the smaller CS100 is an E190, E195, E190 or E195. Embraer is a Brazilian company, but they have a factory in the USA at the MLB airport.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Friday December 22, @03:18PM (3 children)
... and like softwood, the economic damage will have already been done. The whole thing is corrupt as hell, and the US just ignores decisions against them. I think retaliatory measures are *very* much in order, from Canada and other countries.
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday December 23, @03:39AM (2 children)
One thing the softwood bullshit is doing is driving up the price of housing in the States, meanwhile the price of softwood has climbed high enough that even with the tariffs, it is still profitable to ship lumber south.
This is American capitalism at its finest, rather then competing, get big government to interfere in the market. And the Republicans love big government as long as it helps business or spies on citizens to enforce morality.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Saturday December 23, @04:46AM (1 child)
The sad part is that there is a vast quantity of pine that needs to be dumped because of Pine Borer beetles, and it's only going to get worse.
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday December 23, @04:59AM
I think that a lot of that Pine isn't so good for lumber due to fungi discolouring it.
This, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mountain_pine_beetle#Commercial_use_of_affected_trees [wikipedia.org] agrees about the blue colouring and also mentions the checking (cracks) that happen after the tree is dead. The colour is just aesthetics but the cracking does ruin the wood for lumber. There are other uses from pulp to wood pellets for heating.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday December 22, @05:54AM (3 children)
Really?!
Another brilliant maneuver, there Trumpy.... Pure genius!
:facepalm:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @07:04AM (2 children)
He did get Bombardier to invest in America.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @04:07PM
Selling to a country is the opposite of investment.
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday December 23, @03:41AM
Screwing your friends is not sustainable. There are a lot of American jobs dependent on Canadian stuff.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tangomargarine on Friday December 22, @03:11PM (5 children)
Try dividing that number by 10.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @04:44PM (4 children)
Try waking up from your delusional fantasy world of fake employment numbers.
The unemployment rate stands at 37.3% where it has been all year long.
The unemployment rare has not moved since Trump.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday December 22, @04:55PM (3 children)
Even during the Great Depression unemployment didn't pass 25%. Why do you think we're at 40% now?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 4, Informative) by tangomargarine on Friday December 22, @05:02PM (2 children)
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/sep/30/donald-trump/donald-trump-says-unemployment-rate-may-be-42-perc/ [politifact.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/02/11/upshot/the-real-jobless-rate-is-42-percent-donald-trump-has-a-point-sort-of.html [nytimes.com]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @06:11PM
It has nothing to do with excuses and more to do with misleading terminology. If they don't want to include students, senior citizens, etc. they can invent new terms and then track the statistics. Just using the term "unemployment" is ridiculous.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Friday December 22, @07:09PM
There appear to be NO reasonable figures for unemployment. None! Stopping counting people because they switched to the underground economy isn't reasonable, but what if they switched because they couldn't find a legitimate job? Some people really retire, or are in school, and to me school counts as employment, even if you aren't paid for the work you do. And retired because you wanted to retire isn't unemployed, it's removed from the labor force. But being forced into "retirement" because you can't get a job is being unemployed.
And people wanting to make political hay look through the various ways of counting the data and pick the one that suits their purpose. We definitely have a very high rate of unemployment, or Uber couldn't find any drivers. Not the way they treat them. But that doesn't say *how* high. And how do you count a skilled person working at a minimum wage job because they can't find anything better? They aren't unemployed, but they aren't really employed, either. What about someone working as "an independent contractor" for below minimum wage because the alternative was being without a job?
Part of the problem is thinking of "employment" as a binary condition, when it's really more nearly a continuous variable. Another part is that fine grained data is hard to collect. The biggest part, though, is that the figures are always being gamed for political profit.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @07:02AM (2 children)
Those crafty Canadians, working for pennies on the dollar with their loonies and toonies, and everyone living 10 to a room in their igloos, snowstorms and free healthcare..!
no wonder Americans cannot compete!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @07:11AM (1 child)
empty their syrup reserve - they will fold like cheap coffee filter timmy uses.
(Score: 1) by noyou on Friday December 22, @07:48AM
Filled with salt?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Friday December 22, @09:21AM
The Canadian way is right, mr. President.
You see, defense is not a business. Defense is vital, especially when there is no bigger superpower to go crying to if somebody steps on your toe.
Instead of raising the price of Bombardier, as if anyone were going to take a plane named like that seriously, buy Canada. It's more effective in the long run, and will also get rid of Trudeau, which is another name which does not belong to a country leader in this universe. TRUDEAU, seems right out another boring sequel of The Pink Panther. Please.
(BTW I suspect that the system that rules over US and the rest of the planet already is perfecting other kinds of weapons for other kinds of threats)
(Score: 2) by jdccdevel on Friday December 22, @10:03PM (5 children)
The Canadian Gov't should have dumped the Billions they spent on developing the F35 into a fighter-jet division for Bombardier.
The F35 is a single engine plane, which (in yet another example of Gov't incompetence) isn't what the Canadian military needs set for planes operating in the Arctic [www.cbc.ca]. After all the money we spend to help develop that boondoggle, pouring money into Lockheed Martin, it's ridiculous! Now they're buying used jets from Australia [financialpost.com], instead of new from Boeing, due to another trade dispute. Just delaying the inevitable, as far as I can tell. (We've needed new jets for more than a decade, buying used is just a stop-gap.)
We would be better off getting Bombardier to build a new fighter jet. Spend that money domestically instead of constantly hemorrhaging money to The States. We have the expertise, we have a domestic company that can do it, and we've done it before. [wikipedia.org]
I know it's just a pipe dream, but it would be nice to see more Canadian military spending staying at home.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Friday December 22, @10:29PM (4 children)
As of 2015, Canada has spent US$309 million on the F35 procurement process [nationalpost.com]
By contrast, in 2008 Bombardier got US$350 million from Harper in 2008 alone. This year Bombardier US$1 billion from Quebec, and a US$1.5 billion payment from Caisse de Dépòt (provincial pension) [nationalpost.com]
How much more money should Canada dump into Bombardier, exactly? When do you think it should stop?
(Score: 2) by jdccdevel on Saturday December 23, @12:16AM (3 children)
I'm happy to hear that the cost of the F35 program so far has been less than I thought, since most of that money seems likely to have been wasted at this point.
Yes, Bombardier gets lots of money from the Canadian government, both Provincial and Federal. Domestic Aerospace industries are viewed (rightfully so, IMHO) as strategically important to national security. They also have lots of high-tech spin-offs which are economically important, so those loans are relatively easy to justify politically.
For comparison, Boeing got $450 Million in grants, $64 Billion in federal Loans, and $13 Billion in state and local subsidies [globalnews.ca] from 2000-2014. (That doesn't include $18 Billion in government contracts.) That's more than $5 Billion USD in loans, grants, and subsidies every year for the past 15 years.
My thinking is that if we're going to have to spend $49 Billion for F-35s [nationalpost.com] or even 6.3 Billion for Super Hornets [www.cbc.ca] we should be looking to keep that money in Canada. That way the jobs, expertise, and spending can benefit us domestically.
Of course, it's a pipe dream. Developing a new fighter jet takes a decade or more, and we need those planes now, but it would be nice to have a forward thinking government for once.
TLDR; If we're going to spend money on Bombardier, we might as well get some fighter planes for it; and since we have to buy fighter jets anyway, we should spend the money at home.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:06AM (1 child)
Why?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:27AM
Well, to start with, the country to the south, which already has a long history of invading random countries, recently elected an impulsive autocrat...
(Score: 2) by beckett on Saturday December 23, @03:03AM
As before, how much more money should we dump into Bombardier, and why? Are they "too big to fail"? You have yet to make the case that Bombardier should be repeatedly bailed out.
