RZ Piscium is a star 550 light years away that has undergone dimming events. It may be destroying rather than building planets:
A team of U.S. astronomers studying the star RZ Piscium has found evidence suggesting its strange, unpredictable dimming episodes may be caused by vast orbiting clouds of gas and dust, the remains of one or more destroyed planets.
"Our observations show there are massive blobs of dust and gas that occasionally block the star's light and are probably spiraling into it," said Kristina Punzi, a doctoral student at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York and lead author of a paper describing the findings. "Although there could be other explanations, we suggest this material may have been produced by the break-up of massive orbiting bodies near the star."
RZ Piscium is located about 550 light-years away in the constellation Pisces. During its erratic dimming episodes, which can last as long as two days, the star becomes as much as 10 times fainter. It produces far more energy at infrared wavelengths than emitted by stars like our Sun, which indicates the star is surrounded by a disk of warm dust. In fact, about 8 percent of its total luminosity is in the infrared, a level matched by only a few of the thousands of nearby stars studied over the past 40 years. This implies enormous quantities of dust.
Also at UCLA.
Is the Young Star RZ Piscium Consuming Its Own (Planetary) Offspring? (DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aa9524) (DX)
(Score: 5, Informative) by StupendousMan on Friday December 22, @10:12PM (11 children)
I'm very happy to see Kristina's work being recognized so widely. I'm an astronomer at RIT, and have worked with Kristina on a few projects. I'd be happy to try to answer questions you might have about the project, even though I'm not one of the co-authors.
Fire away!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday December 22, @10:22PM (2 children)
How large would these alleged planets have to be to produce the observed amount of dimming? Seems most solar systems have planets that are tiny compared to the solar mass.
(Score: 2) by StupendousMan on Saturday December 23, @12:40AM (1 child)
The depth of the dips in the light of RZ Psc are much larger than those of Tabby's Star, which suggests that the amount of material causing the dimming is considerably larger. In addition, RZ Psc shows a larger infrared excess, which is another indication that there is a significant amount of dust circling the star. The authors suggest that the body or bodies which gave rise to the dimming and infrared emission must be giant planets, something like Jupiter, whereas the material circling Tabby's Star probably adds up to much less than one Earth mass.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday December 23, @03:05AM
Thanks, Stup-man! Though this does point up the question many are raising: for a dust cloud to coalesce into planets follow some what understood gravitational theories. But for the reverse to occur, for a formed planet to be turned into a dust cloud, that takes something unusual. Why the cloud, and not just one gulp, like with tequila? And even more puzzling, this is a localized cloud, thus the dimming? Not a reversion to a symmetrical ring of debris, but an ex-planet cloud still orbiting its sun? Hmmm.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday December 22, @10:22PM (1 child)
Why would the dust be from "destroyed" planets, rather than just "never formed" planets? Are we assuming that the second case would be more uniform / less random?
(Score: 4, Informative) by StupendousMan on Friday December 22, @10:33PM
The star's age appears to be around 50-70 million years (based in part on the strength of lithium absorption lines in its spectrum; lithium is slowly destroyed by nuclear reactions inside stars of this sort). Our present models of planetary formation suggest that the great majority of the gas and dust which accompany the formation of a star last only a few million years. After tens of millions of years have passed, we think that very little of that primordial gas and dust should be left around the star -- not nearly enough to account for the dimming events.
Thus, the hypothesis that material has been liberated from a companion object (low-mass star or giant planet), or that some existing planets suffered a collision.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @10:22PM (1 child)
If it is planet(s) being destroyed, what would cause that so late in the system's history? Interaction with another star or brown dwarf?
(Score: 3, Informative) by StupendousMan on Friday December 22, @10:40PM
Indeed, that's one of the ideas. If there were a really big minor companion (heh -- in other words, a companion star of much smaller mass than RZ Psc itself, or a Jupiter-like giant planet) in the right sort of orbit, it's possible that some material might be stripped from it to form an (apparently irregular) disk around the main star.
Another possibility is some sort of collision or near-collision between a giant planet and another planetary body.
We can't tell exactly what happened at this point. As they say, "We need additional observations of the target."
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday December 22, @10:34PM (3 children)
Your enthusiasm is commendable, but this just seems like the initial deploying of a very ordinary Dyson sphere. Move along, nothing to see (soon).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 22, @10:37PM (1 child)
Since Dyson spheres are thought to be impossible to build, maybe what we are seeing is the ruins of a failed Dyson sphere deployment that smashed into the star. They should have built a Dyson swarm instead.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Friday December 22, @10:47PM
what's a dyson sphere when you mastered antigravity? peanuts.
If you want things REALLY impossible to build, look to the android version in your smartphone.
(Score: 2) by StupendousMan on Friday December 22, @10:50PM
Sssshhhhhhh. Quiet! You're not supposed to be telling people ...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday December 23, @12:48AM
If this were posted about a year ago I'd accuse it of being a weird product placement soylevertisement for the Star Wars Rogue One movie, but since its so incredibly late, rather than merely accusing, I guess this confirms it.
Just a tongue in cheek humor about what in reality is an interesting and cool paper.
Look on the bright side, the runner up comedy option was making fun of "massive blobs of dust and gas that occasionally block the star's light" as an anti-fat people joke about peopleofwalmart.com or some kind of Jeopardy style humorous question along the lines of "For $500 it's the punchline of an astronomers 'Yer Ma is so fat' joke" but I'm not old enough to make my whole live revolve around watching Jeopardy, yet, anyway.
