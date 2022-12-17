from the USA.gov-vs-free-speech dept.
The Intercept reports
On [December 21], a jury acquitted six defendants charged with felonies stemming from their arrests at protests surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. The acquittal is a blow to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia: a jury rebuke in the first tranche of 194 defendants [that] the government is seeking to collectively punish for the acts of a handful of individuals.
[...] The defendants had been arrested in Washington on Inauguration Day when police corralled more than 200 people, many of them demonstrating under the banner of "DisruptJ20". The government eventually charged hundreds of people in connection with a small amount of property damage committed by a few individuals. Prosecutors sought to use a novel approach to group liability in the case to charge the defendants with an array of crimes--a tactic critics of the prosecution have said runs the risk of criminalizing dissent and poses a threat to the First Amendment.
[...] Although the jury had lots of careful discussion over the past three days, a juror who only gave his name as Steve told the media collective Unicorn Riot it was not ultimately a close call. "The prosecution admitted the morning of day one that they would present no evidence that any of the defendants committed any acts of violence or vandalism", Steve said. "From that point, before the defense ever uttered a sound, it was clear to me that ultimately we would find everyone not guilty."
[...] Instead of presenting evidence that any of the six personally engaged in property destruction, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kerkhoff argued that by showing up to the march in black, moving through the streets with the group, and chanting anti-capitalist slogans, the defendants had willfully associated with a "riot". The government charged the six with misdemeanor rioting, misdemeanor conspiracy to riot, and five felony counts of property destruction, charges which carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
[...] "Today's verdict reaffirms two central constitutional principles of our democracy: first, that dissent is not a crime, and second, that our justice system does not permit guilt by association", said Scott Michelman, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU's Washington, D.C. chapter, in a statement applauding the verdict. "We hope today's verdict begins the important work of teaching police and prosecutors to respect the line between lawbreaking and constitutionally protected protest."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday December 23, @12:47AM (6 children)
I get the feeling either that their hearts weren't in it, or that this whole thing was introduced as an exceptionally incompetent indictment. Why would you say that out loud as part of a jury trial?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:03AM (3 children)
As a prosecutor you have to set expectations. If the prosecution did not say it the defense would have in their opening statement.
These first six were the test case. If they were found guilty the prosecution had their formula to find the others guilty, which would force many of the others to plead guilty.
It was clear from the start that the current administration wanted to criminalize any protests against Trump. They have failed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @04:12AM (2 children)
It was clear from the start that the current administration had no influence over these arrests. How could they?
Trump was busy that day, you might remember, up on stage with a judge and a band and a singer and his family. Afterwards, went to get what is presumed to be a nuke-related briefing and then danced at at least 3 different parties. His staff, if they even showed up to work, were trying to find their offices and memorize passwords.
I'm pretty sure the arrests are all from the morning even, which would be prior to Trump taking office. So, maybe Obama wanted to criminalize any protests against Trump? That makes little sense. Could it be that this isn't politically motivated at all? It could have something to do with the city of DC not wanting to be burned down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @04:52AM (1 child)
Are you autistic?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @10:30AM
No, I think retarded.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Saturday December 23, @04:32AM
It was still a bunch of deep state Obama prosecutors. They didn't ever intend to come up with any real evidence.
They trotted out a theory that they knew could not survive a first amendment challenge. "the right of the people peaceably to assemble".
Their theory of prosecution does not require any overt acts of violence.
Like a get-away driver in a bank robbery, or murder. If they went there to participate they can be charged with any crime that occurs.
That is a bit of a stretch when people just go to a demonstration. Even if violence does happen, and even if violence could have been predictable.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday December 23, @08:02AM
So... false arrest charges?
(Score: -1, Troll) by VLM on Saturday December 23, @12:52AM (15 children)
Both are factually wrong. If you insist on redefining the word "dissent" into meaning violent rioting by anti-democracy terrorists, that's a crime. The second part is laughable, looking at conspiracy charges and racketeering, they didn't exactly repeal the RICO act as part of this show trial.
(Score: 5, Touché) by bob_super on Saturday December 23, @01:04AM (1 child)
> If you insist on redefining the word "dissent" into meaning violent rioting by anti-democracy terrorists, that's a crime.
What ?
If I redefine picking your nose into meaning driving over old ladies with a tank, it's gonna be a crime too.
Friday evening logic fail
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @10:27AM
ouch! thats the sound of a bitch-slap, son
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday December 23, @01:05AM (10 children)
This. Trying to disrupt a presidential event is clearly outlawed (in fact you cannot physically disrupt anyone or company you are protesting, and Obama extended the protections for Presidential events)
And guilt by association goes far past Rico. If you are part of a team that breaks into an home and murders someone, you are guilty of the murder by association even if you did not sign up for murder or participate directly. This is true of all groups/teams/mobs in pretty much every situation. We almost never know who did what in any crime involving more than a single individual. Is it legal to be the lookout because you never even set foot in the bank?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Saturday December 23, @01:28AM (5 children)
Is it legal to be the lookout because you never even set foot in the bank?
Intent matters. Being the lookout for a heist is criminal because you're aiding and abetting, and hoping to profit from the crime by assisting with it. You have mal-intent.
These are protesters. By your logic, all the alt-right and neo-nazi people in Charlottesville should be rounded up and charged with murder because one of their guys killed someone. It doesn't work that way. People show up at protests to protest, to yell and demonstrate, etc. They (most of them at least) don't show up there to riot and murder. Protests are protected speech in this country, even when the protesters are idiots and advocating something stupid. You can't punish them for some crimes committed by some other people who also showed up.
(Score: 1, Troll) by wisnoskij on Saturday December 23, @01:33AM (4 children)
Which is what a mob is. 99% of people do nothing physical, but they are all there to break/murder/rob/loot.
They did not arrest every single person who showed up for the inauguration they arrested one small violent mob.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:03AM
Does your brain hurt most of the day? Is thinking just too hard?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Saturday December 23, @03:48AM
Are you a fucking idiot? Actually, yes, you really seem to be. There's no evidence they arrested a "small violent mob", they just arrested a bunch of protesters. The jury obviously didn't think they were a mob.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday December 23, @09:05AM
In other words, 99% of people are there to break laws that they don't actually break. There's a huge difference between being an accomplice to a crime and merely being nearby.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @10:23AM
Using your logic 99% of posters on SN are here to post ridiculous and inane claims just because we post in a thread that you do. Me thinks not.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Whoever on Saturday December 23, @02:14AM (3 children)
So, if there is a bank robbery, the police should arrest the customers who are in the bank at the time?
In this case, there was zero evidence presented that these defendants were engaged in violent acts, or had any kind of agreement with the people who did commit violent acts, thus, they should be presumed to be unconnected to any violent behavior. Furthermore, they had an explicit right to protest peacefully (1st amendment).
This should never have got to court.
(Score: 0, Troll) by wisnoskij on Saturday December 23, @02:18AM (2 children)
This makes no sense. If you voluntarily associate with and abed criminals in the commission of a crime you are by definition committing a crime. This is not really all the nuanced or novel of an idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:31AM
And the proof that they abedded the criminals is where?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by jelizondo on Saturday December 23, @02:58AM
As was reported [nytimes.com] even journalists present to cover the protests were arrested...
Remember that first they came for the jews.
Guilt by presence alone in a multitude is not what a democratic justice system is all about, regardless of your political preferences; that is, unless you are for a Stalin, Hitler o Ho Chi Min style of "democracy".
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Saturday December 23, @01:53AM (1 child)
That wasn't the argument in this case. The arrests were, by the prosecutions own admission, "We can't prove you were violently rioting anti-democracy terrorists, but we can prove that you happened to be standing within a city block of violently rioting anti-democracy terrorists and the cops rounded up everybody standing there on the grounds that some of them must have been secretly supporting the rioters."
Standing on a sidewalk has never been a crime. Standing on a sidewalk holding a sign has never been a crime. Standing on a sidewalk chanting has never been a crime. There are lots of people in government who would like to make that into a crime, and lots of people (like you, apparently) who would like to make that into a crime.
(Score: 3, Informative) by dry on Saturday December 23, @06:04AM
Actually, there have been times where standing on a sidewalk is a crime, often called loitering and used against the poor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loitering [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday December 23, @12:59AM (1 child)
Why did they spend our taxes on a dead-end?
They should pay for the whole cost. Not "the government", aka my taxes. The prosecutor wasting our money should have to pay out of his/her own pocket for this fiasco.
it's only started dude. there's 188 more people to prosecute and a whole new strategy is needed.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday December 23, @01:01AM
So, the prosecution tried to argue "Your Honor, we have no evidence, but they were there. Therefore, they must have been involved, otherwise they would not have been there. It makes no sense not to be guilty and be there at the same time. Nobody who is not guilty would be there or they would be guilty, wouldn't they?".
sigh...
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:11AM (1 child)
Oh, that's not even scratching the surface. From previous coverage by Techdirt: DOJ Wants Protesters & Reporter Convicted For 'Hiding Behind The First Amendment' [techdirt.com]
So the government came out as against the First Amendment, and... tried to outlaw helping injured people? That... can't be right.
In closing, here's one of the "comments of the week", by a commenter Robert L:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:27AM
Yeah. I saw that too (and in the same place).
I thought my head was gonna explode.
If I was the jury foreman, after delivering the verdict, I'd want to note what a total slimeball the prosecutor is.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday December 23, @03:33AM (1 child)
Folks, our judges are making terrible decisions, like this one. And they're very slow. It takes too long to do deportations, which we have a lot of. Many of our deportations, they take 2 years. Some take much longer. Unacceptable! We're putting in performance standards. Just like we have for our police. For our factory workers. And our amazing coal miners. You want to judge, you have to get through the cases. A certain number of cases. We have so many cases, 600,000 cases. Too many! So we need our judges to go faster. Or we'll find someone faster to do the judging.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @05:39AM
You and Roy Moore both like miners?
(Score: 2) by srobert on Saturday December 23, @04:13PM (1 child)
I've been on a picket line during a strike. It's supposed to be non-violent. I've strongly advocated non-violent protest. But there are invariably those, who are supposed to be on your side, who won't understand (or perhaps just won't agree with) the concept of non-violent protest. There will also be cops and employer security guards, who will deliberately try to provoke a violent response, so as to legally justify breaking the strike. It would probably eliminate any kind of sizable protest anywhere, if by participating, you were automatically considered guilty of the worst crimes committed by anyone in the crowd that you're a part of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @06:14PM
To those making the argument, that's not a bug; it's a feature.
