Eric Schmidt joined Google in 2001 to provide what amounted to adult supervision for the company’s young founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. He helped take Google public in 2004 and built it into a colossus. In 2011, after being appointed executive chairman, he became a prominent emissary for the company to Washington.

Now, Mr. Schmidt is stepping down as executive chairman of the internet search giant’s parent, Alphabet, the company said on Thursday. He will relinquish his role at Alphabet’s next board meeting, in January. Mr. Schmidt, 62, will continue to be a member of the company’s board and become a technical adviser, Alphabet said, adding that it expects to appoint another chairman.

No reason was provided for the change. In a statement, Mr. Schmidt said that he, Mr. Page, Mr. Brin and Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, “believe that the time is right in Alphabet’s evolution for this transition.”

The shift underlines how Mr. Schmidt’s influence at Alphabet has waned over time and how a new generation of leaders is firmly in charge at the giant company. Mr. Page and Mr. Brin remain at the top of Alphabet and retain voting control, but the executives they now have working for them have evolved. More of them are younger executives who rose through the ranks, such as Mr. Pichai, or are superstar executives hired from the outside, including Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer who was brought in from Morgan Stanley in 2015.