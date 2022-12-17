from the pulling-the-ripcord dept.
Out with the old, in with the new:
Eric Schmidt joined Google in 2001 to provide what amounted to adult supervision for the company’s young founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. He helped take Google public in 2004 and built it into a colossus. In 2011, after being appointed executive chairman, he became a prominent emissary for the company to Washington.
Now, Mr. Schmidt is stepping down as executive chairman of the internet search giant’s parent, Alphabet, the company said on Thursday. He will relinquish his role at Alphabet’s next board meeting, in January. Mr. Schmidt, 62, will continue to be a member of the company’s board and become a technical adviser, Alphabet said, adding that it expects to appoint another chairman.
No reason was provided for the change. In a statement, Mr. Schmidt said that he, Mr. Page, Mr. Brin and Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, “believe that the time is right in Alphabet’s evolution for this transition.”
The shift underlines how Mr. Schmidt’s influence at Alphabet has waned over time and how a new generation of leaders is firmly in charge at the giant company. Mr. Page and Mr. Brin remain at the top of Alphabet and retain voting control, but the executives they now have working for them have evolved. More of them are younger executives who rose through the ranks, such as Mr. Pichai, or are superstar executives hired from the outside, including Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer who was brought in from Morgan Stanley in 2015.
Also at Reuters.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @02:53AM (3 children)
50 years from now the advertising industry will say that they stand on the shoulders of giants like Eric Schmidt.
Got to hand it to the guy, he motivated some of the smartest people in the world to spend the prime of their lives on the question of how best to serve banner ads.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday December 23, @03:55AM (1 child)
bottom line: google is an advertising agency.
every time I think of google, I think of the old tv show 'bewitched'.
advertising is a pox on mankind. we'd all be better off without this. and yet, here we are ;(
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @05:17AM
Advertising is the new religion: shaping hearts and minds and opening purses.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday December 23, @08:52AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:18AM
A billionaire changes jobs, and all you stupid greedy proles cheer him on, hoping one day you will be rich too.
Fuck all of you.
I say again, Fuck ALL Of You.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:29AM
There isn't even a story here. It doesn't qualify as news.
Billionaire Lifestyles of the Super Rich, that's what you're peddling.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:31AM
because you're shit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @05:19AM (1 child)
Other news outlets are implying that it was Mr. Schmidt's non-professional adult activities that are leading to his departure.
The fun part: we will never know the real truth, only what people choose to repeat and record.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @05:41AM
I saw that sometime after I subbed it. Seems to be rumors, and they haven't jettisoned him completely.
At Google, Eric Schmidt Wrote the Book on Adult Supervision [wired.com]
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday December 23, @07:38AM (1 child)
Just like how the Clintons, Bushes, etc. pursued "Philanthropic" work through their foundations.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @07:43AM
Misanthropic work?
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Saturday December 23, @05:54PM
The REAL person pulling the strings.
"Adult Supervision" being supplied by investment bankers now.
