from the DLC-for-Civ-VI dept.
Was trading by nomads crucial to the rise of cities?
Nearly 4000 years ago, in the royal palace of the Mesopotamian city of Mari, King Zimri-Lim awoke from a nightmare in which nomads from the surrounding desert had captured his beloved wife. Archaeologists have long thought that that Zimri-Lim's fear, described in a cuneiform text, reflects the key roles that nomads played in early urban life. These mobile marauders, powerful enough to trouble the sleep of rulers, were tolerated for the exotic goods they carried from faraway places. Traveling hundreds of kilometers in search of grazing land, pastoralists have long been seen as likely architects of the long-distance trade networks that helped spur the rise of the world's first civilization around 3000 B.C.E., in what is now Iraq.
Because physical traces of ancient pastoralists are often all but invisible, researchers relied heavily on comparative studies of 20th century Middle Eastern nomads in building this picture. But archaeologists are increasingly using new methods to read the faint clues left by ancient nomads. Armed with data from animal dung, bones, dental calculus, and plant remains, these researchers suggest herders mainly stuck close to and served the needs of specific urban areas, rather than migrating between far-flung cities. "They were not traveling long distances, so they are not the natural conduit for trade," says Emily Hammer, an archaeologist at the University of Pennsylvania.
That assertion, which Hammer and archaeologist Ben Arbuckle of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill lay out in a forthcoming paper in the Journal of Archaeological Research, has touched off intense debate about how early urban life flourished. To Abbas Alizadeh of the University of Chicago in Illinois, who has spent decades studying pastoralists such as the Bakhtiari of southwest Iran, Hammer and Arbuckle "are completely wrong—I bet they've never even seen a nomad in their life."
The paper is not published yet, but should be around here when it is: Journal of Archaeological Research
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:46AM
Someone call the Campus Violence Police immediately. After they break up the fight and haul those science debaters to Campus Jail, the police can charge the nomads with trespassing.</snark>
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday December 23, @11:19AM
It was the need to protect goods and money that developed cities:
Nomads brought both and security was needed to protect the wealth this brought. Therefore, the need for security forces, walls, castles.
Bankers came and set up shop.
Farmers came to sell to soldiers and others....
Traders were the carrier's: it was money and goods that created cities. So roundabout, yeah...traders. Traders went where money was, cities developed around the money, money went where it felt safe, cities got bigger, more money came...castles and soldiers and Kings, oh my.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aristarchus on Saturday December 23, @11:19AM (1 child)
Before we get started on this one, everyone should take a look at Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari's "Nomadology" in A Thousand Plateaus: Capitalism and Schizophrenia. Grid versus vector, chess vs. Go. Creative movement in empty space. Nomadology.
If you could ensure that your submissions are balanced, accurate and unbiased, you might stand a better chance
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fritsd on Saturday December 23, @01:51PM
That sounds fascinating, thanks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:33PM
"rise of the world's first civilization around 3000 B.C.E"
Why are they so sure this was the first civilization on this planet? They are propagandists and keep repeating lies that our current civilization is the only one out there, and nothing else ever existed or will exist.
This planet has had civilizations many times before and they were all destroyed for their own reasons and the survivors went back to zero and knowledge was lost. The reset button is pressed every few years and the next civilization thinks they are the only ones and the first ... similar to the younger generation that thinks they are smarter and more intelligent than those who came before.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jcross on Saturday December 23, @03:40PM
I've been starting to realize recently how little archaeology resembles the true scientific process. Considering how vast the planet is and how little of it (in time and space) has been subject to archaelogical scrutiny, these people should be a lot more circumspect about how they present their findings. Here they're looking at some teeth and dung from probably a handful of sites, and then drawing some sweeping conclusion about how history happened on the grand scale. It's total bullshit when you stop and think about it; these people don't ever seem to ask themselves "how many ways could these data be interpreted?" or "can we falsify this hypothesis?". They basically just make up a just-so story which stands until *really* strong evidence casts it into doubt, then it seems to take at least a generation for the old idea to die. Archaeologists are the storytellers responsible for maintaining our modern mythology, yet they scoff at the truth-value of ancient myths, little realizing how much their own field is a similar priesthood with similar foibles.
Reply to This