Gamers Want DMCA Exemption for 'Abandoned' Online Games
The U.S. Copyright Office is considering whether or not to update the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions, which prevent the public from tinkering with DRM-protected content and devices. These provisions are renewed every three years. To allow individuals and organizations to chime in, the Office traditionally launches a public consultation, before it makes any decisions.
This week a series of new responses were received and many of these focused on abandoned games. As is true for most software, games have a limited lifespan, so after a few years they are no longer supported by manufacturers. To preserve these games for future generations and nostalgic gamers, the Copyright Office previously included game preservation exemptions. This means that libraries, archives and museums can use emulators and other circumvention tools to make old classics playable. However, these exemptions are limited and do not apply to games that require a connection to an online server, which includes most recent games. When the online servers are taken down, the game simply disappears forever.
This should be prevented, according to The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment (the MADE), a nonprofit organization operating in California. "Although the Current Exemption does not cover it, preservation of online video games is now critical," MADE writes in its comment to the Copyright Office. "Online games have become ubiquitous and are only growing in popularity. For example, an estimated fifty-three percent of gamers play multiplayer games at least once a week, and spend, on average, six hours a week playing with others online."
During the previous review, similar calls for an online exemption were made but, at the time, the Register of Copyrights noted that multiplayer games could still be played on local area networks. "Today, however, local multiplayer options are increasingly rare, and many games no longer support LAN connected multiplayer capability," MADE counters, adding that nowadays even some single-player games require an online connection.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @03:52PM (5 children)
stop buying crippleware? even if open sourced, some modern games are designed to be dependent on central connections and server software is not going to be disclosed, because who knows how many dirty tricks it contains.
meanwhile playing sauerbraten i could do LAN no probs and set up server software with minimum effort.
You invested time and effort in a retired game? let it be a lesson for the future. Do not build on sand.
tldr stop moaning and get hacking.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @04:03PM
It may indeed be best to simply not play games crippled by DRM, but that doesn't mean we should not also oppose laws like the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions.
Unfortunately the exceptions being discussed by this article are of limited value because they expire after 3 years, and we need to go through the process all over again. But I suppose it is better to have them than to not have them.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @05:27PM
Stating that the copyright is on the source code and requiring all source code for released software to be sent in encrypted form to the Library of Congress, or your nations domestic equivalent. In addition to the encrypted software, a triplicate printed copy of the password as well as encryption parameters required to decrypt are sent separately to escrow locations, which will release them either when copyright expires in 50-70 years, or 5 years after the sale and/or distribution of the software has been discontinued.
Ideally there would be provisions in there requiring the build environment and snapshots of the repository to be sent periodically to ensure both the first and last versions of the software were available, and ideally if the version control worked well enough, that all intervening versions of the software can be rebuilt from the final snapshot repository.
This is the only way that continuing to allow software copyrights that last more than 20-30 years is acceptable. We've already lost stuff that was only 10-20 years old when it could have been offered for release, and continuing to allow people to treat it as a secretive product is not living up to the limited rights given to copyright holders in order to help further the public arts.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @11:45PM (1 child)
Yes, exactly. Gamers could fix the problem, without ever getting a lawyer or a lawmaker involved. If gamers just stopped paying for DRM'd and crippled games, the game industry would stop producing them. Pick a company, and everyone boycott it. Ensure that the company knows WHY they are being boycotted. When profits are threatened, policies change. If they expected to sell a half million copies in the first 3 months, and only sell fifty thousand, that really hurts the bottom line. If/when that company gives in, and re-releases without the DRM, then reward them. Buy the game out. Pick that first target carefully. You want a company who will be hurt by the rejection of a single game. You don't want a company that is so huge that a single rejection can be easily weathered. Go through a list of small to medium sized companies, boycotting one at a time. When all of those companies have fallen into line, or gone bankrupt, THEN you tackle one of the big players.
Remember, you can't be punished for voting with your wallet. That corporation that attempts to do so can easily be relegated to a footnote in a history book. Just bankrupt it, and forget about it.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Sunday December 24, @12:53AM
Yes, but they won't because humans don't work the way you want them to work.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Sunday December 24, @12:50AM
This is what I do. Whenever I explain to people why I stick exclusively to GOG, they look at me like I'm from another planet.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @04:29PM (2 children)
The consumer (thinks he) is king, free to choose the best and most desirable products on which to spend their money.
In point of fact, the manufacturer chooses what to produce and offer for sale, and when the manufacturers only produce disposable goods, that is all the consumer has the freedom to choose from. But, the larger herd of consumers do direct manufacturers to a degree - and unfortunately the larger herd doesn't have the sense to demand quality goods.
This is nothing new, and applies all up and down the scale from tools, through homes, cars, software, phones, etc.
I'm trying to get a building built, I want concrete block construction, but all the local construction industry offers (at a practical price) is wood frame construction. Concrete block (at scale) only costs a 10-15% premium over frame, but as a single small building builder it will cost me nearly 80% premium due to the lack of contractors and subs willing to compete for the project. If you want poured concrete, the story gets even sadder. A set of poured concrete forms suitable for building single family homes costs about a million dollars - after that, poured concrete construction is a small (maybe 20%) premium over frame construction. But, around here, since there's so little market for premium construction, the builders who had invested in poured concrete forms had to shut down and sell off their equipment - so, now instead of a 20% premium, you get to pay a 20% premium + the cost to import a crew from 300+ miles away for a couple of weeks. Needless to say, concrete block, and especially poured concrete, construction is (generally) much more durable and longer life, but the local home buying market doesn't put a meaningful premium on durable construction, and the local home builders are heavily incentivized to build disposable homes.
Bottom line: if video game players keep buying the short-life disposable crap, nobody is going to make a game that lasts and they won't be available to buy.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday December 23, @04:50PM (1 child)
I'm trying to get a building built, I want concrete block construction... But, around here, since there's so little market for premium construction
Sounds like you need to move to a better place. This reminds me of people in rural areas or small (cheap) cities bragging about their "low cost of living", but then dig a little deeper and you find it isn't as low as claimed: prices at local businesses are high because there's no competition; the houses are all heated with heating oil, and there's only one supplier in the area so the prices are extremely high; there's no decent grocery stores around, so you have to drive an hour or more to get to one; the county water department is badly mismanaged and your water bills are astronomical; there's a high "personal property tax" on all your stuff, and the bill comes due right before Christmas; the local cops have lots of speed traps around, which when coupled with ridiculously low speed limits means you get pulled over a lot even though you weren't really driving fast; etc. Then, because the cost of living is supposedly so "low", the salaries in the area are paltry, so your disposable income after expenses ends up being much lower than if you had sucked it up and moved into a "high cost" city.
But, the larger herd of consumers do direct manufacturers to a degree - and unfortunately the larger herd doesn't have the sense to demand quality goods.
This is why you need to move to a place where the herd is smarter, or at least the herd is much larger so there's more competition.
In point of fact, the manufacturer chooses what to produce and offer for sale, and when the manufacturers only produce disposable goods, that is all the consumer has the freedom to choose from.
This is only true for some things, not others. For your concrete construction job (esp. the one requiring a set of forms that costs a lot of capital), yes; doing that yourself is probably infeasible (you can build a concrete block building yourself with a lot of time, I've seen it done, but poured construction is out of reach for a single person I think). For video game software, not really. First off, no one *needs* to play online video games. It's pure entertainment and a luxury. Do something else with your time, or play some other game. There's tons of great games from the 80s you can play for free with an emulator, or even in a web browser now at archive.org. Or, look for free/open-source games: there's a bunch of them, including online multiplayer ones. Support games that are made and supported by the community, rather than some moneyed corporation that's just going to turn off the servers when the profit level falls a bit too low. Or make such a game yourself.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @05:07PM
This is a reasonably large (800K+) city, and has most things "together" pretty well, but the residential construction market is indeed crap.
The building we want (and on occasion feel that we need) is only 400 square feet, and I think if it's going to happen we're at least going to be our own GC. Just hiring a GC to build it for us they are estimating $250-300 per square foot, for basic wood frame construction - in other words: $100-120K. When they build 1800sf tract homes, they'll do that for $140K - competitive field, but little buildings? Not too worried about a little job going to another builder. Being our own GC, the cost should drop to around $40-50K, less if we pick up significant parts of the labor.
As for video games... lately I like Hearthstone, and I view it as entirely disposable - should it go away tomorrow, the basic mechanics of the game aren't hard to reproduce, it would be a shame to lose the artwork and audio production value, but... I provide value to Blizzard as a human opponent for their paying customers (where they find these people I'd like to know... probably a very similar place as where MTG players come from) and should Blizzard ever shut down the servers, there are plenty of other ways to spend my time. I'm also fairly confident that a community developed replacement or three would rise from the ashes, but as long as Blizzard is doing a good job with their free to play rendition, there's not much point in creating a similar alternative.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @05:29PM
what is sad is that people who value the past have to apply for this exception (for preservation).
one would assume that there's a certain pride involved in creating "a work of art" and
that the CREATOR would be interested to have such exception, so his/her creation can exist and be enjoyable for future generation.
however one could also interpret the disinterest of the creator in applying for such a clause to mean that
the creator knows full well that it is utter fluff junk and can fall to the way side of history as is and was meant only to generate a quick buck?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday December 23, @06:04PM (5 children)
Of course they only focus on games.
There is quite a bit of computing history buried in productivity applications too. And while it is less likely that a company might send out a DMCA for a titles such as Condor Database for CP/M, WordStar 3.3, or Multimedia Cats it does happen.
The end result is that many titles will disappeared from the face of the earth as the very last floppy disk rots in some collector's collection because they they pedantically felt they had to follow "the law".
The ironic thing is that with emulators, most games can still serve their original purpose of entertaining people. In contrast, it would be insane to try and use most vintage productivity application for actual use, and without vendor support.
(Score: 1, Troll) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @06:32PM (3 children)
Fuck The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment for only focusing on games! Those bastards!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @07:37PM (2 children)
What, you don't find spreadsheets entertaining? :D
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Redundant) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @08:54PM
Only when they're optimal.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @10:55PM
I've made some damn artistic spreadsheets in my time, thank you very much.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @10:41PM
There are some vintage productivity apps that probably still have a place in the modern world.
One that jumped to mind is brief, by Underware. It was(is?) a text editor with no mouse dependencies. It has multi-split screen, awesome rectangle selection copy-paste, and just generally well thought out keystroke shortcuts that work better than most modern editors in a lot of ways.
Sure, vi or emacs, or whatever... brief worked better for me, in my situations. Would love to see it come back in Linux.
