Apple is facing a class action lawsuit in California over slowing iPhone speeds as batteries age:
Residents of Los Angeles, Stefan Bogdanovich, and Dakota Speas have been represented by Wilshire Law Firm and both of them filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The plaintiffs are accusing Apple of slowing down their older iPhone models when newer models are released and this has been happening without their consent or approval.
Another class action lawsuit has been filed in Illinois [Ecmascript required]:
A day after Apple acknowledged that their software updates slow down older iPhone models, five customers have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against the tech giant for what they're calling "deceptive, immoral and unethical" practices that violate consumer protection laws.
The suit was filed Thursday by two Illinoisans along with Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina residents, who had a range of models from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 7. They claim that Apple's iOS updates "were engineered to purposefully slow down or 'throttle down' the performance speeds" of the iPhone 5, iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.
[...] Apple partially confirmed the theory on Wednesday, releasing a statement admitting updates would slow down phones, but only to prevent devices with old batteries "from unexpectedly shutting down."
TechCrunch's defense of Apple. Also at Business Insider.
Apple has been accused of slowing down old iPhones by tying performance to battery condition. This could cause some users to upgrade to a newer model rather than get the battery replaced:
Apple may be slowing down older iPhones in order to counteract problems with decreased battery capacity, according to Primate Labs founder John Poole. The news could add fuel to the conversation around planned obsolescence—the idea that tech companies purposely slow down older devices to encourage users to buy new models. Claims of planned obsolescence have hit almost all the big firms, and have reached the status of a major conspiracy theory in many tech circles.
In a recent blog post, Poole, whose company created the Geekbench benchmarking system, set out to detail the data behind a particular Reddit post claiming that Apple was slowing down iPhones with low-capacity batteries. The user was getting lower-than-expected scores on Geekbench, which improved after they replaced the battery in their iPhone 6S.
[...] Of course, part of the battery issues have to do with the changes that came with iOS 10.2.1, Poole wrote. Apple introduced the update to combat a bug causing the sudden shutdown of iPhone 6 and 6S models. "I believe (as do others) that Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point," Poole wrote in the post.
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday December 23, @06:35PM (7 children)
If they're slowing down the phones with battery issues, well, that's one thing. If they're slowing down all phones of a particular generation, that's another thing. It's not clear from the articles exactly which method is being used.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @06:54PM (2 children)
But are these batteries that could be under warranty or Apple Care? Or are they all not under such stuff?
Otherwise this is like firmware that makes older Telsa cars accelerate slower because they have battery issues.
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday December 23, @07:08PM (1 child)
They are talking about iPhone 5. There's no way that they have a warranty of more than one year.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2) by Demena on Sunday December 24, @02:33AM
Are they talking about 5’s? Did Apple not say that they released the software to the 6’s and are now extending it to the 7’s? The 5’s don’t have a processor that draws sufficient power for this ever to become an issue.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @10:31PM (3 children)
Even for battery issues, this should be an informed choice: "Hey, we notice your battery is getting older, you have a choice here: A) or B), what would YOU like to do with YOUR phone?"
(Score: 4, Informative) by jmorris on Sunday December 24, @01:15AM (2 children)
That is retarded. The internal resistance in the battery was more than expected when they aged so the voltage regulation was failing under heavy CPU load. There isn't a choice here, option a is throttle the CPU and option b is random lockups / shutdowns. This is basic electrical theory, power consumption is V*I and V has to rise with CPU frequency on current CPU tech and since the circuit resistance[1] doesn't change much I will rise with it and that is a square. Ever wondered why a 25% overclock on a PC can often require extreme cooling solutions? If the battery can no longer deliver the power you have to avoid that situation. The only other option is battery replacement and have you looked up how much Apple charges for that? These phones are out of warranty.
I hate on Apple more than the average user here (and have the -1 Troll mods to prove it) but this is a case of a rage mob of the ignorant getting out the torches when Apple did the only sensible thing possible from an engineering standpoint. Accelerated ageing and computer modeling only go so far, these batteries simply didn't hold up as well as expected when they got into the field for a few years. It isn't nearly bad enough to justify yet another battery related recall since there is no safety issue, especially in phones where the battery is not user replaceable. People who bought these phones KNEW they were buying a disposable phone with a non-replaceable battery to get the slim phone and the all important fruit logo. So now they can either suck it up and live with it or be good consumers and get in line for a new phone like they should have a year ago.
[1] Oversimplification. Throw out everything you learned in DC class, in a modern CPU operating at UHF / microwave frequencies there is almost nothing that is a pure resistance, it is all hard as hell to model complex impedance.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday December 24, @02:09AM
Also worth noting the over-current protection circuits are likely insufficient if the batteries degrade to that extent which could lead to leaks, swellings and detonations.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @03:37AM
Fair enough, pleading ignorance of this _specific_ Apple quality and customer service issue. If it is as you say it is (and I do believe you), then their technical communications and marketing departments should have gotten together and crafted a brief, informative, thoughtful mea-culpa notice to accompany the slowing update and made sure that the message reached the majority of affected users.
Past Apple quality issues I do have specific first hand knowledge of: 2006 MacBookPro exploding battery recall - experienced the puffer first-hand. Same 2006 MacBookPro thermal paste application error to the GPU leading to no display system failures within days after warranty expiration. iPad One - $800 device rendered brick-ish after non-optional OS updates less than 2 years after purchase. Later iPads built with decidely non-brick-like materials, cracking and crumbling screens again within weeks of the warranty expiration (granted: devices were abused by children, but so was the iPad One and Kindle Fire, and they have lasted without a blemish for years and years...)
Other than a later iPad, Apple products in our home have been financed by outsiders (won in contest, provided by work, etc.) and at this point, if I have any choice in the matter at all, we won't even be letting other people's money be spent on Apple products on our behalf.
For recent phone abuse, I go to Google/LG and the Nexus 5 / 5x - they have their own horror stories, but at least they're not priced at a 4x markup over similar devices.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday December 23, @06:58PM (7 children)
It's fair enough for people to be annoyed - running your phone in some sort of power-saver mode ought to be an option (and *is* on Android, dunno about iOS). Fine, but...
...the speed with which these suits have been filed is evidence of greedy lawyers sensing a chance to extort a company with deep pockets. Any result will enrich said lawyers with millions, and get affected Apple users a couple for $1 off their next iPhone. Win for Apple, win for the lawyers, loss for the consumers.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday December 23, @07:32PM (2 children)
The lawyers had to find enough people who were annoyed.
More likely, enoughannoyed people found lawyers.
It suggestes the slowing is bad enough to be noticed by enough people for them to bother with a law suit.
Besides, isn't a law suit the first step with American consumer problems?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:27PM (1 child)
Not really. They just needed more than one and the ability to prove that there exists a large enough class to potentially enlist others. Once they file the lawyers will advertise for other claimants. You can see many of these types of ads on the internet or TV regarding one medication or another.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:55PM
Not really. You know how anal Apple fanboys are. Day slowed down Muh iPhone!
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday December 23, @07:57PM (2 children)
Forced power save mode with an old battery is a fix for random shutdowns on a device with a worn-out battery. Yes, it'd be possible to place a disclaimer next to the option, to the effect "This battery is so old that turning off power save will cause random shutdowns, leaving you unable to receive calls or messages." But how would the ability to switch from power save to random shutdowns mode help the user use his phone?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by shortscreen on Saturday December 23, @09:30PM (1 child)
Who cares? If the random shutdowns issue is real, why would Apple try to hide it behind a dumb workaround when they can just let it happen and prod the user to buy a new phone that much sooner?
(Score: 2) by Demena on Sunday December 24, @02:25AM
Because they (Apple) are NOT out to get you. Because they are NOT trying to force you to upgrade to a new phone. Because they want you to get value for dollar?
Of course none of these things could possibly be true. After all this is Apple.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 23, @10:34PM
I've been pissed off with Apple for similar issues dating back to when the iPad One was 2 years old and they nerfed it with OS upgrades until it was unusable.
My solution has been to cut them off, no more Apple products coming into the house, definitely not on my dime.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ledow on Saturday December 23, @07:59PM (7 children)
Not a problem... just change your old battery for a new one...
Oh... yeah... Apple.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:34PM (6 children)
Oh ... yeah ... because all Android devices have user serviceable batteries.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @08:57PM (5 children)
I can point you to one current Android phone with a user-servicable battery. Can you point me to one current iPhone with a user-servicable battery?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @09:14PM (3 children)
One of the original signature features in Android phones is all but dead [businessinsider.com]
https://www.productchart.com/smartphones/sets/3 [productchart.com] (none with 4 GB RAM and 8 cores)
https://thedroidguy.com/2017/10/5-best-android-smartphones-with-removable-battery-in-2017-1062773 [thedroidguy.com]
LG V20 is a current-ish smartphone with a removable battery. But the newer LG V30 [wikipedia.org] ditched that feature.
At the end of the day, you are still right. There are plenty of Android phones with user replaceable batteries. They just won't be as "premium" as an iPhone. There are plenty of Android smartphone brands nobody here has ever heard of:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mobile_phone_makers_by_country [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday December 24, @01:24AM (2 children)
Stop only looking at overpriced flagship phones. Motorola makes phones NOW with replaceable batteries. I helped a cow-orker shop for one a few months ago. That was one of the features I was making sure it had since they are the sort who keeps a phone awhile. (The one being replaced was a slider.)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 24, @01:31AM
I arredy sed: "They just won't be as 'premium' as an iPhone."
We could compare apples to oranges and find that indeed, there are way more than 1 "current" Android phones with user-replaceable batteries. But at the premium iPhone-clone level, the batteries are getting locked in so they can advertise water resistance.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday December 24, @02:05AM
cow-orker [zazzle.com]
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @10:21PM
So one Android phone? What you realy mean is all but one Android is now as bad as Apple. Color me not impressed.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Saturday December 23, @10:34PM
This is an easy fix for Apple, just add a setting somewhere that states
"When demand exceeds available power:
( ) Slow down
( ) Turn off"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:19AM (1 child)
I'm having a hard time believing that Apple hasn't been making its customers agree not to file a class action lawsuit before selling them a phone ever since the supreme court ruled the practice constitutional.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 24, @01:56AM
It might have something to do with the states/circuits the suits were brought in.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
