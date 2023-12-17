from the awkward-family-reunions dept.
'Longest-frozen' embryo born 24 years on
A baby has been born from an embryo frozen for nearly 25 years - possibly the longest gap between conception and birth since IVF began. The embryo was donated by a family in the US and has become the first child for a woman who would herself have been only one when the baby was conceived.
The donated embryo that would become Emma Wren Gibson, a healthy baby girl, was thawed in March and transferred to mum Tina Gibson's uterus. Emma was born in November.
"Do you realise I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends," Mrs Gibson, now 26, of eastern Tennessee told CNN. "I just wanted a baby. I don't care if it's a world record or not," she added.
2010 case study for a 42-year-old who received a >19-year-old embryo: Live birth from a frozen–thawed pronuclear stage embryo almost 20 years after its cryopreservation (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.fertnstert.2010.08.056) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday December 23, @10:11PM (7 children)
Why not adopt one then?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @10:17PM (4 children)
She adopted an embryo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @10:26PM (3 children)
Who are Anti-Abortion?
Seems like a perversion to be anti-Abortion/Pro-Life, and then go and fertilize excess embryos so people can have ILLEGITIMATE CHILDREN rather than adopting.
The mental gymnastics given how many affronts to God this should qualify as, based on the Pro-Life crowd's own beliefs is staggering.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 23, @10:41PM
But those pre-born kids always cause so much trouble:
http://www.newsweek.com/when-adoption-goes-wrong-94777 [newsweek.com]
http://abcnews.go.com/WN/anger-mom-adopted-boy-back-russia/story?id=10331728 [go.com]
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday December 23, @11:23PM
Is it? You tell me. You seem to think it is, but why?
Or did you just make an unwarranted assumption just so you could shoe-horn in a dig at the anti-abortion crowd?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @11:53PM
Mental gymnastics? I'm enjoying watching yours. Basically, what you're saying is, you should be in charge, and telling people what they should do, and what they should not do.
Are you one of those ultra right wing preachers with a fascist bent? Maybe you have seventeen young girls in your harem, and you're accustomed to having them all obey you? Please, tell us more about your home life, Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:44PM
Not sure what your background is, but you may want to dig into the realities around adoption as opposed to fertility treatments. They're not remotely the same in law.
Adoption is a long, complex, fraught process. Lots of people want to adopt, but the processes that lead up to it are nightmarishly complex.
Fertility treatments, especially with implanted embryos, are also expensive and complex and fraught with difficulties and risks, but if a woman gives live birth, adoption is simply not a relevant concern. Aside from surrogate mothers (a whole different set of legal madness) the law doesn't care whether the embryo came from a freezer, from a strictly missionary position coupling for the sole purpose of reproduction within the sacred bonds of wedlock, or if a screaming slut spread her legs at a party and told the boys to come get it while it's hot. It's her baby. Paternity may be an issue - but adoption just isn't relevant.
I guess you may not like these facts, and you might want all sorts of prechecks for people getting fertility treatments so that they're on an equal footing with prospective adoptive parents, but you may run into a few issues with legislation and opposition.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday December 24, @12:27AM
Some groups consider "Be fruitful and multiply"(Genesis 9:7) to still apply to both men and women so maybe it was as close as she could get?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @11:57PM (1 child)
As people age, both males and females tend to produce less healthy offspring. No, it's not cut and dried that couple over age 40 are going to produce defective children, but a lot of statistics on the subject have been publicized.
So, here's this embryo that's been in storage for a quarter century. What are the odds that something might be wrong with it now? How about a half century? Yeah, it's frozen, and theoretically, nothing should be able to damage it. I can't help wondering though.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:17AM
The usual problem with parents of advanced age is higher mutation rates and chromosomal abnormalities. Most of those end up rendering an embryo inviable, which is one of the major reasons for raise miscarriage rates with advancing age. Assuming that the chromosomes managed to combine OK (so you have a viable embryo) then by the time it's done a few doublings, you have several cells in there with copies of whatever chromosomes you have.
The major question at this point isn't whether the chromosomes are good, but whether the cells survived freezing, and whether any other damage was done. We already know that they can survive freezing for quite a while (possibly indefinitely) and that other sources of damage are of minimal concern provided they're in a good facility. So while it's possible that cosmic rays will scramble the embryo in some hideous way, odds are low.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Sunday December 24, @03:32AM
I love how science and technology screws our world, or at least our view of the world.
Think about this example: Some random woman, let’s call her Alice, with husband Dick, begets a girl, called Betsy. Alice then decides to store an embryo because at that time she’s not sure she can handle another baby.
Alice dies in accident (or whatever) and then Betsy decides to carry the embryo to term; later a lovely boy is born, named Charlie.
Now, currently the law would call Betsy the mother of Charlie, however genetically it is the child of Betsy and Dick. Dick could prove through genetic analysis that indeed Charlie is his son and Betsy’s brother even though Charlie came out of the vagina of Betsy.
In this hypothetical case, Charlie is the son of whom? In justice (let’s forget about law), if Dick claims the child, does he have a right to it? What does it mean, ultimately, to be the son of someone?
And yes, I left out many technical details that could swing the case one way of another; my comment is not for nitpicking, it is about how this kind of thing will make us change the way we define “son” , “daughter”, "mom" and "papa". Food for thought.
