Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facial Scans at U.S. Airports Violate Americans’ Privacy, Report Says

posted by martyb on Saturday December 23, @10:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the Smile!-You're-on-Candid^W-Federal-Camera! dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

A new report concludes that a Department of Homeland Security pilot program improperly gathers data on Americans when it requires passengers embarking on foreign flights to undergo facial recognition scans to ensure they haven't overstayed visas.

The report, released on Thursday by researchers at the Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University's law school, called the system an invasive surveillance tool that the department had installed at nearly a dozen airports without going through a required federal rule-making process.

The report's authors examined dozens of Department of Homeland Security documents and raised questions about the accuracy of facial recognition scans. They said the technology had high error rates and were subject to bias, because the scans often fail to properly identify women and African-Americans.

"It's telling that D.H.S. cannot identify a single benefit actually resulting from airport face scans at the departure gate," said Harrison Rudolph, an associate at the center and an author of the report.

"D.H.S. doesn't need a face-scanning system to catch travelers without a photo on file," he added. "It's alarming that D.H.S. still hasn't supplied evidence for the necessity of this $1 billion program."

Homeland security officials said the program was necessary and fulfilled a decades-old congressional requirement to prevent foreign visitors from overstaying their visas.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/21/us/politics/facial-scans-airports-security-privacy.html

Original Submission


«  Baby Born From Embryo Conceived When Birth Mother Was One Year Old | Music Streaming Service Tidal Offers Free Trial as Financial Issues and YouTube Loom Large  »
Facial Scans at U.S. Airports Violate Americans’ Privacy, Report Says | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @10:54PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 23, @10:54PM (#613716) Journal

    So, this couple is at the airport, LEAVING THE COUNTRY, and we're worried that they may be a day, a week, a month overdue leaving?

    No, that's not the purpose of facial scanning, that is just a BS excuse offered to justify it. What DHS wants is facial recognition on every citizen, along with DNA, fingerprints, social media history - basically everything. The Nazis in Germany would have loved this technology. Of course, DHS are the "good guys", so they'll never use all this data for evil purposes. DHS is so very good, that even if an evil administration is ever elected, they won't permit the administration to use all that data for evil purposes.

    And, if you believe that story, you'll also believe that I won't ejaculate in your mouth.

    --
    #Hillarygropedme

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:07PM (#613722)

      I believe the FBI already adds state ID and drivers license photos into a facial recognition database, or at least it does so in many states. So yes, all these government agencies want facial recognition on the entire populace. The general public does not pay much attention to these issues despite their importance, and instead focuses almost entirely on things like the economy.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @01:30AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 24, @01:30AM (#613763) Journal

      I really think they are collecting these faces to match them when they attempt to come back in. Illegals deciding to leave and come back in can be denied because they over stated their visa. Of course the fact that they HAD a visa in the first place sort of says they were following the rules at one time, and now just want to go home.

      Overstaying a visa is not a criminal offense, but only a civil grounds for future inadmissibility (upon return).

      So why pick these people for facial reco? Practice. People leaving are not likely to complain or go get a lawyer.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:31PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:31PM (#613729)

    By putting citizenship info on identity documents. Need to present papers to an officer, he can see whether one is a foreigner and ask what gives him permission to be in this country. That's not what the rich and powerful want though.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:46PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:46PM (#613736)

      Another options would be to utilize Jesus's snapcams to spy on their barest snaps in existence. By glaring at the displayed picture, it could cause a yelp.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM (#613742)

        What's you! I've have finally found the fertile I'd been seeking for. Get pregnant!

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM (#613743)

      Need to present papers to an officer, he can see whether one is a foreigner and ask what gives him permission to be in this country

      Hmm ... "Papers please" has a familiar ring to it but I just can't place it.

      If you think turning all members of law enforcement into immigration officers is a good idea then you better double (or triple) the number of jails first. Everything, including deportation, takes a long time and the courts are already bogged down.

      • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:53AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:53AM (#613768)

        Nobody will rent you an apartment without proof of identity. Many hotels will demand it also. Plus those times when you are stopped for a traffic issue.
        Do you think some crimes are ok for the cops to ignore?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:16AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:16AM (#613780)

        Operation Wetback was completed pretty damned quickly. It didn't take years to determine that someone was going back over the border. All we need is an executive order, and we can just "git r done". Fek all the bleeding heart liberals.

  • (Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday December 24, @12:43AM

    by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 24, @12:43AM (#613750) Homepage
    Does this program mean that the marvelous terrorist-fighting DHS is unsure who exactly is stepping into the airplane? And if so, it relies upon the face that can be changed by wearer, a theatrical worker or a surgeon?

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @02:14AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 24, @02:14AM (#613778) Journal

    But when I do fly, I take along a FUGLY woman. She breaks the cameras, and I'm safe from that facial recognition nonsense.

    --
    #Hillarygropedme

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:40AM (#613786)

      Your wife??

(1)