from the Smile!-You're-on-Candid^W-Federal-Camera! dept.
A new report concludes that a Department of Homeland Security pilot program improperly gathers data on Americans when it requires passengers embarking on foreign flights to undergo facial recognition scans to ensure they haven't overstayed visas.
The report, released on Thursday by researchers at the Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University's law school, called the system an invasive surveillance tool that the department had installed at nearly a dozen airports without going through a required federal rule-making process.
The report's authors examined dozens of Department of Homeland Security documents and raised questions about the accuracy of facial recognition scans. They said the technology had high error rates and were subject to bias, because the scans often fail to properly identify women and African-Americans.
"It's telling that D.H.S. cannot identify a single benefit actually resulting from airport face scans at the departure gate," said Harrison Rudolph, an associate at the center and an author of the report.
"D.H.S. doesn't need a face-scanning system to catch travelers without a photo on file," he added. "It's alarming that D.H.S. still hasn't supplied evidence for the necessity of this $1 billion program."
Homeland security officials said the program was necessary and fulfilled a decades-old congressional requirement to prevent foreign visitors from overstaying their visas.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/21/us/politics/facial-scans-airports-security-privacy.html
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 23, @10:54PM (2 children)
So, this couple is at the airport, LEAVING THE COUNTRY, and we're worried that they may be a day, a week, a month overdue leaving?
No, that's not the purpose of facial scanning, that is just a BS excuse offered to justify it. What DHS wants is facial recognition on every citizen, along with DNA, fingerprints, social media history - basically everything. The Nazis in Germany would have loved this technology. Of course, DHS are the "good guys", so they'll never use all this data for evil purposes. DHS is so very good, that even if an evil administration is ever elected, they won't permit the administration to use all that data for evil purposes.
And, if you believe that story, you'll also believe that I won't ejaculate in your mouth.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:07PM
I believe the FBI already adds state ID and drivers license photos into a facial recognition database, or at least it does so in many states. So yes, all these government agencies want facial recognition on the entire populace. The general public does not pay much attention to these issues despite their importance, and instead focuses almost entirely on things like the economy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @01:30AM
I really think they are collecting these faces to match them when they attempt to come back in. Illegals deciding to leave and come back in can be denied because they over stated their visa. Of course the fact that they HAD a visa in the first place sort of says they were following the rules at one time, and now just want to go home.
Overstaying a visa is not a criminal offense, but only a civil grounds for future inadmissibility (upon return).
So why pick these people for facial reco? Practice. People leaving are not likely to complain or go get a lawyer.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:31PM (5 children)
By putting citizenship info on identity documents. Need to present papers to an officer, he can see whether one is a foreigner and ask what gives him permission to be in this country. That's not what the rich and powerful want though.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, @11:46PM (1 child)
Another options would be to utilize Jesus's snapcams to spy on their barest snaps in existence. By glaring at the displayed picture, it could cause a yelp.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM
What's you! I've have finally found the fertile I'd been seeking for. Get pregnant!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @12:08AM (2 children)
Hmm ... "Papers please" has a familiar ring to it but I just can't place it.
If you think turning all members of law enforcement into immigration officers is a good idea then you better double (or triple) the number of jails first. Everything, including deportation, takes a long time and the courts are already bogged down.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:53AM
Nobody will rent you an apartment without proof of identity. Many hotels will demand it also. Plus those times when you are stopped for a traffic issue.
Do you think some crimes are ok for the cops to ignore?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:16AM
Operation Wetback was completed pretty damned quickly. It didn't take years to determine that someone was going back over the border. All we need is an executive order, and we can just "git r done". Fek all the bleeding heart liberals.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday December 24, @12:43AM
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @02:14AM (1 child)
But when I do fly, I take along a FUGLY woman. She breaks the cameras, and I'm safe from that facial recognition nonsense.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:40AM
Your wife??
Reply to This
Parent