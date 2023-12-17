from the jango-raid dept.
Two weeks after various outlets reported that Jay-Z's music streaming service Tidal was having money problems, Tidal will offer a 12-day free trial (Dec. 25 to Jan. 5):
Tidal is getting into the holiday spirit. The streaming service is opening up its platform to anyone and everyone for 12 days beginning on Christmas, with no credit card required (a usual requirement for free streaming trials). The free trial will cover Tidal's Hi-Fi tier as well, so if you've been wanting to try out high-fidelity music, now is your chance.
Meanwhile, YouTube has done some work behind the scenes to launch a new attempt at getting people to pay for music:
After years of bickering over rights, YouTube has finally signed all three of the major music record labels into long-term deals. This week, Universal and Sony both reached rights agreements with the Alphabet platform, joining Warner Music Group. Though YouTube still needs to make deals with companies like the Merlin consortium of smaller labels to be fully comprehensive, the way is now paved for it to launch its hotly-tipped streaming service next year. [...] YouTube's anticipated streaming service, dubbed YouTube Remix by Bloomberg, could seem a little late to the party. With Spotify readying for an IPO and swapping stakes with Tencent, Apple music firmly established and Tidal, well, just being Tidal, streaming is already a crowded space.
Alphabet has tried to crack the streaming market before, launching its own premium Google play music service in 2011, but it's not exactly been a smash hit with a market share even smaller than Amazon, Deezer and Tidal's. It launched YouTube Music Key in 2014 to offer ad-free music videos, and this morphed into YouTube Red in 2016. Hopes that this would change the music scene were dashed, however, as YouTube Red gravitated towards entertainment videos instead. The chances are, Alphabet will look to combine its Google Play service with a premium YouTube service for music fans.
TorrentFreak and the BBC report that Kanye West's latest album, The Life of Pablo, has been downloaded over BitTorrent at least 500,000 times due to limited availability and problems with the Tidal platform:
In a surprise move West released his album exclusively on Tidal and his personal website. This limited availability angered many fans who refused to sign up for an expensive monthly subscription. And even those who signed up for Tidal had issues getting their hands on the album. Tidal's support desk has been flooded with complaints from people who failed to receive a copy due to issues with the service's payment system.
Then, a few hours ago, Kanye West fueled the controversy by claiming that his latest album will never be for sale. "My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale... You can only get it on Tidal," he wrote.
[...] TorrentFreak has been keeping a close eye on the popularity of the album on BitTorrent and after the first day an estimated 500,000 people have already grabbed a copy. The album is currently leading The Pirate Bay's list of most shared music torrents by a landslide. At the time of writing close to 10,000 people were sharing a copy of the most popular torrent simultaneously, something we haven't seen with a music release before. Aside from torrent sites, the album is also being widely distributed on various direct download services and hosting sites, increasing the overall piracy numbers even further.
[...] Thus far Kanye hasn't commented on the piracy issue, but the RIAA is working hard to take links to pirated content down. Many of the torrents that were uploaded yesterday have been removed, but these are soon replaced by new ones.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
A music service exclusive to owners of the Amazon Echo at half the price of competitors?
Amazon wants to launch a music subscription service that would be half the cost of rival services and run only on its Echo smart speaker, according to Recode.
The service would offer unlimited, ad-free music for $4 to $5 a month, half what Spotify and Apple Music charge, sources told the site. The internet retail giant would like to launch the service as early as next month but has yet to finalize deals with the major recording labels, sources told the site.
[...]
Amazon already offers an Amazon Music service as part of its $99 Amazon Prime annual subscription package, but subscribers have access to a limited catalog of music.
Vinyl sales, which reached a 25-year high, and a continued increase in streaming offset decline in CD sales as music consumption rose last year, according to official music industry figures.
Vinyl sales rose by 53 per cent to top 3.2 million units – the most LPs sold since 1991. The biggest-selling vinyl artist was David Bowie, whose untimely death spurred interest in his back catalogue. Amy Winehouse's Back To Black also did well for similar reasons.
Just over 200,000 LPs were purchased in 2007. The 16-fold increase since underlines the strength of the vinyl revival.
Sales of CDs declined 11.7 per cent or more than a tenth in 2016.
Pandora, which dominates internet radio but has seen its model eclipsed by music streaming companies such as Spotify, said Monday it was open to buyers after securing a fresh $150 million.
Jim Feuille, the chairman of Pandora's board who a decade earlier pushed the model of free access, stepped down with the announcement that private equity firm KKR was injecting $150 million.
"Having secured a significant financial commitment from KKR to strengthen the company's balance sheet, we have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close," Feuille said in a statement.
The company appointed Tim Leiweke, the former CEO of entertainment and sporting event giant AEG, to seek out new directors for the board and evaluate options.
"The board is squarely focused on maximizing stockholder value as we move ahead," he said. Pandora's shares tumbled more than two percent Monday even as Wall Street struck a new record.
Torrents don't have ads, and don't time out.
Music hosting biz SoundCloud, having just axed 40 per cent of its staff, is now trying to ward off rumors that it will go broke in less than two months.
The song-sharing service was rumored to be in crisis mode and had to shut its doors, with just 50 days of funding left before it ran out of cash. A spokesperson insisted Thursday, however, that this is not the case, and that following last week's layoffs, SoundCloud is going to be able to turn a profit soon.
[...] This comes as SoundCloud struggles to get its advertising and subscription revenues up high enough to push the music-sharing service into the black. Since 2008, the company has relied on VC funding to stay afloat and, after nine years, is still trying to turn a profit.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/13/soundcloud_insists_not_dying/
Previously:
SoundCloud is Cutting Nearly 40 Percent of its Staff
Two music-related Google subscription services, YouTube Red and Google Play Music, are going to be merged:
Right now, YouTube's music ecosystem is unnecessarily complicated. There's YouTube Red, which removes ads from videos and lets you save them offline, while also giving you access to Google Play Music for free. Then there's YouTube Music, which anyone can use, but it gets better if you're signed up for YouTube Red. And YouTube TV is also a thing — an entirely separate thing — but it's not available everywhere yet.
The merger has been rumored within the industry for months, and recently picked up steam after Google combined the teams working on the two streaming services earlier this year.
In a statement to The Verge, Google said it will notify users of any changes before they happen. "Music is very important to Google and we're evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made."
It doesn't look like YouTube's users want to pay for what they can get for free a click or two away:
The comments came after [Tom] Silverman raved about his experience using YouTube Red, but said that when he mentions to people how much he likes the service they "look at me like I have two heads. They didn't even know you can subscribe. How come people don't know about it?"
"You probably don't know there is Google Play Music either, and people really love that, too," [Lyor] Cohen replied.
That exchange gets to the heart of the existential issue facing Google's two streaming services: identity. Neither service has gained much traction in the music-streaming marketplace despite their best efforts and Google's massive user base. While Google hasn't released subscriber numbers,YouTube Red, which launched in Oct. 2015, was estimated to have 1.5 million as of late last year; Google Music Play has more than double that number. One industry source put their combined paid user numbers at 7 million -- far behind Spotify's recently-announced 50 million and Apple's 27 million subscribers.
The lack of identity for Google's music services in the marketplace may also be due, in part, to the runaway success and ease of use of both YouTube's ad-supported tier, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users, as well as Google search's ability to surface free music with minimal effort
Related: Metallica Manager: YouTube is "the Devil"
Study Claims That YouTube Avoids $1 Billion in Music Royalties Using DMCA Safe Harbor
All Your Bass are Belong to Us: Soundcloud Fans Raid Site for Music Amid Fears of Total Collapse
Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to give US college students access to both companies' premium services for $4.99 a month. The new service is aptly called "Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu."
Spotify's announcement hints that this package is just the first of many bundles to come for the two services. This one pairs Spotify Premium, the company's ad-free music streaming service, with Hulu's Limited Commercials plan, which lets you stream current TV shows, movies and original content.
Meanwhile, torrents are free, and commercial-free--100% cheaper, 100% less suck.
Music piracy is on the increase worldwide, with 40 percent of users are accessing unlicensed music, up from 35 percent last year, the global recorded music industry group IFPI said.
Internet search engines are making piracy easier, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said in a report on Tuesday, calling for government action.
The increase in piracy follows a slump in recent years when policing of the digital music landscape appeared to be clamping down on the practice.
"Copyright infringement is still growing and evolving, with stream ripping the dominant method," said IPPI chief, Frances Moore.
"With the wealth of licensed music available to fans, these types of illegal sites have no justifiable place in the music world," she said, calling for greater regulation of the digital music sector.
If they defeat stream ripping, there's always the analog hole...
[Ed Note - OTOH "The report also revealed the continuing rise in audio streaming. It found that 45 percent of respondents were now listening to music through a licensed audio streaming service—up from 37 percent in 2016." ]
Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times writes about Portugal's Internet which shows us a world without net neutrality, and it's ugly. Basically, tiered services get in there through a loophole for zero-rating.
After paying a fee for basic service, subscribers can add any of five further options for about $6 per month, allowing an additional 10GB data allotment for the apps within the options: a "messaging" tier, which covers such services as instant messaging, Apple FaceTime, and Skype; "social," with liberal access to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and so on; "video" (youTube, Netflix, etc.); "email and cloud" (Gmail, Apple's iCloud); or "music" (Spotify, Pandora).
Portugal isn't the only country allowing tiering of internet services. In Britain, the internet service provider Vodaphone charges about $33 a month for basic service but offers several "passes" allowing unlimited video or music streaming, social media usage, or chat, at additional tariffs of up to $9.30 per month. [Ed's Note: This is not entirely accurate - Vodaphone's ISP home broadband offering (17Mbps) is £24/month unlimited usage, the additional figures quoted are for faster fiber connections (38 and 76 Mbps) where available. How you use your connection is irrelevant. This is the same for many European ISPs. Smart phone costs are entirely separate.]
Although both countries are part of the European Union, which has an explicit commitment to network neutrality, these arrangements are allowed under provisions giving national regulators some flexibility. These regulators can open loopholes permitting "zero-rating," through which ISPs can exclude certain services from data caps. That's what the Portuguese and British ISPs essentially are doing.
If the vote on the 14th of December repeals Net Neutrality then consumer options will be greatly reduced while increasing greatly in prices as we can see from Portugal's example.
Apple is buying music recognition service Shazam. The Shazam app basically uses your microphone to listen to a snippet of whatever music is being played in your vicinity, identify the song, and store it along with a timestamp. But the company was also working on visual recognition technology similar to Google Lens:
Apple is finalizing a deal to acquire Shazam, the app that lets you identify songs, movies, and TV shows from an audio clip, according to TechCrunch. The deal is reportedly for $400 million, according to Recode, which also confirmed the news.
For Apple, the obvious benefit of acquiring Shazam is the company's music and sound recognition technologies. It will also save some money on the commissions Apple pays Shazam for sending users to its iTunes Store to buy content, which made up the majority of Shazam's revenue in 2016, and drove 10 percent of all digital download sales, according to The Wall Street Journal.
A side benefit is if Apple decides to shut down the app, it will hurt competing streaming services like Spotify and Google Play Music, where Shazam sends over 1 million clicks a day, the WSJ reported. Shazam also has a deal with Snapchat. It's unclear how the acquisition will affect any of these agreements.
Related: The Shazam Effect
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @01:17AM
The people getting penalized are going to be the small players with nothing unique to offer.
Maybe, (and its a big MAYBE) there is someone who wants to pay for more than one streaming music service. Maybe there are still people who think even one such service makes financial sense.
I don't know any of those people.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by maggotbrain on Sunday December 24, @01:18AM
I've got 4949:31:29 hours of music locally. I don't need any streaming services that are subject to the whims of the music industry. Same goes for movies. Why should I subscribe to your service when you are bickering with contracts and can pull movies whenever one of you has a contractual tantrum?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday December 24, @01:21AM (2 children)
So let's see, been a bit more than 20 years since the mp3 format and the Internet made it easy to copy music. Napster was merely convenient, not essential.
It's too late. I was never a big pop music fan. When I tuned the radio to pop music, unless I paid close attention, I couldn't pick out the lyrics over all the other sounds. Country music is much more clearly sung than pop. It's thanks to Youtube that I can finally watch all those pop music videos and put artists' names to songs. I've been seeing a lot of 30 year old music videos for the first time. Never had MTV, and had it not been for the Internet, I wouldn't have bothered with pop. As for Tidal, never heard of 'em before.
And now they want to charge us money for access? Now?? That business model of charging a monthly fee is not much better than the tired old model of selling audio CDs. I'm a cord never. Trying to hook a cord never with a free trial teaser is not going to work.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:54AM (1 child)
That's because the pattern recognition load is so much lower.
All you need to recognize are:
God, USA, America, love, broke, broken, heart, quit, you, cain't, cheatin', girl, git, my, beer, bar, belt, boots, dog, hat, and gun(s)...
...and you've got the vast majority of the lyrics nailed. If you have an ear for whining you're really in good shape.
That stuff will clear out your sensibilities faster than prunes will clear your colon. And for the same reason.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 24, @01:58AM
Conspicuous lack of "truck" [google.com] in that list.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday December 24, @01:45AM (1 child)
Crushed by Spotify and now have to hand out their stuff for free? Must be an odd feeling for Google to be crushed by the little guy. They probably are not sued to that. Time to open the wallet ... or calling in the lawyers ... whichever is the cheapest.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @02:00AM
I see what you did there.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 24, @02:29AM
Mostly I listen to Radio Paradise [radioparadise.com] with their app. The app displays the artist's name as well as the album cover art.
If I can read the name of the album I write it and the artist's name in Notes, also an iOS app. If I can't read the album's name - perhaps its too small - I write down the artist and song title separated by " - ".
From time to time I go to a record store - remember records? We can all be nostalgic as records have return! - then buy a few of the albums I've written down. Quite commonly I greatly enjoy the other tracks on the album.
I don't pirate music. Not anymore: I downloaded quite shamelessly when I was homeless.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This