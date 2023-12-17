from the up-forever dept.
Boeing has released an image of what it says is a working prototype for the U.S. Navy's MQ-25 competition. The Navy wants a drone capable of aerial refueling:
After piquing our interest with a cryptic post on Twitter, Boeing has given us the very first look at its prototype for the US Navy's MQ-25 Stingray unmanned tanker initiative. The Chicago-headquartered firm is now the second entrant in that competition, the other being General Atomics, to offer a look at their full concept and the first to show off an actual working prototype.
[...] Boeing says the drone is functional, though it hasn't flown. It will finish engine test runs on the ground ahead of deck handling demonstrations in early 2018. The Navy wants all of the competitors to submit their formal MQ-25 proposals by Jan. 3, 2018. [...] In all, Boeing's MQ-25 entrant's configuration is similar on a basic level to General Atomics' Sea Avenger concept, which itself was remodeled from the Predator-C/Avenger unmanned aircraft. Both designs include wide v-tails, a dorsal inlet, a chined fuselage, and so on.
Lockheed Martin has yet to publicly unveil any prototype, and Northrop Grumman pulled its X-47B out of the competition in October.
Boeing press release. Also at The Aviationist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @04:47AM (1 child)
First...!?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 24, @05:04AM
Target acquired. Refueling initiated.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @11:15AM (1 child)
It's hard to get a feel for the scale, with this, and other drones. It appears from the one photo with humans in it, that it's probably about ten feet high, with the landing gear accounting for about three feet. If so, that's not very large. Another image suggests that it will be used to refuel fighter aircraft - so it better be pretty damned large!! Fighters drink fuel faster than even Ethanol Fueled can empty a beer truck.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday December 24, @01:31PM
Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] says Super Hornet [wikipedia.org]-sized. Which is:
