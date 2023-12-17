from the whoops-stumble-cut-death dept.
A man in Moscow has died while (or due to) wearing a VR-headset. Apparently while wearing it he stumbled around his apartment and fell over a glass table, cut himself and bled out. No information is available on what he was watching or playing. So VR goggles will soon have to come with some kind of warning label? Real world items may hamper VR experience and cause death?
"According to preliminary information, while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table, suffered wounds and died on the spot from a loss of blood"
It must have been a fairly serious cut if you bleed out almost instantly and die on the spot. Did he decapitate himself or something?
http://tass.com/society/982465
Also at Newsweek.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @10:08AM
stay turned for darwin awards daily
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @10:29AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @10:33AM (2 children)
Jugular vein, stab to the aorta, femoral artery, just for starters. "died on the spot" doesn't necessarily mean that he bled out in less than a minute, either. He may have attempted to reach his phone, stumbled, tried again, and stumbled. Maybe he spent more than a couple minutes searching for his phone, but it was knocked under the sofa or some such.
Not a pleasant way to die, but at least he didn't suffer for months or years in a hospital. Remember 'Grouchy Old Men'? Lucky bastard!
It does seem odd that he had a glass table that was so easy to break. We had one when we were first married. I came into the house to find my middle son beating on it with a cast iron skillet. I don't know how long he had been beating on it, but I heard, and then saw him hit it a couple good licks. That glass was pretty damned sturdy! We got rid of that table for fear of what COULD have happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:03PM
> That glass was pretty damned sturdy!
There's glass, and then there is Glass and even GLASS. Visit Corning Museum of Glass for some amazing demos of various kinds of toughened glass.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday December 24, @02:13PM
Actually exsanguination is considered mostly painless baring the actual cause. This was brought up during some Kosher flame-war where some ER doc linked multiple journal reports that detailed how people doing dialysis and the like that had their central venous catheter fail and came very close to bleeding out (but survived) specifically mentioned not feeling pain or even major discomfort with a few mentioning they felt cold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @10:38AM
VR is just a sideshow, the dangerous thing here is him failing to reassess risks when the situation changed materially.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday December 24, @10:47AM
I'd put a big warning label on that model of glass tables too.
Not that I defend VR. The meatbag's body is a good natural firewall, quite stupid to tear it down yourself.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday December 24, @11:27AM
You'd assume they found him still wearing the goggles, or it wouldn't have made the news.
Many people hurt themselves wearing these goggles.
Some even get filmed, so ther must be many more injuries where there wasn't a camera.
https://www.youtube.com/results?q=vr+fails+2017 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @01:41PM (1 child)
Please excuse the broken English - I'm sure it was translated from Russian by something like Google Translate.
https://5hotnews.com/2017/12/22/the-details-of-the-death-of-the-secret-designer-virtual-reality-glasses-at-anything/ [5hotnews.com]
Is this the Russian version of unverified sensationalist reporting? Is 5hotnews their version of a televised Enquirer magazine? I don't know, just thought I'd post the story.
Newsweek has a more detailed story as well. http://www.newsweek.com/virtual-reality-gamer-slips-and-dies-blood-loss-after-falling-glass-table-757966 [newsweek.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @03:36PM
Newsweek is already in the summary.
Vodka and painkillers is a much more typical and boring death for the Russian man. Maybe he drugged himself in VR but was assassinated by an intruder.
Reply to This
