VR-Goggles of Death!

posted by takyon on Sunday December 24, @09:38AM
from the whoops-stumble-cut-death dept.
looorg writes:

A man in Moscow has died while (or due to) wearing a VR-headset. Apparently while wearing it he stumbled around his apartment and fell over a glass table, cut himself and bled out. No information is available on what he was watching or playing. So VR goggles will soon have to come with some kind of warning label? Real world items may hamper VR experience and cause death?

"According to preliminary information, while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table, suffered wounds and died on the spot from a loss of blood"

It must have been a fairly serious cut if you bleed out almost instantly and die on the spot. Did he decapitate himself or something?

http://tass.com/society/982465

Also at Newsweek.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @10:08AM

    stay turned for darwin awards daily

    Did he decapitate himself or something?

No.

    No.

    It must have been a fairly serious cut if you bleed out almost instantly and die on the spot. Did he decapitate himself or something?

    Jugular vein, stab to the aorta, femoral artery, just for starters. "died on the spot" doesn't necessarily mean that he bled out in less than a minute, either. He may have attempted to reach his phone, stumbled, tried again, and stumbled. Maybe he spent more than a couple minutes searching for his phone, but it was knocked under the sofa or some such.

    Not a pleasant way to die, but at least he didn't suffer for months or years in a hospital. Remember 'Grouchy Old Men'? Lucky bastard!

    It does seem odd that he had a glass table that was so easy to break. We had one when we were first married. I came into the house to find my middle son beating on it with a cast iron skillet. I don't know how long he had been beating on it, but I heard, and then saw him hit it a couple good licks. That glass was pretty damned sturdy! We got rid of that table for fear of what COULD have happened.

      > That glass was pretty damned sturdy!

      There's glass, and then there is Glass and even GLASS. Visit Corning Museum of Glass for some amazing demos of various kinds of toughened glass.

      Not a pleasant way to die

      Actually exsanguination is considered mostly painless baring the actual cause. This was brought up during some Kosher flame-war where some ER doc linked multiple journal reports that detailed how people doing dialysis and the like that had their central venous catheter fail and came very close to bleeding out (but survived) specifically mentioned not feeling pain or even major discomfort with a few mentioning they felt cold.

    VR is just a sideshow, the dangerous thing here is him failing to reassess risks when the situation changed materially.

    I'd put a big warning label on that model of glass tables too.

    Not that I defend VR. The meatbag's body is a good natural firewall, quite stupid to tear it down yourself.

    You'd assume they found him still wearing the goggles, or it wouldn't have made the news.

    Many people hurt themselves wearing these goggles.
    Some even get filmed, so ther must be many more injuries where there wasn't a camera.

    https://www.youtube.com/results?q=vr+fails+2017 [youtube.com]

    Please excuse the broken English - I'm sure it was translated from Russian by something like Google Translate.

    https://5hotnews.com/2017/12/22/the-details-of-the-death-of-the-secret-designer-virtual-reality-glasses-at-anything/ [5hotnews.com]

    The details of the death of the secret designer: virtual reality glasses at anything
    Admin 22.12.2017 No Comments on The details of the death of the secret designer: virtual reality glasses at anything

    The developer of software for unmanned aerial vehicles, intelligence agencies have hit his head after falling on a coffee table, and died from loss of blood. The lifeless body of the son found his mother in the afternoon on December 21. And virtual reality glasses reported by some media, it was not.

    As it became known “MK”, 44-year-old Sergey, Deputy chief designer, in the last 4 years lived alone in an apartment on the Avenue Marshal Zhukov. Wife, he drove from home to find love letters. Sergei wanted to take my daughter to the education (then the girl was 2 years old), but the spouse is not allowed.

    Man all these years was in severe stress. In addition to the continuous work involving all hands at work, he continued to sort things out with his ex-wife about communicating with the child. According to relatives, to calm Sergei drinking valokordin and phenobarbital, sometimes we fall, and even briefly lost it. Most likely, it happened in the fateful day. In the apartment found 3 empty bottles of valokordin sedative, he mixed with beer. Apparently, he felt ill and fell on the glass coffee table. Sergei strongly cut off the head, started bleeding, and there was no one.

    The alarm sounded mother: a pensioner two days could not phone to the son, came to his house, opened the door with his key and saw the corpse. Insurance investigators assigned to verify.

    Is this the Russian version of unverified sensationalist reporting? Is 5hotnews their version of a televised Enquirer magazine? I don't know, just thought I'd post the story.

    Newsweek has a more detailed story as well. http://www.newsweek.com/virtual-reality-gamer-slips-and-dies-blood-loss-after-falling-glass-table-757966 [newsweek.com]

    The Ukranian Russian language website Korrespondent.net reported that the virtual reality game had not been properly mapped to the dimensions of the man’s apartment, possibly causing the accident.

    His body was reportedly discovered by his mother when she came to the apartment to visit. Further investigations into the circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing. It is believed the man is the first to have died in an virtual reality related incident in Moscow.

      Newsweek is already in the summary.

      Vodka and painkillers is a much more typical and boring death for the Russian man. Maybe he drugged himself in VR but was assassinated by an intruder.

