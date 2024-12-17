17/12/24/0123258 story
Nvidia to cease producing new drivers for 32-bit systems
While most people have probably made the switch by now, yet another reason to drop 32-bit operating systems and move to 64-bits is coming. Version 390 of Nvidia's graphics drivers, likely to arrive in January, will be the last to contain support for 32-bit versions of Windows (7, 8/8.1, and 10), Linux, and FreeBSD.
There will be another year of security updates for 32-bit drivers, but all new features, performance enhancements, and support for new hardware will require the use of a 64-bit operating system and 64-bit drivers.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @01:04PM (8 children)
32 bit is history, people. Going forward, 32 bit systems won't even be able to use the newest features on new video cards. If you need to stay on 32 bit systems, just purchase and use legacy cards with legacy drivers. I'm surprised that there are still so many 32 bit installs today. I was one of those who jumped onto the 64 bit bandwagon, and bought one of the first Sledgehammer Opterons. That was ages ago! Time to update and upgrade, and if you really can't, then be happy that legacy hardware is well supported.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @01:59PM (3 children)
Then we can say 32 bit operating systems are obsolete.
Until there, there are plenty of systems that it is INSANE to run x86_64 on, at least until the x32 ABIs take off.
Meanwhile I will happily stick to my 32 bit variants as they become less and less targetted for hacking and other attacks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @03:15PM (1 child)
The minimum I've seen on systems in the $250 range is 4GB. I don't know what Windows 10 32-bit does with that RAM, but Windows XP wouldn't let you use much more than 3 GB of that 4 GB total. I suspect that 64-bit Windows makes more sense even with a 4 GB system given its better memory management than Vista, Win7, and Win8.
I wouldn't personally buy a system without a minimum of 8 (unless I intended to immediately upgrade it).... though I prefer 16 or more.
So, I think the time is already here. There's just no reason to choose an older architecture OS when newer ones support more features on the hardware. There's more to 64 bit than just the extra bits, there's security and driver models.
I could see hanging on to 32 bit software for virtual machines if you're spinning up lots of them and RAM is a premium.
Nvidia's cards are coming with 3GB to 12 GB onboard RAM these days. It'd be insane for a PC user wanting to use those cards to not have an adequate amount of RAM to run a 64 bit OS as well.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Sunday December 24, @03:37PM
One reason is hobbyist hardware. Low-volume manufacturers of peripherals may not be able to afford hundreds of dollars per year for an Extended Validation* kernel mode code signing certificate, which 64-bit Windows requires for all device drivers.
* EV requirement applies to new drivers on 64-bit Windows 10. Windows Vista, Windows 7, and Windows 8 do not require the code signing certificate to be EV, nor do drivers whose digital signature is timestamped before a particular date.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Sunday December 24, @03:15PM
The flip side of this is the 32 bit branches will see less and less development allowing more bugs to slip by.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday December 24, @02:00PM (2 children)
Another useful path for many types of software is a virtual machine.
I have OS X 10.6.8 (server version), XP, and a legacy versions of linux including a really old one of Redhat running happily in VMWare; I keep them isolated from the net so there are no network security issues. All of this on a 12/24-core, 64-bit, 3 GHz, 4-monitor 64GB machine (presently) running OS X 10.12.6.
This might not suffice for games or certain very high performance graphics-centric applications, but I can run SDR software in these VMs, which is pretty demanding CPU-wise, so it's eminently practical in the CPU computing area.
The one thing I would say is gather up the install media you may need now; waiting may make it considerably more difficult to obtain. You don't have to use it now, but you might be pretty glad you have it when some OS manufacturer decides to obsolete some critical functionality because they decided "you don't need it." Or simply breaks some feature or set of features and doesn't fix it. This rush to abandon 32-bit is a classic example of "we know what's good for you, too bad if it screws you sideways with a cheese grater."
VMs can save the day in many cases with no hardware investment at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @03:06PM
I second gathering of install media, but not only such. It is already now almost impossible to find patches/fixes/documentation for a lot of stuff from 2000-2006, let alone earlier. It's best to keep a copy of everything relevant to the operation of a system.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 24, @03:10PM
Additionally - I played with one of VMWare's tools a few years ago. It's possible to transfer an existing installation directly into a VM. That avoids the necessity of installation of the OS, then the installation of all the software. The migration can be done live, or with the system offline - all you need is access to the hard drive. There is no data loss, no need to go through lengthy updating, nothing. It takes a little time to do the migration, but when finished, the secretary, accountant, or whoever can access the VM, and see absolutely no difference from what he/she was working with the day before. User accounts and all are migrated over. The only thing that might be lost, is peripheral hardware, depending if there is a driver for that hardware compatible with your host operating system.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Sunday December 24, @02:56PM
32-bit was dead a long time ago.
The school I worked at 6 years ago deployed on 64-bit only. They never had a problem, and were slow to the game, and re-used all their old hardware, and had almost no money.
That there's anyone still deploying 32-bit-by-default is scary... there's no need to, unless the hardware physically does not support it. And hardware that old shouldn't be used for anything business-critical if it's a desktop/laptop, or it's a niche product (e.g. embedded, etc.) where it doesn't really matter what you use as the hardware/demands never change.
I'm sorry, but if from about five years ago you didn't start just deploying 64-bit-by-default, you've opened yourself up to an unnecessary can of worms when you upgrade and now have to re-do all your images, testing and whatever else to do now what you could have done then. There's no reason at all not to be on 64-bit, including hardware drivers.
Hell, most modern games won't even work without 64-bit, anyway, whether or not the nVidia driver supports them. And, honestly, if my 8-year-old laptop was supplied with and runs 64-bit everything by default, I can't imagine that anyone else would struggle to find a machine capable of it.
