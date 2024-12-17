from the good dept.
The death toll from the 1918 flu pandemic surpassed all the military deaths in the two world wars.
"You had a lethal new influenza virus that entered the population. No one is sure exactly where. It may have been in southwestern Kansas, it could have been Indonesia, could have been France, there are several theories. Worldwide, the death toll was between 50 and 100 million, obviously a huge range. If you adjust for population today, that would equal 200 to 450 million."
"We were in the middle of the war, and I think that very definitely contributed to the chaos. I don't think it had much impact on the actual spread of disease, but in terms of how society dealt with it, yes, I think it had quite a bit to do with the chaos. Chiefly, because everyone in authority, from the surgeon general of the United States to your local mayor, lied. Everyone could see that this was a lethal pandemic. Some of the symptoms were horrific — bleeding not only from your nose and mouth but from your eyes and ears. And yet the authorities were saying, 'This is just ordinary influenza. If proper precautions are taken, you have nothing to fear.' But people knew they had something to fear. You know, their neighbors or spouses were dying sometimes in 24 hours."
"That's of course because of the war, and the idea was you don't say anything that might be bad news and hurt morale. This is exactly the wrong thing to do. I think ultimately society is based on trust, and once you breach that trust, then people become alienated, particularly from authority. And the worse things get, the more you feel it's everybody out for himself or herself. I mean, in most disasters, people rise to the occasion help each other out. In this disaster, there were people starving to death, both in places like Philadelphia and in rural communities in Kentucky because others were afraid to bring them food."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Sunday December 24, @02:45PM
That ship has sailed, been drawn under by multiple rogue waves, sunk, and gotten barnacle encrusted.
As for the people, they're wholly complicit: they keep electing the rich, and then act surprised when the laws made by, and the jurists selected by, their rich picks keep making and confirming laws that favor the rich. That's most definitely including laws and rhetoric that deceive everyone as to what is actually going on in pretty much every area you can think of, disease included.
At this point here in the USA, everything we hear from government has to be analyzed for the underlying agenda(s) before you can even get close to making any actual sense of it.
And while Trump is king shit of this particular turd hill, he sure as hell didn't set the precedent. He's just really enthusiastic about it. He only "drained the swamp" so he could fit more alligators in there. :/


(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @02:50PM
I know this was from a historian, but the fields of public health and virology have dramatically changed over the past 100 years. IIRC the unusual bleeding problems were a result of prescribing large doses of aspirin.
To get an idea of what 100 years ago meant:
Still at least a decade before even discovering the influenza virus.
20 years before the first influenza vaccine.
About 30 years before scientists knew that DNA was what carried hereditary information.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1918_flu_pandemic#Aspirin_poisoning [wikipedia.org]
