from the thiel-touch dept.
Unregulated herpes experiments expose 'black hole' of accountability
Recent revelations that a U.S. researcher injected Americans with his experimental herpes vaccine without routine safety oversight raised an uproar among scientists and ethicists. Not only did Southern Illinois University researcher William Halford vaccinate Americans offshore, he injected other participants in U.S. hotel rooms without Food and Drug Administration oversight or even a medical license. Since then, several participants have complained of side effects.
But don't expect the disclosures after Halford's death in June to trigger significant institutional changes or government response, research experts say. "A company, university or agency generally does not take responsibility or take action on their own to help participants, even if they're hurt in the trial," said Carl Elliott, a professor in the Center for Bioethics at the University of Minnesota. "These types of cases are really a black hole in terms of accountability." The federal government once scrutinized or even froze research at universities after learning of such controversies. Now, experts said, the oversight agencies tend to avoid action even in the face of the most outrageous abuses.
Experts said the U.S. regulatory agencies are especially unprepared to deal with off-the-grid experiments like Halford's. He recruited subjects through Facebook and in some cases didn't require signed consent forms, or informed participants outright that the experiments flouted FDA oversight. These patients, many who struggle with chronic, painful herpes, proceeded anyway in their quest for a cure. After Halford's offshore trial, Peter Thiel, a libertarian and adviser to President Donald Trump, pitched in millions of dollars for future research.
Previously: Hopes of Extended Lifespans Using Transfusions of Young People's Blood
University Could Lose Millions From "Unethical" Research Backed by Peter Thiel
« New Technique to Treat Hydrocephalus in Babies Developed in Uganda | BYTE Magazine Archive 1975 - 1995 »
Related Stories
Apparently, Peter Thiel Is Very, Very Interested in Young People's Blood
According to the article, ...
More than anything, Peter Thiel, the billionaire technology investor and Donald Trump supporter, wants to find a way to escape death. ... if there's one thing that really excites Thiel, it's the prospect of having younger people's blood transfused into his own veins. ... according to Thiel, it's a potential biological Fountain of Youth - the closest thing science has discovered to an anti-ageing panacea.
[...] After decades languishing on the fringes, it's recently started getting attention from mainstream researchers, with multiple clinical trials underway in humans in the U.S. and even more advanced studies in China and Korea.
[...] In Monterey, California, about 120 miles from San Francisco, a company called Ambrosia recently commenced one of the trials. Titled "Young Donor Plasma Transfusion and Age-Related Biomarkers," it has a simple protocol: Healthy participants aged 35 and older get a transfusion of blood plasma from donors under 25, and researchers monitor their blood over the next two years for molecular indicators of health and ageing. The study is patient-funded; participants, who range in age from late 30s through 80s, must pay $8,000 to take part, and live in or travel to Monterey for treatments and follow-up assessments.
I thought I would bring this development to the attention of the Soylent News community. I also have a question. The article claims that the practice is known as parabiosis. But Wikipedia says "parabiosis is a class of techniques in which two living organisms are joined together surgically and develop single, shared physiological systems, such as a shared circulatory system." This definition seems to include the relevant 1950s rat experiments. But I believe it does not cover the Monterey experiment, nor the kinds of human treatment that Thiel and others are seeking. Am I right about this? And if so, is there better word to use?
Also, feel free to comment any fictional examples you know of. Did Montgomery Burns ever partake, for example?
[Continues...]
Questionable herpes vaccine research backed by tech heavyweight Peter Thiel may have jeopardized $15 million in federal research funding to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. That's according to documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request by The State Journal Register.
In August, Kaiser Health News reported that Thiel and other conservative investors had contributed $7 million for the live-but-weakened herpes virus vaccine, developed by the late SIU researcher William Halford. The investments came after Halford and his private company, Rational Vaccines, had begun conducting small clinical trials in the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the off-shore location, Rational Vaccines' trial skirted federal regulations and standard safety protocols for human trials, including having approval and oversight from an institutional review board (IRB).
Experts were quick to call the unapproved trial "patently unethical," and researchers rejected the data from publication, calling the handling of safety issues "reckless." The government of St. Kitts opened an investigation into the trial and reported that health authorities there had been kept in the dark.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/11/university-could-lose-millions-from-unethical-research-backed-by-peter-thiel/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Sunday December 24, @07:30PM (3 children)
Once you establish a no-consequence environment, it will just get worse. If someone can get away with something, then there will be someone who will try that, no matter how wrong (and I am not talking about lack of punishment). In the end, you make something despicable today into something accepted tomorrow.
The Big question is why we are so complacent about this. This is a question I am pondering for some time now. Why are we not more proactive (and reactive) to prevent obvious wrongs from becoming the new norm? This happens not only in medicine, but there are numerous areas in society where we too can observe the same attitude.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Sunday December 24, @07:40PM (1 child)
Where "free market capitalism" meets "anarchic free-for-all"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @09:17PM
Its called regulatory capture [wikipedia.org] and its caused not only by corporate over-reach but also by common citizens demanding government "get out of the way" [reason.com].
In fact, I suspect public demand has a lot more influence on this sort of thing than "free market capitalism". The capitalists can't simply point to an FDA approval to absolve them of all liability. They still have to face huge law suits. [governing.com]
People tend to forget that one hard nosed lady at the FDA prevented the Thalidomide tragedy [toxipedia.org] from affecting the US. But then she didn't have to face a large body of citizens clamoring for the FDA and the DEA to remove prescription restrictions on their recreational drugs of choice.
Every demand to legalize all drugs or voodoo cancer treatments just begs for more of this to occur in the future.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @10:32PM
When I was considering moving to Hilo, some of what I read about Hawaiian politics might explain: "Yes, it's wrong, it's totally unfair, bad people are getting away with things and good people are suffering as a consequence..." and it's still a paradise on earth even with all that going on, so why get all worked up about making things right, when things are still pretty good anyway?
Modern life is pretty damn easy, people have enough to eat, they can mostly avoid wars, and there's lots of new shiny to put in your shed... is it really worth diminishing your personal quality of life to start some crusade for justice?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by arcz on Sunday December 24, @10:14PM (2 children)
Letting people make their own decisions about their body and not having the FDA regulate this?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @10:19PM
Fine, make your decisions based on what information? Trade secrets and marketing flak?
I am in favor of letting more therapies reach market, but only with more transparency in the testing trials methods and results.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday December 25, @02:11AM
Don't be lining up at the trough I'm forced to fund to save your ass after you do that.
You sound like the kind of guy that wants totally free health care.
As far as I'm concerned, You can have any drug you want, as long as you have one of these. [washingtonpost.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @10:25PM
FDA regulation of major Pharma vendors is like an African wild dog wandering into a Gorillas' den to check and make sure everything is on the up and up. The Gorillas won't kill the dog outright, because he has lots of friends who could be a real PITA if they swarmed in, but they're also not exactly going to let the dog sniff everything before he leaves.
Trade secrets need to end for these kinds of regulated industries - if a company is going to engage in drug testing, then ALL the drug tests they are performing, or paying for others to perform on their behalf, need to be fully disclosed before they even start. As it is, a drug with a promising market can have dozens of trials started, and shut down at the first sign of an adverse result, and just keep trying until they distort the statistics enough to get an acceptable result to go to market with.
Reply to This