posted by martyb on Sunday December 24, @09:23PM
A digital archive of BYTE Magazine covering 1975 through 1995 is online now at the Internet Archive. BYTE was a very influential magazine its first decades and included articles and columns on both hardware and software, basically everything in the topic of small computers and software. A broad range of operating systems were addressed as well. Any of the programming languages available at the time were regularly covered, Smalltalk, Lisp, Logo, basically anything. And of course source samples and occasionally whole programs were included. It basically lead in the era of hands-on computing.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @09:25PM
BYTE was as close to a computer programming textbook as I had in 1983. I didn't take a formal computer language course until a couple of years later, and that was Fortran 77, which was a total breeze after the BASIC I learned from BYTE.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @09:34PM
Looking through the (horrendous to navigate) archives reminded me: BYTE was more hardware review and purchasing focused, though they did have the occasional good article. Compute! and similar had more HOWTO program focused articles. I had an Atari 800, so the Atari hardware focused pieces were especially interesting, making the custom chips do interesting things like play music using the vertical blank interrupt as a timeclock... A lot of times a $3 ($3 in 1983 is more like $10 today, or $60 when you consider my increase in hourly pay rate) magazine would only have one interesting programming article, but implementing those 2 or 3 pages of how-to and background would take a couple of hours, and extending the concepts to do other things could go on for months afterwards...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @11:36PM
You are full of shit. You had an atari game machine, Byte didn't cater to your game machine needs, and you rag on it? Byte was around to write about S100 bus, fool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @01:15AM
Jump to conclusions often?
http://oldcomputers.net/atari800.html [oldcomputers.net]
Games of course, but also expandable and programmable.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 25, @02:21AM
Played an awesome game of Star Raiders, though I probably logged about 80% programming time and 20% gaming time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday December 24, @09:43PM
That's funny.
Common knowledge was that once someone was exposed to Basic, it was impossible to make a programmer out of them. [brainyquote.com] Lucky you survived.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @10:05PM
Maybe not, I'm addicted to C++ and Qt now, and both of those seem to scare the hell out of most people that call themselves programmers.
Back in the days of BYTE, et. al. you couldn't do anything interesting in pure BASIC, the cool stuff ended up being a hybrid of BASIC and assembly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @10:07PM
BASIC is the language that rendered "goto" statement into pure evil. Didn't stop it going into C, though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @11:59PM
10 cls
20 goto 10
30 rem I can't remember the rest
(Score: 1) by optotronic on Monday December 25, @02:54AM
I learned Atari BASIC on my Atari 400, and I too thought Fortran 77 was easy after that. I guess I also learned 6502 assembler before Fortran. You could do a lot on those old machines, but so much was specific to the hardware, like the display lists and aforementioned vertical blank interrupt. Also, PEEKs and POKEs.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday December 25, @02:40AM
What is true is it was not trivial to get another copy of the documentation if it became lost along the way. This was often a problem with hand-me-down equipment. But there was generally quite thorough documentation for the hardware produced with and shipped with the hardware, which is not always true today.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 24, @09:55PM
CHAOS MANOR - The User’s Column was always the high point for me. I'd flip through the ads to see if any of the hardware I wanted was affordable (prices were constantly falling) and then straight to see what Jerry was up to.
Last column is archived here,
https://www.jerrypournelle.com/computing/last.html [jerrypournelle.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @10:11PM
Good stuff, and as true today as it was then, and long before:
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 24, @10:35PM
Working Software's bug fix releases were always free. We even covered the shipping charge.
I worked without pay for my last six weeks. Eventually I had to get another job.
Eventually there was only one paid employee - the owner promoted our operations manager to President.
Not long after that the owner dissolved the company.
But all our users loved us!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 24, @11:05PM
I worked for a good company for 12 years, good in all respects except sales. For the last 6 months the writing was clear on the wall, but the outside job market was terrible.
Finally, one Friday, the last 6 of us were called into a meeting and told that today was our last paid day. We were free to use company resources (like the color copier) as needed for job searching and home selling, but salaries stopped in 3 hours. About 3 people stayed around on a volunteer basis, and in the end they were well taken care of in a later investment round, but that took several uncertain years.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 24, @10:30PM
Why do you hate Freedom?
