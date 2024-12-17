from the loadsajobs dept.
Google has hired one of the key designers behind Apple's A-series SoCs. Google may be designing custom ARM chips for its own products:
A recent report from The Information details Google's efforts to grow its chip development efforts, which in turn is costing Apple some considerable talent. The report explains that Google has hired several key chip engineers from Apple, including well-regarded chip designer John Bruno.
At Apple, Bruno was responsible for the silicon competitive analysis group. This group is Apple's way of ensuring it stays ahead of other chipmakers in terms of performance. Bruno also served at AMD and was one of the lead developers of the Fusion processors for PCs.
Bruno has confirmed the move on his LinkedIn page, where he says he's working as a System Architect at Google. He served at Apple for five years and joined Google just this month. [...] Today's report also notes that Google has hired Wonjae (Gregory) Choi and Tayo Fadelu from Apple, as well as engineers from Qualcomm.
Also at Engadget and Silicon Valley Business Journal.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday December 25, @12:31AM (1 child)
I once attended a talk by an Apple-employed competitive analysis manager in which he explained all the ways in which Windows 3.1 was really cool.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by frojack on Monday December 25, @02:03AM
Ok, but after the laughing stopped, what did you do in the other 59 minutes?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent