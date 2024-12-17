Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Google Hires Chip Designers From Apple and Qualcomm

posted by janrinok on Sunday December 24, @11:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the loadsajobs dept.
Techonomics Hardware Mobile

takyon writes:

Google has hired one of the key designers behind Apple's A-series SoCs. Google may be designing custom ARM chips for its own products:

A recent report from The Information details Google's efforts to grow its chip development efforts, which in turn is costing Apple some considerable talent. The report explains that Google has hired several key chip engineers from Apple, including well-regarded chip designer John Bruno.

At Apple, Bruno was responsible for the silicon competitive analysis group. This group is Apple's way of ensuring it stays ahead of other chipmakers in terms of performance. Bruno also served at AMD and was one of the lead developers of the Fusion processors for PCs.

Bruno has confirmed the move on his LinkedIn page, where he says he's working as a System Architect at Google. He served at Apple for five years and joined Google just this month. [...] Today's report also notes that Google has hired Wonjae (Gregory) Choi and Tayo Fadelu from Apple, as well as engineers from Qualcomm.

Also at Engadget and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Original Submission


«  BYTE Magazine Archive 1975 - 1995 | On The Trail Of The Ocean’s Material Cycle  »
Google Hires Chip Designers From Apple and Qualcomm | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)