from the I'm-not-kissing-it,-you-kiss-it! dept.
The drug Gefitinib is used to treat breast, lung, and other cancers by inhibiting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling, but it has only a limited effect on prostate cancer. EGFR, present on the cell membrane, is involved in cell proliferation and the development of dermis, lung, and digestive tissues. When a mutation causes its over-activation, it can lead to increased cell proliferation and tumor formation.
Tadashi Matsuda of Hokkaido University and his colleagues in Japan investigated human prostate cancer cells to determine if there is an unknown up-regulation mechanism in the EGFR pathway.
When EGFR is attached to a small protein called ubiquitin, it is given "the kiss of death" and tagged for degradation inside the cell. This tagging process is facilitated by a protein called c-CBL. The degradation of EGFR leads to less signaling from the receptor and reduced cell proliferation.
Matsuda and his team found that signal-transducing adaptor protein-2 (STAP-2) stabilizes EGFR by inhibiting its c-CBL-mediated ubiquitination. Furthermore, when the team suppressed STAP-2, the prostate cancer cells showed reduced proliferation and did not form a tumor when transplanted into mice.
"STAP-2 inhibitors could play a role in treating Gefitinib-resistant prostate cancers. Further studies on STAP-2 will provide new insights into cancer physiology and support the development of anticancer therapies," says Tadashi Matsuda. The study was published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @06:06AM (1 child)
aside: ubiquitin is super interesting
contrubutor - this sciencedaily author is muddled and so can't clearly explain
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 25, @12:47PM
Hokkaido University, not SD.
Japanese uni press releases sometimes suck but that one seemed OK.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @07:55AM
What we really need is a method of extracting cancer from a woman's breast and injecting it into a man's prostate so all men die of cancer.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 25, @09:43AM (3 children)
I just get this vision of the doctor kissing people's prostates. Which, some people may not mind, except for the fact that the doctor uses a scalpel to get right in there.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @12:20PM
Decades back, there was a TeeVee commercial that said "Kiss your hemorrhoids goodbye."
Comedian John Mendoza incorporated it into his act with the response "Not even I could."
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @12:51PM (1 child)
Where is the guardian angel of kissin' prostates? Nowhere, best we will get is a robot.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday December 25, @04:11PM
I bet Runaway knows. That's the first thing that springs to mind for him, did you notice? Guy like that *has* to have some experience...
Reply to This
Parent