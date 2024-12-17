from the notOkCupid dept.
On December 21, the U.S.-based online dating site OkCupid announced that it would begin to phase out usernames in place of real names, or more accurately, "what [users] want their dates to call them". The "flippant" announcement post made fun of several (slightly edited) usernames that had been in use. Users have not reacted positively to the change:
Days after deleting an OKCupid profile that included personal information, Reddit user Drinkscocoaandreads logged onto Facebook to find an unpleasant surprise. "I had like three guys find me on Facebook within two days, screaming at me for leaving mid-conversation/not ever acknowledging their initial message," the Redditor wrote in a thread about OKCupid. "One of them also added a few of my friends before I figured out what was happening and got him blocked."
Drinkscocoaandreads is one of many Reddit users reacting to OKCupid's recent announcement that it will ditch usernames in favor of a real-name policy. "It's because, like the recent goodbye we said to AIM screen names, it's time to keep up with the times," OKCupid explained. "We've also heard from many members of our community that they want to maintain the privacy they enjoy with usernames—with this change, we won't be collecting full names; instead, we encourage our users to go by the name they'd like their dates to call them on OkCupid."
Via email, a company spokesperson told The Verge that OKCupid won't require legal names, but the shift is already unpopular with users. Online, the reaction to the news has been overwhelmingly negative, with users either flocking to Reddit to discuss the change, or leaving angry comments on the post itself.
The change isn't just, as OKCupid's flippant post suggests, about users no longer going by aliases like "BigDaddyFlash916." The allure of a place like OKCupid as opposed to, say, Tinder, is that it was a secure place to share more intimate personal details, including sexual preferences. Dating apps made for phones are generally looking for users to find matches based on proximity, age, and gut-instinct attraction to other people's photos. OKCupid invites users to answer questionnaires, build elaborate profiles, and describe themselves thoughtfully. For users, this is a double-edged sword: you get to know people better, but you also make yourself vulnerable to strangers who can potentially learn a lot about you.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 25, @08:48AM (5 children)
The densest person in the world should understand enough about personal security to dump the platform. This ain't Facefook, after all. Women's greatest dangers seem to originate with mates, and potential mates. So, here they are, browsing potential mates, and they have to give a name that is easily traceable? For us guys, it may not be so physically dangerous, but it's still a quagmire. Tell the chick EVERYTHING about yourself, and she decides she doesn't like you. Oh-oh - she's gonna drag you through the mud on every forum in the world. People from Bangladesh to Timbuktu, to Rio de Janeiro are going to know that she thinks you're a perv, creepy, a pedo, or whatever the hell she decides to say about you. That will look good at your next job interview!!
Of course, people should put 2 and 2 together, and understand that sharing personal information on ANY platform can be dangerous. Facebook, Tinder, or whatever else - just don't share that intimate personal information.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @09:42AM
But you blahblah, nothing wrong, nothing hide...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @09:50AM (3 children)
I spent about a year on there with a photoless profile to try and see if there was anyone worthwhile (having previously used craigslist, which for a few years in the middle actually worked quite well. The early years could have worked too, but I was a virgin and thought women cared more about relationships than money and sex. Hint: only the naive, crazy religious, cowed by their parents, 'i want to be a stay at home mom and already have kids', 'i need a baby now!', and 'through with their promiscuity phase' women are interested in that.)
As far as OkCupid is concerned, it was either people who had migrated there FROM craigslist, usually after years of not finding someone. People from facebook using it like tindr so their facebook friends wouldn't find out who they were studding/sluttin it up with, and serious feminist whackjobs who seemed to have a normal profile until you messaged them.
Needless to say, between my experiences, plus those of people I knew using actual social media to meet people to date, I think the whole thing is a failure. On the other hand it has mostly poisoned irl interactions as well, and unless you are one of those ACTUAL promiscuous/predator pretty boys who hits on everyone, the people you actually find interesting are likely to either rebuke you trying to hang out as friends, rebuke you when you tell them you're interested, or keep you around as their token beta friend while they are off sluttin it with guys who will buy them things.
And people wonder why so many guys are becoming misogynists, or asexual gamma males for their feminist matriarchy (then doing terrible things behind the scenes, like all those gamegate people we were been hearing about.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @09:52AM
They also all wanted you to already be successful, have your own place, a car, etc even when they themselves had none of that.
Also a third to half or more of them had drug, alcohol, or criminal problems, on both platforms.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @12:01PM
Just an FYI - men have been misogynists for millennia. Yes, it sucks when some looker on the internet wants you to meet specific criteria in order to exchange physical contact. But they can meet plenty of people who don't meet those criteria in real life.
And just between us girls, using a photoless profile makes you look like (pun intended) someone who can't be trusted because you must be cheating on your significant other or you wouldn't be hiding your face.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday December 25, @02:37PM
There is a significant sample bias to users of online dating sites. Of course people on a site for casual hookups are interested in casually hooking up. Of course people on a platform segregated from the rest of their life are going to exhibit more anti-social behaviors like gold-digging or man-hating.
Have you tried dating sites that are more explicitly advertised for long-term connections? The ones you have to pay for? I can’t speak from experience, but I’d expect a different experience.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 25, @10:08AM
Tinder is the same company, it's called IAC. So are Match.Com and Plenty of Fish. So are many, many other cyber sites. Very foolish to join, they can't be trusted. Because the company is run by the SAD & PATHETIC alt-left billionaire Barry Diller. Who also runs Fox Broadcasting. He's smart about business but very disloyal. This guy said that if I became president, he would leave America. Or join the resistance. He hates me and he hates America. It is, frankly, disgusting.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @12:39PM (3 children)
I'll post my real name the day they require posted anatomical information to be real.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @12:44PM (2 children)
Based on your comment we all already know your real name is "Richard".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday December 25, @01:50PM (1 child)
Richard Small?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday December 25, @03:59PM
Shouldn't that be Richard Little?
My GF's housemate listss her age as 10 or more years younger than she actually is, and complains about dates being upset about the catfishing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday December 25, @02:28PM
Under Common Law, which all (former) British colonies are subject to, you can assume a new name any time you like. As long as you are using it, it’s your “legal” name. The only hiccup these days is when you want your government records to match something other than what’s on your birth certificate.
Why do more and more web services insist on a narrower definition of “legal” name? There are good reasons after all for using an assumed name. Many of these reasons that have been used as arguments in favor of internet screen names - primarily safety - are not new inventions but have been legally-protected rights going back over 500 years.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @03:21PM
Where?
Reply to This