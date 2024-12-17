from the there-was-life-before-WWW? dept.
Right from the beginning, games were a component of the commercial online services that predated the World Wide Web; both The Source and CompuServe included them among their offerings from the moment those services first went online. In the early years, such online games were mostly refugees from 1970s institutional computing. Classics like Star Trek, Adventure, and Hammurabi had the advantage of being in the public domain and already running without modification on the time-shared computer systems which hosted the services, and could thus be made available to subscribers with a minimum of investment. Eventually even some text-only microcomputer games made the transition. By 1984, CompuServe, now well-established at the vanguard of the burgeoning online-services industry, had a catalog that included the original Adventure along with an expanded version, nine Scott Adams games, and the original PDP-10 Zork (renamed for some reason to The House of Banshi). And those were just the text adventures. There were also the dungeon crawls Dungeons of Kesmai and Castle Telengard and the war games Civil War, Fantasy, and Command Decision, while for the less hardcore there were the CompuServe Casino, board games like Reversi, and curiosities like a biorhythm charter and an astrology calculator.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @10:49AM
While you can talk about networked games on the internet prior to the WWW, that pretty much limits you to military/educational institutions.
The majority of evolution going on happened on the BBSes during the late 70s to early 80s. Due to costs most of them were turn based affairs at the time, but there were a few real time multi-line games available that used timed tickers for players moving around in game.
Honestly the biggest reason there wasn't more of that until the mid 90s is the high per-minute cost of telephone service until most/all of the network had gone digital. Combined with consolidation local calls became essentially free, which lead to online dialup networked games, eventually to everyone having an ISP, and then to networked games over broadband.
While there was some cool pre-WWW gaming going on, it was even more of a curiousity than BBSes, which in turn almost nobody in any age group knows of unless they had a computer and a modem in the 70s-90s.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday December 25, @12:48PM
I played a game in the late 80's on Novell Networks called "Snipes". It was a fast, top-down, scrolling maze shooter with options like bullets bouncing off walls, etc. Simple, and very fun with a group of people.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 25, @01:10PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wyvern_(video_game) [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MUD#Graphical_MUDs [wikipedia.org]
MUDs into the WWW
(Score: 2) by martyb on Monday December 25, @02:26PM
Oh my. I haven't thought about ADVENTure in ages. Was first introduced to the game in ~1978 and spent an inordinate amount of time playing it on a mainframe at college. Somewhere around here, I still have a copy of the map I'd drawn up, as well as a FORTRAN listing, and maybe even a 9-track tape of the source. (Does anyone else remember the "write enable ring" one would have to insert near the hub of the reel?)
Sometime later, I recall finding a copy of adventure in a copy of EMACS, but the current version of EMACS I use has some other flavor of a text adventure in its games library. Maybe it was a copy of Epsilon (which was a DOS-based version of EMACS) I'd used way back when?
Anyway, it was a fitting distraction to the torrent of information that was being squeezed into my noggin -- my elation at reaching "Adventure Grandmaster" was short-lived as I discovered I did not have the *full* 350 points. That took a bit longer, but I finally succeeded. Didn't realize at the time that it had only been released, what, a year earlier? Now I'm starting to feel old. =)
I'd read somewhere that the mapping of the 'rooms' in Colossal Cave, as it was otherwise known, was a faithful enough rendition of Mammoth Cave (in Kentucky?) that there was a time when some folks on a caving expedition in the real cave were unsure of the path to take when a new-to-caving member of their team realized the similarity and told the others which direction would take them out!
Swiss Cheese room, Bedquilt, Y2, Volcano View... ahhh, the memories!
(Score: 2) by bart on Monday December 25, @02:36PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Hyperturtle on Monday December 25, @03:56PM
There were a lot of good Novell network games. maybe some people remember tinkering with ipxsetup.exe? It's even an achievement in Doom 2016...
Not long ago, I had two windows 98 laptops running ipx wirelessly over an access point that, in its configuration, had zero support for IPX. It mindlessly passed the traffic anyway, just as a good hub or switch should do... layer 2 devices shouldn't be interfering with layer 3 traffic, so it's likely a lot of these older games work fine on a local wifi network, provided you are able to install the protocols.
I have no idea if win10 supports ipx or has workarounds for that if it is not enabled via some checkboxes.
Anyway there were a lot of good local multi-player games back before Internets Killed the LAN Party. Sacrifice, the first few Command and Conquer games, Magic Carpet 2 (great with VR glasses of the era), and of course Doom 1 and 2, and their respective Doom-a-likes.
DNF 3D was a great multiplayer game for LAN play, too. There were a number of then as gaming caught on, then TCP/IP connectivity and then finally "on-line only". Remember, being on the LAN is "on-line". People, and now games, presume "on-line" means Internet connectivity. Not true... on-line refers to your being on the network and connected to what you want to connect to, which may mean never leaving your local network segment... but I digress.
And who can forget Quake? It came with a server application so that you could host it locally and have people dial in or just connect on the LAN. I had set one up at work with a few underutilized fax lines and we'd connect in locally or straight into it (or even over a VPN) to play "LAN only" games remotely. It was a inter-intranet game in that regard... it really helped demonstrate to me and others just how useful the Internet can be and that it wouldn't be just a fad (that let us play games). You could get around numerous restrictions of "having to be there".
Of course, now DRM and licensing seems to have taken the wind out of those sails. You may not need to physically be there to play anymore, but the problem is that if you all are, you still have to connect remotely to something for most modern multiplayer games to function. I should not have to log into steam or some other client shell to play a LAN game--in some cases, it is not possible to even authenticate such as when in a hotel and refusing to pay for their wifi connectivity to get to the internet to authenticate so I can frag the guy sitting at the same table as me. Some games support "offline mode", but really that should not be a special feature--many companies have deliberately written the ability out.
You can see this on many "HD updates" of classic games -- like Serious Sam for example --what used to work locally now requires a phone home. Some games even actually send all of the traffic externally and back again and causes problems with port openings on cheap routers and firewalls... problems created due to greed that never existed in the original versions since LAN play didn't require internet connectivity.
There are workarounds, but not enough people seem to care to make a purchasing decision relating to how hard it is to keep control. (Windows 10 was free, after all)
