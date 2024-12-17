Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

Graphene Sheets Could be Used in Bulletproof Vests

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 26, @10:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the any-volunteers-for-testing? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Banned for civilian use before it even exists:

https://sciencealert.com/graphene-paired-sheets-diamene-deformation-diamond-property

One day armed forces might protect themselves with layers of a material called diamene; dual layers of graphene that respond to a force by deforming into an impenetrable diamond plate.

[...] Researchers from the Advanced Science Research Centre at the City University of New York [have] layered pairs of graphene sheets to create a material that turns into a three-dimensional diamond-like structure when smashed with enough force.

Sudden changes to the conductivity of the sheets when dented could present some interesting new electronic properties.

But it's the possible application as lightweight protection where it really gets interesting.

"This is the thinnest film with the stiffness and hardness of diamond ever created," says lead researcher, physicist Elisa Riedo.

"Previously, when we tested graphite or a single atomic layer of graphene, we would apply pressure and feel a very soft film. But when the graphite film was exactly two-layers thick, all of a sudden we realised that the material under pressure was becoming extremely hard and as stiff, or stiffer, than bulk diamond."

Original Submission


«  Ubuntu 17.10 PULLED: Linux OS Breaks Laptop BIOSes, Intel Kernel Driver Fingered | World Health Organization Will Recognize "Gaming Disorder"  »
Graphene Sheets Could be Used in Bulletproof Vests | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday December 26, @10:48AM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Tuesday December 26, @10:48AM (#614254)

    It should be called Diamondium [theinfosphere.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday December 26, @11:58AM (3 children)

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday December 26, @11:58AM (#614263)
    Right now, is there anything better than kevlar that's within the price range of mere mortals?

    The ceramic-composite plates can be impressive but they seem too fragile to be relied on in the field.

    Any gun-geeks doing any cool experiments?
    --
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

    • (Score: 1, Troll) by BsAtHome on Tuesday December 26, @12:11PM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Tuesday December 26, @12:11PM (#614265)

      Any gun-geeks doing any cool experiments?

      They may be in line for a Darwin-award. What is not to like if you can win a prize.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:14PM (#614266)

      Are usually an additional measure on top of kevlar to help reduce ballistic injuries.

      If this stuff really works as well as they claim, then multiple paired layers of it sandwiched between other materials like ceramics or steel, might make an excellent lightweight composite armor for tanks, undercarriage armor for light armored trucks, etc.

      The possibilities with this are nearly endless. Imagine aircraft that could now withstand anti-aircraft/ballistic arms fire for a fraction of the weight?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:19PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:19PM (#614274)

      Is this new material specially good at stopping penetration? In terms of body armor, there is still the question of the max acceleration delivered to the human, a massive enough shell is going to kill you, even if it doesn't penetrate the armor. Then there is also the question of flexibility--if this new material isn't flexible it isn't going to be very comfortable...

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Bobs on Tuesday December 26, @01:56PM

    by Bobs (1462) on Tuesday December 26, @01:56PM (#614282)

    Sounds promising.

    I am looking forward to the studies on what happens to the body when this shatters and pieces are embedded into the wounds.

    How does it compare to other materials currently in use?

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by noneof_theabove on Tuesday December 26, @02:10PM (2 children)

    by noneof_theabove (6189) on Tuesday December 26, @02:10PM (#614286)

    Over the life time of kevlar in law enforcement several officers around the nation have succumbed to being beat to death.
    Most were from automatic weapons [uzi] that cause the heart to stop or rupture blood vessels and then bleed out.

    SCIENCE ALERT - Do Not Read If You Do Not Believe In Science !

    Excluding rifle ammunition above .22 long rifle [they all penetrate kevlar] so this is pistol based.
    [BTW sharp pointed razor arrows also penetrate]

    Trying to stop a 125 grains [8 grams] of metal traveling at 1400 ft/sec with 0" of deflection at impact is a failed attempt at infinity.

    From searching the net:
    A modern soft armor “kevlar vest” (not always kevlar though) is effective at stopping most handgun and shotgun threats.
    Even the thinner, less effective Level II vests will stop most any bullet, although it often comes with excessive blunt force,
    which can break bones and cause serious injury… and also limit one's ability to stay in the fight.

    A 45 ACP was designed to take a say 6' 250lb male charging you and literally knock then back and flat on their back.

    Just some science based searching.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:25PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:25PM (#614316)

      A 45 ACP was designed to take a say 6' 250lb male charging you and literally knock then back and flat on their back.

      Calculate the kinetic energy between any grain-weight of .45ACP bullet (typically 230gr) and the kinetic energy of a "charging" 250lb human being to realize what a foolish statement that is.

      Just some science based searching.

      How come you keep using that word? I do no think it means what you think it means.

      • (Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Tuesday December 26, @04:22PM

        by KilroySmith (2113) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 26, @04:22PM (#614337)

        Calculate the kinetic energy between any grain-weight of .45ACP bullet (typically 230gr) and the kinetic energy of a "charging" 250lb human being to realize what a foolish statement that is.

        Exactly. And I'd add the science-based question: "If a .45 ACP bullet had sufficient energy to knock a charging 6' 250lb male back and flat on their back, what do you suppose has to happen to the shooter?"

        Bad guys getting knocked backwards through store windows only happens in the movies - just like cars that explode.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 26, @02:20PM

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday December 26, @02:20PM (#614291)

    So bulletproof vests might be made out of diamonds? Isn't this like strapping cash or gold bars to your chest (only lighter and hopefully more bulletproof). People will shot to kill for them ...

(1)