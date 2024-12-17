from the any-volunteers-for-testing? dept.
Banned for civilian use before it even exists:
https://sciencealert.com/graphene-paired-sheets-diamene-deformation-diamond-property
One day armed forces might protect themselves with layers of a material called diamene; dual layers of graphene that respond to a force by deforming into an impenetrable diamond plate.
[...] Researchers from the Advanced Science Research Centre at the City University of New York [have] layered pairs of graphene sheets to create a material that turns into a three-dimensional diamond-like structure when smashed with enough force.
Sudden changes to the conductivity of the sheets when dented could present some interesting new electronic properties.
But it's the possible application as lightweight protection where it really gets interesting.
"This is the thinnest film with the stiffness and hardness of diamond ever created," says lead researcher, physicist Elisa Riedo.
"Previously, when we tested graphite or a single atomic layer of graphene, we would apply pressure and feel a very soft film. But when the graphite film was exactly two-layers thick, all of a sudden we realised that the material under pressure was becoming extremely hard and as stiff, or stiffer, than bulk diamond."
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday December 26, @10:48AM
It should be called Diamondium [theinfosphere.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday December 26, @11:58AM (3 children)
The ceramic-composite plates can be impressive but they seem too fragile to be relied on in the field.
Any gun-geeks doing any cool experiments?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Troll) by BsAtHome on Tuesday December 26, @12:11PM
They may be in line for a Darwin-award. What is not to like if you can win a prize.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:14PM
Are usually an additional measure on top of kevlar to help reduce ballistic injuries.
If this stuff really works as well as they claim, then multiple paired layers of it sandwiched between other materials like ceramics or steel, might make an excellent lightweight composite armor for tanks, undercarriage armor for light armored trucks, etc.
The possibilities with this are nearly endless. Imagine aircraft that could now withstand anti-aircraft/ballistic arms fire for a fraction of the weight?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:19PM
Is this new material specially good at stopping penetration? In terms of body armor, there is still the question of the max acceleration delivered to the human, a massive enough shell is going to kill you, even if it doesn't penetrate the armor. Then there is also the question of flexibility--if this new material isn't flexible it isn't going to be very comfortable...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bobs on Tuesday December 26, @01:56PM
Sounds promising.
I am looking forward to the studies on what happens to the body when this shatters and pieces are embedded into the wounds.
How does it compare to other materials currently in use?
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by noneof_theabove on Tuesday December 26, @02:10PM (2 children)
Over the life time of kevlar in law enforcement several officers around the nation have succumbed to being beat to death.
Most were from automatic weapons [uzi] that cause the heart to stop or rupture blood vessels and then bleed out.
SCIENCE ALERT - Do Not Read If You Do Not Believe In Science !
Excluding rifle ammunition above .22 long rifle [they all penetrate kevlar] so this is pistol based.
[BTW sharp pointed razor arrows also penetrate]
Trying to stop a 125 grains [8 grams] of metal traveling at 1400 ft/sec with 0" of deflection at impact is a failed attempt at infinity.
From searching the net:
A modern soft armor “kevlar vest” (not always kevlar though) is effective at stopping most handgun and shotgun threats.
Even the thinner, less effective Level II vests will stop most any bullet, although it often comes with excessive blunt force,
which can break bones and cause serious injury… and also limit one's ability to stay in the fight.
A 45 ACP was designed to take a say 6' 250lb male charging you and literally knock then back and flat on their back.
Just some science based searching.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:25PM (1 child)
Calculate the kinetic energy between any grain-weight of .45ACP bullet (typically 230gr) and the kinetic energy of a "charging" 250lb human being to realize what a foolish statement that is.
How come you keep using that word? I do no think it means what you think it means.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Tuesday December 26, @04:22PM
Exactly. And I'd add the science-based question: "If a .45 ACP bullet had sufficient energy to knock a charging 6' 250lb male back and flat on their back, what do you suppose has to happen to the shooter?"
Bad guys getting knocked backwards through store windows only happens in the movies - just like cars that explode.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 26, @02:20PM
So bulletproof vests might be made out of diamonds? Isn't this like strapping cash or gold bars to your chest (only lighter and hopefully more bulletproof). People will shot to kill for them ...
Reply to This