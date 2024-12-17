from the I-don't-wget-it dept.
Microsoft plans to integrate the command line tools tar and curl in the next feature update of Windows 10, out in March 2018.
While we don't know the full name of the next feature update yet, it is clear that it will feature major improvements and additions unlike the rather bleak Fall Creators Update.
Microsoft did mention previously that it plans to publish a major update and later on in the year another update that refines it (see Too many Windows 10 feature updates for an opinion piece on that release strategy).
It is pretty clear though that Microsoft is turning Windows 10 into a jack of all trades system. After adding SSH client and server support in the Fall Creators Update, it now revealed that tar and curl support are coming to Windows 10 as well.
Linux users may shrug their shoulders at this point as the two command line tools have been part of Linux for a long time.
Source: https://www.ghacks.net/2017/12/21/windows-10-tar-and-curl-support/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @10:45PM
Why wait until March 2018 when you could have had these in March 2008 ... or even earlier.
Will Win 10 telemetry parse the results of tar and curl before your script does?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @11:35PM (1 child)
curl [lifewire.com] is a command used to download files via the internet (which you may surmise by breaking the name into 2 pieces: c-URL).
Way back when I was still running Windoze, there was a 3rd-party wget for Windoze.
That's similar.
Back then, GetRight was also a very nice payware download manger (with a GUI).
Being able to change the destination name for a file -during- the download is especially nice.
(I ran a copy, using a pirated key.)
.
tar is similar in scope to the command line PKzip utility.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday December 26, @02:37AM
I'm sure I'm not saying anything you don't know, but curl and wget are similar but different. wget downloads files and saves them (also has some nice archiving capability by following links). curl will download a file and you can save it if you want, but the default action is to stream the contents into your shell allowing you to pipe the output through whatever filters you want and/or trigger whatever actions you choose.
I like them both.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, @11:40PM
"A better UNIX than UNIX."
Anyone remember that?
At first, it was curious. Then it was a bad joke.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:12AM
Shouldn't it be 'tar and feather'?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:43AM
Next iteration of operating system to get two additional executables which have been available for other operating systems for years already?
Also, I remember 4 years back when I was doing curl and tar on Windows. Why is this a big deal?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:45AM
But will cmd get the man program as well? Without it, no-one will be able to just tar...
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday December 26, @02:22AM (1 child)
So this is what a sucking chest wound sounds like. Jam your fist in the hole Microsoft. Maybe you can stay alive another decade or so.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday December 26, @04:14AM
Did you see The Shape of Water? There's a scene in that, I'm giving it away a little by answering your tweet, I won't give away too much about it. Certain friends of mine don't like that scene, but I think it's a very strong scene. It could be stronger if they showed more of the action. But it would probably, maybe get an X rating. Which doesn't always mean sex. It just means an adult film. It's OK for kids because they didn't show everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:26AM
How these will be better than the cygwinised versions of these commands which are simply the gnu programs ported over?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday December 26, @02:59AM
"Those who do not understand Unix are condemned to rewrite it. Poorly."
I mean hell it only took them until, what, 2006 to get the equivalent of gksudo going (and they fucked that up too), right?
