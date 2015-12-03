Stories
Wikileaks Doubles Down on Cryptocurrencies to Thwart US ‘financial censorship’

posted by cmn32480 on Monday December 25, @11:59PM
from the we-should-all-have-been-so-lucky dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Julian Assange has exposed an apparent attempt by the US intelligence apparatus to undermine funding to WikiLeaks, using institutions he established for the express purpose of protecting potential donors from the authorities.

In a Twitter thread, posted Sunday, Assange alleges "politically induced financial censorship" that violates not only US donors' First Amendment rights but also their right to freedom of association. "US donors are the majority of our donor base," Assange wrote, as he nears the conclusion of what will be his eighth year of exile in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

https://www.rt.com/usa/413524-assange-wikileaks-financial-blockade/

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Tuesday December 26, @12:45AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 26, @12:45AM (#614179)

    If paypal and all the others didn't cut support to wikileaks, which BTW is one of the most shameful things you can conceive according to western values, Assange would not have gotten bitcoins at peanuts compared to the current price (unless it crashed while I was writing this, which is not impossible) and his supporters would not have familiarity with BTC and maybe kept some crypto in their wallets.

    So, let us thank censorship, which did not kill and made the enemy stronger. *Slow clap*

  • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by FatPhil on Tuesday December 26, @01:22AM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Tuesday December 26, @01:22AM (#614183) Homepage
    I hope he's selling all of the illegal tokens of transaction that he's receiving. Then again, hay should still be taxed, even if they are illegal. Shitoshi's no bigger than Capone.
  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday December 26, @01:27AM (2 children)

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Tuesday December 26, @01:27AM (#614184) Homepage
    When I was in Russia, the dollar was a a perfectly usable form of currency, despite it not being official in any way. You can use it as a mens of value and exchange, that's all.
    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:56AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:56AM (#614190)

      What about bitcoin? Can you use bitcoin in Russia? As a mens [sic] of value and exchange, that's all?

      But then, in Russia, what is the difference between a bitcoin and a USD?

      Or have the Guardians of the Free Market spoken and closed down this freedom of the market, for reasons that we musn't question?

      • (Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday December 26, @02:31AM

        by isostatic (365) on Tuesday December 26, @02:31AM (#614199) Journal

        Only think I've ever bought with the dollar in Russia is Rubles. Apart from a few tourist shops of course. The USD is a global currency there - you won't get a good rate, but you can usually find someone to take it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:58AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:58AM (#614192)

    FN can't open bank accounts because the banks don't want to deal with them. And read somewhere that something similar was happening in Sweden with organizations the banks don't like.

    It's all OK, because former are extremists and the others don't share the same moral values as banks... until they deny you too, and can't do any business because the laws say you can't pay with cash if the amount is above a certain amount, or even some business are allowed by law to ignore cash at all.

    It's not just US, it's global.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Tuesday December 26, @02:20AM

      by crafoo (6639) on Tuesday December 26, @02:20AM (#614194)

      Control of the monetary system is ultimate power. The power to rule nations.

      When the bank, or government, or whoever can decide if they will allow your transaction then it is not your money. You have to _ask permission_ to use your money. You traded your effort and goods for nothing. If you grovel and stay in line they will probably let you continue to buy food and shelter. But who knows.

